Humanitarian aid should not be linked to political conditions: Muttaqi
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of foreign affairs has urged the international community not to “link humanitarian aid to political issues”.
Addressing a seminar in Kabul, on international law of human rights, the foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said “we have a common responsibility with the international community in addressing the problems of Afghanistan and said the international community should not confuse humanitarian aid with political issues, IEA’s Bakhtar news agency reported.
He said that such seminars help increase awareness and capacity and bring the Islamic Emirate and international organizations closer, Bakhtar reported.
He called on UNAMA and other organizations to address the problems of Afghans.
IEA’s minister of higher education outlines reasons for women’s education ban
In an interview with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan-run RTA on Thursday night, the minister of higher education Neda Mohammad Nadeem said there were a number of reasons behind the decision to ban women from attending university.
He said reforms imposed by the IEA on the higher education sector had not been implemented.
According to him, there were four key reasons for the decision. These were that female students were not observing the full hijab law, that women living in dormitories were on their own and not accompanied by a male relative, that co-education of male and female students continued and that some faculties for women were not in keeping with Islamic laws.
The interview comes amid a global outcry following the IEA’s decision two days ago. Not only have Western countries condemned the decision but Islamic nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Turkey, among others, have also called for the decision to be overturned.
Middle East nations speak out against IEA’s decision to ban women from university
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are among several Islamic countries to condemn the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) decision to ban women from attending university.
Female university students were turned away on Wednesday after academic institutions were sent a letter by the Afghan higher education ministry on Tuesday evening enforcing the decision.
The move was widely condemned by governments around the world, including in the Middle East and Asia.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the ministry of higher education stated in a tweet on Thursday that Sheikh Mawlawi Nada Muhammad Nadeem, the acting minister, “will hold a press conference today or tomorrow, to clarify the recent decision of the Ministry of Higher Education regarding the suspension of girls’ universities until further notice.”
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday the ban was “neither Islamic nor humanistic. We reject such a ban.”
This came after Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed “surprise and regret” on Wednesday, and called on Kabul to reverse the decision.
The United Arab Emirates’ deputy ambassador to the UN, Amiera al-Hefeiti, also spoke out about it and Qatar released a statement expressing “deep concern and disappointment”.
“These negative practices will have a significant impact on human rights, development, and the economy in Afghanistan,” Doha’s foreign ministry said.
“As a Muslim country in which women enjoy all their rights, especially education, the state of Qatar calls on the Afghan caretaker government to review its decision in line with the teachings of the Islamic religion concerning women’s rights.”
Abdel Aziz Hamad Aluwaisheg, assistant secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, tweeted on Thursday: “Banning the education of girls 16+ is a clear violation of human rights, but it can also doom the economic future of Afghanistan, relegating half of its people to a life of poverty and ignorance.”
Likewise, Indonesia is deeply concerned and disappointed with the decision of the Islamic Emirate to suspend access to university education for women in Afghanistan.
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, meanwhile expressed “grave concern and denunciation of this disconcerting decision”.
He said in a statement the decision will go a long way in seriously denting the credibility of the government in place, just as it will deny Afghan girls and women their fundamental rights to education, employment, and social justice.
The statement noted that the OIC “calls on Kabul authorities to reverse it for the sake of maintaining consistency between their promises and actual decisions”.
Pakistan’s foreign minister tells IEA banned TTP is Pakistan’s ‘red line’
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says it has been communicated to Afghanistan that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is Pakistan’s red line, Pakistan’s media outlets reported.
“The Afghan Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) have been told that our (Pakistan and Afghanistan) ties will not remain fine if the TTP is not stopped,” Bilawal said while speaking to the media at the Pakistani embassy in Washington.
An increase in the number of militant attacks in Pakistan has put Islamabad on high alert with the most recent having been the Bannu hostage crisis, which sparked an outcry in the country.
Since the start of this year, over 120 policemen have been killed and more than 125 wounded in various attacks on the police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan’s media reported.
Bilawal meanwhile said Pakistan is willing to provide assistance to Afghanistan for operations against militants but it cannot be ignored if it was proved that the IEA are not stopping the TTP.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s leaders also pledged before the US and the entire world to take action against militant groups on Afghan soil, Bilawal added.
