Latest News
IEA bans vehicles with tinted windows
The Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says supreme leader Mawlavi Hebatullah Akhundzada has issued an order prohibiting vehicles from having blacked-out windows.
According to a statement issued by the ministry on Sunday, the decision to ban vehicles with tinted windows was issued during a ministry meeting and based on the order of Akhundzada.
The ministry stated that blacked-out windows “disrupt public safety and create problems for people to identify the vehicle occupants.”
Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes Ramazan aid packages in Kabul city
Bayat Foundation on Sunday distributed much needed food aid to hundreds of needy families in Kabul in order to assist them through the holy month of Ramazan.
Officials from the foundation said that the donations include flour, rice and oil, and that the campaign will continue until the end of Ramazan. The officials added that they plan to distribute aid to other provinces across the country.
“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s campaigns, and because of the holy month of Ramazan, we distribute this type of aid every year,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
“Fortunately, today in the city of Kabul, we are distributing a quantity of food, which includes flour, oil and rice, to a number of deserving people,” he added.
“Bayat Foundation’s assistance continues in Kabul and in other provinces of the country.”
These food packages were distributed to those who were identified as needy people in a survey.
The needy families meanwhile have thanked Bayat Foundation and in turn called on other organizations to also step forward and help those in need.
“We would like to thank the Bayat Foundation for helping poor people in this month of Ramazan,” said one recipient.
“Inshallah, may God give them success and rewards to help more poor people of Afghanistan,” said another recipient.
Since its establishment, Bayat Foundation has continued to help the people of Afghanistan.
In addition to providing humanitarian relief to needy people during the harsh winter months, the foundation also provides food parcels during Ramazan each year.
Among a long list of humanitarian projects the foundation undertakes, the organization also assists in times of disaster where it provides both emergency medical care and relief to victims of natural disasters such as floods, avalanches and earthquakes.
Latest News
UK govt ‘in negotiations’ over three British men held in Afghanistan
Britain’s interior minister Suella Braverman on Sunday said the UK government was “in negotiations” after three British men were detained by the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.
Media reports have identified the men as charity medic Kevin Cornwell, 53, the unnamed manager of a hotel for aid workers and “danger tourist” star Miles Routledge.
Scott Richards, co-founder of the non-profit group the Presidium Network, told AFP his organization was representing the families of two of the three detainees.
There had been “interactions” on Sunday with the men who were in “good condition, as best as one can be in a state of detention”.
“They’re ostensibly charged on what we believe to be related to an accusation of an illegal firearm, although that firearm was stored in a safe alongside its license, so we believe the situation is largely a misunderstanding,” he added.
The two men are believed to have been held by the IEA since January.
It is not known how long the third man has been held for.
“The government is in negotiations and working hard to ensure people’s safety is upheld,” Braverman told Sky News earlier.
“We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families,” the UK’s foreign ministry added in a statement.
Richards said he hoped that the situation could be quickly resolved in a transparent way that would give the international aid community confidence.
“In a nation that is relying on foreign aid workers due to a variety of reasons, we need to ensure that it’s safe for these people to operate,” he said.
The IEA returned to power in August 2021 and has since sparked global outrage with its policies in particular towards women and girls.
Last year the IEA freed a veteran television cameraman and four other British nationals it had held for six months.
Peter Jouvenal was one of a “number” of Britons that the government in London said had been held by the IEA.
Britain’s foreign ministry said the five “had no role in the UK government’s work in Afghanistan and traveled to Afghanistan against the UK government’s travel advice.”
“This was a mistake,” it added.
At the time, Afghanistan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused the Britons of “carrying out activities against the country’s laws and traditions of the people of Afghanistan”.
“They promised to abide by the laws of Afghanistan, its traditions and culture of the people and not to violate them again,” he said.
Latest News
Mining ministry reports six-fold rise in revenue
Officials from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum announced Sunday that its revenues have increased more than six times.
According to officials, the revenue of the ministry totalled 17 billion afghanis in the solar year 1401, while it was 2.5 billion afghanis in 1400.
Identifying and surveying new mines, attracting domestic and foreign investment, calling for tenders for the extraction of dozens of small and large mines and creating a processing system inside the country are among the tasks that the ministry intends to perform this year.
Officials also hope that copper mining at Mes Aynak in Logar will start this year and that there will be progress in the implementation of TAPI project.
“The work on the pipeline between Turghundi and Guzereh district of Herat is going on. Work on the land acquisition and budget is ongoing. There is no problem in this regard,” Zia al-Rahman Aryobi, deputy minister of mines and petroleum for planning and policy, said in a press conference.
Nangarhar marble and talc, Herat iron and steel, Kandahar Shurandam cement, Herat marble and granite, Takhar gold, Sar-e-pul Qashqari oil, Shaberghan pipeline to Mazar-e-Sharif and Sarpol coal are projects that are ongoing.
“Sanctions against the Islamic Emirate remain in place. There is a lack of funds. Meeting costs is a big challenge. Allah willing, all these problems will be solved. We assure you that the leaders of the Islamic Emirate are committed. They are working day and night to improve the situation of the mining sector,” Aryobi said.
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says lack of infrastructure and expertise as well as the lack of cooperation among institutions are among the challenges it is facing.
“The main problems are the lack of infrastructure, the lack of sufficient funds for surveying mines and building infrastructure, and the lack of cooperation between the relevant institutions,” Homayoun Afghan, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said.
However, the Ministry has increased its efforts to attract domestic and foreign investments, and some foreign investors from several countries have announced readiness to invest in Afghanistan’s mines.
“We have more coal mining in Baghlan, Takhar, Sar-e-pul and Samangan. Among these, Samangan is a province where mining is more [prevalent] compared to other provinces. Thousands of citizens are working there,” Mohammad Rasool Oqab, head of the revenue department of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said.
Afghanistan’s untapped mineral deposits could be worth up to $3 trillion.
