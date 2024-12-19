Herat Regional Hospital struggling to deal with heavy patient load

Herat Regional Hospital has a capacity to treat about 1,000 patients a day, 650 as in-patients. However, the hospital is being stretched to its limits and is treating more than double this number of people every day, hospital officials say.

Officials say that in most wards, there are two patients per bed. They say the hospital needs to expand - that they urgently need more space and more equipment.

According to doctors, the High Care Unit has only 10 beds, when it actually needs at least 65. In addition, they say the dialysis department is only running at half-mast. It has 17 dialysis machines, but only eight are in working order.

Herat residents have also raised concern over the state of the hospital and said some departments, especially the dialysis unit and pediatrics urgently need equipment and additional space.

Afghanistan is grappling with significant health challenges marked by a fragile healthcare system and unequal access to services, particularly in rural areas.

This is due to a number of issues such as transportation difficulties, shortage of healthcare professionals, and limited access to quality healthcare services.

Despite efforts to improve the country’s healthcare infrastructure, Afghanistan continues to grapple with systemic issues that hinder effective healthcare delivery. Analysis by UN agencies of under-served areas shows that 13.2 million people in 34 provinces reside in areas where primary healthcare services are not accessible within a one-hour walking distance.