Haqqani urges the world to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2022)

Acting Interior Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, has called on the world to recognize the new government of Afghanistan based on international and Islamic laws and Afghan traditions.

While addressing clerics and tribal elders at a gathering on Saturday in Khost province of Afghanistan, Haqqani described diplomatic ties with countries around the world as vital and emphasized that the world’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is in the interest of all nations.

“Recognize us according to international laws and according to Islamic and Afghan traditions. If you (world) don’t recognize us, we call out to our people that Afghans are not zealous and they can still fight like they fought in the last twenty years”, said Haqqani

Haqqani has stressed that under current circumstances, Afghanistan and the world have biliteral needs together.

“I say it is good for them to have diplomatic relations with the Islamic Emirate; they need us; if they need us in some issues in the future, how would they talk with us; based on which principles and based on which formality,” he added.

The establishment of an inclusive government, respecting human rights, especially the rights of women and ethnic minorities, and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan against other countries are among the basic conditions of the international community for the recognition of the IEA.

In addition, Fazil Hadi Wazin, a university professor said: “The current regime of Afghanistan with appropriate steps must show the world and neighboring countries so that it may expand its commercial ties with the countries and in order to be recognized by the international community.

Over the past eleven months, tremendous meetings have been held around the world and in neighboring countries on how to recognize the new government of Afghanistan, however, no country has recognized the current government of the country so far.

In the meantime, the IEA has stated that it has fulfilled all the conditions to be recognized.