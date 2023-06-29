Sport
ICC agrees to Pakistan’s demand on World Cup warm-up matches
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has consented to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand of playing a non-Asian team in the warm-up matches in the World Cup 2023, slated to start this October in India.
The PCB had reportedly expressed a lack of interest in playing the warm-up match against Afghanistan in a note to the ICC, saying that Pakistan would have already faced the neighboring country during the Asia Cup ahead of the mega event.
After the schedule for the mega event was announced on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Pakistan’s warm-up games will be against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3 in Hyderabad. This means that they won’t be facing any Asian team ahead of the tournament.
Afghanistan’s warm-ups will be against South Africa on September 29 in Thiruvananthapuram and against a qualifier on October 3 in Guwahati.
Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka target World Cup with West Indies in danger
Hosts Zimbabwe and former champions Sri Lanka are in prime position to clinch the final two qualifying spots for this year’s Cricket World Cup, while two-time winners the West Indies risk missing the tournament for the first time.
With four wins from four group matches, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka head into the decisive Super Six stage of the qualifiers with four points apiece — carrying over the rewards earned for beating the teams that also advanced from the first round.
Backed by strong batting displays, which included making a national record 408-6 against the USA, Zimbabwe will be confident the runs will continue to flow as the stakes mount from Thursday.
“We have found our momentum and we are looking forward to carrying it,” said Sean Williams, who scored 174 in Monday’s 304-run rout of the USA.
Williams is comfortably the top run-scorer with 390, hitting an unbeaten century against Nepal and following it up with 91 against the Netherlands.
Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza have also struck hundreds, the latter’s off-spin accounting for eight wickets as well to boost an attack spearheaded by left-arm quick Richard Ngarava.
Zimbabwe will relocate from Harare to Bulawayo for their games against Oman, Sri Lanka and Scotland, but the home support remains in their favor.
“It’s a different venue, and everything about it is different but still having that crowd behind us is always like having a 12th man,” said Williams.
Sri Lanka, world champions in 1996, eased through group play largely untroubled but face a Dutch side on Friday buoyed by their astonishing victory over the West Indies in a super over.
Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has bagged 18 wickets, emulating Pakistan great Waqar Younis with three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODIs.
“He’s a champion. Whenever I throw him the ball, he delivers for me,” said Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka.
West Indies near ‘rock bottom’
While the future looks bright for Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, the West Indies are in dire straits after successive defeats to the hosts and the Netherlands.
The fallen giants, who won the first two World Cups in 1975 and 1979, realistically need to beat Scotland, Oman and Sri Lanka to stand a chance of qualifying.
“I understand the journey I have to take with this team,” said coach Daren Sammy, who captained the West Indies to a pair of T20 World Cup titles.
“Sometimes you’ve got to reach rock bottom to come back up. I understand the challenges ahead and I also understand that things will not change overnight.
“It’s a true reflection of where our cricket is at the moment. We have a lot of work to do.”
The Netherlands and Scotland will both start on two points. The Dutch have not featured at the finals since 2011 while the Scots missed out four years ago after a controversial lbw decision.
“We’re good enough to compete against the best teams in the world; we’re just getting better,” said Logan van Beek, whose heroics in Monday’s super over stunned the West Indies.
“The more we play the best teams, the better we get. And more fun we get, the more players we get, and we deserve to be on that level.”
Rank outsiders Oman complete the Super Six line-up for an event which concludes with the final on July 9.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Afghanistan will make their third appearance in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
It is a remarkable opportunity for Afghanistan to showcase their cricketing prowess on the global stage.
Afghanistan’s World Cup campaign will kick off against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on 7th October. This will be followed by matches against India and England in New Delhi on 11th and 15th October respectively. On 23rd October, Afghanistan will clash with Pakistan in Chennai, and on 7th November, they will face Australia in Mumbai. Afghanistan final match in the league stage will be against South Africa on 10th November, which will take place in Ahmedabad.
“The game against Bangladesh will be our first game of the World Cup. Every game played at the World Cup is important, it gives you confidence and a good morale if you go out there and win. We will prepare ourselves and work hard as much as we can and try to start positively,” Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said.
“The World Cup is a great event, and we are looking forward to it. It’s a dream for every player to play there, especially in India where we hope we can get a lot of support. It’s near Afghanistan, so hopefully a lot of people will come to watch our games,” he said.
“There is a lot of expectation back home during big events. People back home are expecting a lot from us, they want us to win. This time, Inshallah, we will try our best to perform well in this World Cup and to give happiness to people of Afghanistan back home,” Shahidi added.
A total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament, with eight teams having already secured direct qualification. The final two spots will be determined through the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Netherlands, and Scotland are the primary contenders competing for those remaining places in the highly anticipated event in India.
Afghanistan’s Full schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:
- Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, HPCA Stadium, Oct 7, Dharamsala
- Afghanistan vs India, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Oct 11, Delhi
- Afghanistan vs England, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Oct 14, Delhi
- Afghanistan vs New Zealand, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Oct 18, Chennai
- Afghanistan vs Pakistan, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Oct 23, Chennai
- Afghanistan vs vs Qualifier 2, MCA Stadium, Oct 30, Pune
- Afghanistan vs Qualifier 1, Ekana Cricket Staidum, Nov 3, Lucknow
- Afghanistan vs Australia, Wankhede Stadium, Nov 7, Mumbai
- Afghanistan vs South Africa, Narendra Modi Stadium, Nov 10, Ahmedabad
In line with providing world-class sport entertainment, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has done it again for all cricket fans across the country.
This time, ATN has managed to secure the broadcasting rights to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
After months of world-class cricket tournaments, the year will be rounded off by the all-exciting ICC Cricket World Cup.
Once again, this tournament will be broadcast live by ATN.
This One Day International (ODI) tournament will see 10 countries battle it out for the trophy, which was last won in 2019 by England.
Originally, the tournament was scheduled to be played from 9 February to 26 March 2023 but, in July 2020, it was announced that the tournament would be delayed to an October–November window, following the disruption of the qualification schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
England are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2019, defeating New Zealand in the final.
ATN will meanwhile publish all schedules and broadcasting times ahead of each upcoming tournament. So be sure to watch out for updates on our website.
Zimbabwe rout USA and Netherlands crush West Indies in World Cup Qualifier
Sean Williams hit 174 off 101 balls as Zimbabwe crushed the United States by 304 runs on Monday at the Cricket World Cup qualifiers, the second biggest winning margin in terms of runs in ODI history.
Hosts Zimbabwe made their highest one-day total with a mammoth 408-6 off 50 overs and then bowled out the USA for just 104 to seal a fourth straight win in Group A.
They narrowly missed breaking the record for the biggest margin of victory in a one-day international, set at the start of the year when India thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram.
Wicketkeeper Joylord Gumbie struck a steady 78 at the top of the order but Williams played the starring role as Zimbabwe stepped on the accelerator once the stand-in captain arrived at the crease.
Williams hit 21 fours and five sixes before he was caught in the deep in the penultimate over, with Sikandar Raza scoring 48 off 27 balls and Ryan Burl hammering 47 off just 16 deliveries.
Only three USA batters reached double figures as Richard Ngarava and Raza both took two wickets while three run outs compounded a dismal performance from the Americans.
Van Beek smashes record for biggest Super Over score to seal famous win
Prior to Monday 26 June, the biggest Super Over score in the history of cricket had jointly been held by West Indies Men and West Indies Women, at 25 runs apiece.
But this time it was the West Indies who were on the receiving end of a thunderous six-ball effort, as they were beaten in the Super Over by Netherlands in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.
Logan van Beek was the man to do all of the damage, hitting every single ball of the Super Over to the boundary, with three fours and three sixes setting a new all-time record of 30 runs.
It was an extraordinary effort and helped the Netherlands to a famous win over West Indies, coming after the Dutch side had produced a phenomenal run chase of 374/9 to finish the regulation overs with a tie.
That score was comfortably the highest ever scored by the Netherlands in their ODI history, but they needed another record to complete the famous win.
Jason Holder was the unfortunate bowler on the receiving end of Van Beek’s fireworks.
Holder had been the pick of the West Indies bowlers earlier in the match, going for just 59 runs from his ten overs, with comfortably the best economy rate across the team.
And the match had only been tied thanks to Holder’s excellent catch off the very last ball of the Netherlands innings, with the scores already tied.
But he didn’t hit his yorkers in the Super Over, offering up two full tosses in the first two deliveries. And a confident Van Beek went 4, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4 to make history in Harare.
Riding that wave of adrenaline, it was Van Beek who took the ball for Netherlands in the Super Over too.
And although his first delivery disappeared for a maximum, two singles were followed by two wickets as he completed an exceptional individual effort on a famous day for his team.
ICC agrees to Pakistan's demand on World Cup warm-up matches
