Latest News
Haqqani urges the world to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Acting Interior Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, has called on the world to recognize the new government of Afghanistan based on international and Islamic laws and Afghan traditions.
While addressing clerics and tribal elders at a gathering on Saturday in Khost province of Afghanistan, Haqqani described diplomatic ties with countries around the world as vital and emphasized that the world’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is in the interest of all nations.
“Recognize us according to international laws and according to Islamic and Afghan traditions. If you (world) don’t recognize us, we call out to our people that Afghans are not zealous and they can still fight like they fought in the last twenty years”, said Haqqani
Haqqani has stressed that under current circumstances, Afghanistan and the world have biliteral needs together.
“I say it is good for them to have diplomatic relations with the Islamic Emirate; they need us; if they need us in some issues in the future, how would they talk with us; based on which principles and based on which formality,” he added.
The establishment of an inclusive government, respecting human rights, especially the rights of women and ethnic minorities, and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan against other countries are among the basic conditions of the international community for the recognition of the IEA.
In addition, Fazil Hadi Wazin, a university professor said: “The current regime of Afghanistan with appropriate steps must show the world and neighboring countries so that it may expand its commercial ties with the countries and in order to be recognized by the international community.
Over the past eleven months, tremendous meetings have been held around the world and in neighboring countries on how to recognize the new government of Afghanistan, however, no country has recognized the current government of the country so far.
In the meantime, the IEA has stated that it has fulfilled all the conditions to be recognized.
Latest News
Rida foundation provides fresh water for Takhar residents
Rida foundation in Takhar province has provided hundreds of people with access to safe drinking water.
Officials said that by digging a well for $3,400, the local residents now have fresh water instead of salty water.
“This international aid agency in addition to digging this well for the people, it is helping orphans and needy families as well,” said Abdul Bashir Habibyar, head of the foundation.
The residents of this area said that in the past they only had access to salty water, but now they have access to fresh water, and they hope that they will no longer be exposed to water-borne diseases.
“We are poor people, we appreciate the foundation for providing such wells for the residents to drink fresh water,” said Raouf, a resident of Takhar.
The area, known as Nawabad, which is close to Taleqan city, has large salt mines – which contaminates much of the water in the area.
Latest News
Three new dams to be built in Kandahar to ease water shortage crisis
Three new dams are being built in the southern Afghanistan province of Kandahar in a bid to ease an acute water shortage after years of drought.
China’s Xinhua News Agency reported the dams are being built in Shah Walikot and Spin Boldak districts.
The dam in Spin Boldak district will reportedly hold up to 2.3 million cubic meters of water and will cost 35 million afghanis (about $400,000) to build, Xinhua reported.
The other two dams are in Manda Kanda and Lawal Shah Walikot in Shah Walikot district.
“One dam with a capacity of 1.7 million cubic meters will be constructed in Manda Kanda at a cost of 50 million afghanis,” a local religious leader Mullah Khaleq told Xinhua.
Kandahar province is known for its grapes and pomegranates but has taken a hard knock in the past few years due to the ongoing drought.
Local farmers have had to rely on wells, which has in turn resulted in a further loss of underground water.
The new dams will bring water to two million acres of farmland, Xinhua reported.
Featured
Muttaqi meets with visiting Malaysian delegation
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Malaysia’s Special Adviser for Afghanistan Dato Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman and his accompanying delegation on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and trade.
In a statement issued by the ministry, the two sides discussed trade and economic relations; the banking sector; education process, and bilateral ties.
“Minister Muttaqi called on the delegation to invest in Afghanistan by utilizing the existing opportunity. He also called for cooperation in Islamic banking area along with educational scholarships and capacity building,” the statement read.
The Malaysian delegation said they would continue to engage with the Afghan government and that they hoped to maintain sustainable cooperation with Kabul.
