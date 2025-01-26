Regional
Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza
Trump’s remarks echo longstanding Palestinian fears about being driven permanently from their homes
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza, where Israel's military assault has caused a dire humanitarian situation and killed tens of thousands.
When asked if this was a temporary or long-term suggestion, Trump said: "Could be either."
An official of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that runs Gaza, reacted with suspicion to the remarks, echoing longstanding Palestinian fears about being driven permanently from their homes, Reuters reported.
Palestinians "will not accept any offers or solutions, even if (such offers) appear to have good intentions under the guise of reconstruction, as announced in the proposals of U.S. President Trump," Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas political bureau, told Reuters.
Washington had said last year it opposed the forcible displacement of Palestinians.
Rights groups and humanitarian agencies have for months raised concerns over the situation in Gaza, with the war displacing nearly the entire population and leading to a hunger crisis.
Washington has also faced criticism for backing Israel but has maintained support for its ally, saying it is helping Israel defend against Iran-backed militant groups like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.
"I said to him I'd love you to take on more because I'm looking at the whole Gaza strip right now and it’s a mess, it's a real mess. I'd like him to take people," Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, said about his call on Saturday with Jordan's King Abdullah.
"I'd like Egypt to take people," Trump told reporters, adding he would speak to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday.
"You’re talking about a million and half people, and we just clean out that whole thing," Trump said.
The population in the Palestinian enclave prior to the start of the Israel-Gaza war was around 2.3 million.
Regional
Hamas releases four Israeli hostages in second swap
The Palestinian militant movement Hamas handed four female Israeli soldier hostages over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza on Saturday, releasing them in return for some 200 Palestinian prisoners.
The four hostages were led onto a podium in Gaza City amid a large crowd of Palestinians and surrounded by dozens of armed Hamas men. They waved and smiled before being led off, entering ICRC vehicles and being transported to Israeli forces, Reuters reported.
The Israeli military said it had received the four in Gaza. They are being released in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners under a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the 15-month-old war in Gaza.
The four soldiers - Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag - were all stationed at an observation post on the edge of Gaza and abducted by Hamas fighters who overran their base during the attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
After being reunited with their family at an Israeli military base near the Gaza border, the released hostages will be taken to a hospital in central Israel, the Israeli Health Ministry said.
Hamas said 200 prisoners will be freed on Saturday as part of the exchange. They include convicted militants serving life sentences for their involvement in attacks that killed dozens of people. Around 70 are set to be deported, Hamas said.
Saturday's planned exchange will be the second since a ceasefire began on Sunday and Hamas handed over three Israeli female civilians in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners.
The ceasefire agreement, worked out after months of on-off negotiations brokered by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the United States, has halted the fighting for the first time since a truce that lasted just a week in November 2023.
Regional
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Syria's central bank has ordered commercial banks to freeze all accounts tied to people and companies linked to the ousted regime of former President Bashar al-Assad, Reuters reported.
The circular, issued on Thursday, calls on banks to "freeze all bank accounts of companies and individuals linked to the defunct regime," and to inform the central bank of the details of all accounts frozen within three working days.
It specifically calls on banks to freeze accounts belonging to the Katerji Group, known for its involvement in the Syrian oil trade. The group was run by brothers Baraa and Hussam Katerji.
Baraa Katerji was killed in a suspected Israeli strike in Syria near the Lebanese border in July. Israel did not comment on the strike.
Hussam Katerji and his businesses are under U.S. sanctions, including for "facilitating petroleum shipments and financing to the Syrian Regime," according to the U.S. Treasury website.
Reuters could not reach Hussam Katerji for comment.
The Katerjis were part of a small circle of businessmen close to the Assad family who rose to prominence during the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 after Assad's government cracked down on popular protests.
Assad was ousted by Islamist rebels on Dec. 8. They have since put in place an interim government and are making efforts to trace financial flows linked to his regime.
One banker, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the central bank circular could not easily be implemented given that many regime-linked businessmen set up accounts in the names of other people, or used front companies.
The new Syrian administration had already implemented a general freeze on bank accounts after taking power but individuals were able to challenge the decisions and withdraw or transfer some funds.
The new measures are intended to be more stringent and targeted and help authorities gather information on regime-linked finances, said a Syrian official familiar with the matter.
Regional
Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told President Donald Trump that the kingdom wants to put $600 billion into expanded investment and trade with the United States over the next four years, the Saudi State news agency said early on Thursday.
In a phone call between the two leaders, the crown prince said the Trump administration's expected reforms could create "unprecedented economic prosperity", the state news agency reported, according to Reuters.
The report said Saudi Arabia wants its investments to capitalize on these conditions. It did not detail the source of the $600 billion, whether it would be public or private spending nor how the money would be deployed.
The investment "could increase further if additional opportunities arise", the agency quoted Bin Salman as telling Trump.
Trump fostered close ties with Gulf states including Saudi Arabia during his first term. The country invested $2 billion in a firm formed by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and former aide, after Trump left office.
Trump said following his inauguration on Monday that he would consider making Saudi Arabia his first destination for a foreign visit if Riyadh agreed to buy $500 billion worth of American products, similar to what he did in his first term.
"I did it with Saudi Arabia last time because they agreed to buy $450 billion worth of our product. I said I'll do it but you have to buy American product, and they agreed to do that," Trump said, referring to his 2017 visit to the Gulf kingdom.
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza
Polio-Free Afghanistan to roll out new campaign
Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with IEA
Flights halted for Afghans approved for special US visas
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
North Korean troops experience mass casualties on Ukraine front lines, White House says
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
Afghanistan carries out retaliatory attack against Pakistan
Tahawol: Discussion on US cessation of foreign aid
Saar: Afghan refugees’ problems in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen ties with Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s executive orders reviewed
Saar: Acting minister of interior’s meeting with UAE President discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Trump declares ‘only two genders’ to be official US policy
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials to visit Kabul in hope of finding solutions to disputes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Egeland says Donald Trump’s aid pause ‘disastrous’ for Afghanistan
-
Regional2 days ago
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi foreign minister says Trump does not raise risk of Iran-Israel war
-
Latest News2 days ago
ICC arrest warrant request for IEA’s supreme leader has no legal basis: Foreign Ministry
-
Regional3 days ago
Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years
-
Latest News3 days ago
Germany steps up efforts to deport Afghan criminals