Latest News
IEA claims it supports local media but urges them to stick to Islamic values
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Thursday it will support and cooperate with media outlets and journalists, both local and foreign, but urged them to observe Islamic principles and keep the interests of the country in mind.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman said: “Today, the Media Violations Commission resumed its operations and the Information Access Commission will start its activities as soon as possible in the near future.”
He said the IEA is committed to supporting media outlets in the country in accordance with Sharia Law.
However, Mujahid urged media organizations to stick to Islamic values and principles in terms of broadcasting and publishing.
Mujahid said: “The government will continue to support media outlets financially and we will work to reduce the media’s problems to zero. We call on media officials to carry on their operations based on the principles of Islam.”
According to the Ministry of Information and Culture, currently, about 198 media outlets operate in the country, however, nearly 170 media organizations have closed down, largely due to financial constraints, since the collapse of the former government.
Many of these media organizations have lost staff who left Afghanistan after the US troops withdrawal while other, that were reliant on foreign donor money, lost all income.
Media support organizations have said that an estimated 6,000 media workers have left the country since the IEA take over.
Latest News
Exiled Afghan politicians form council, call for talks with IEA
A number of exiled Afghan politicians recently gathered in Turkey’s capital Ankara where they formed a council and called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to engage in talks with them.
The politicians met at the residence of former vice-president Abdul Rashid Dostum and included Abdu Rab-ur-Rasool Sayyaf, Atta Mohammad Noor, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Karim Khalili, Ahmad Wali Masoud, Mohammad Alam Ezidyar and Mir Rahman Rahmani.
Ehsan Nero, a spokesman for Dostum, said that the meeting was held to exchange views on how “we could change the challenging situation in Afghanistan.”
While urging talks with IEA, the politicians issued a statement and declared support for the conflict that is underway in some provinces in the country.
“Such a large meeting was held in Turkey with the Turkish police providing security. They will meet again in Austria two weeks later and then in Geneva. There is certainly something fishy going on,” said Ahmad Saeedi, a political analyst.
Habibullah Janibdar, another political analyst, however, said that such meetings would not help Afghanistan as Afghans have already tested these politicians.
The IEA meanwhile has already formed a commission to encourage Afghans in exile to return home.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the IEA, said that the “door for talks is already open.”
“We have no problems with any Afghan. We would welcome anyone returning. They would be protected. They would be respected. Their wealth would be safe,” Mujahid said.
“But Allah forbid, if they intend to start a war, then obviously Afghans won’t allow it,” Mujahid warned.
Latest News
US looking to expand ties with Pakistan: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday told Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that US President Joe Biden’s administration was looking forward to working with the new government in Pakistan and discussed “expanding partnership” between the two countries.
The meeting took place in New York on the sidelines of the food security meeting that the US is hosting in collaboration with the UN.
The meeting between Bilawal and Blinken came against the backdrop of strained ties between Pakistan and the US. The relationship during the PTI government between the two countries remained tense and there had been further dip in ties when former premier Imran Khan directly held the US responsible for his ouster, Pakistan’s Tribune reported.
Blinken said the US was keen to expand partnership with Pakistan on a range of issues covering economic as well as regional security issues.
According to a State Department statement, Blinken met with Bilawal to affirm the shared desire for a strong and prosperous bilateral relationship.
“The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed expanding partnership in climate, investment, trade, and health as well as people-to-people ties,” the statement read.
It further said the two foreign ministers underscored the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation on regional peace, counterterrorism, Afghan stability, support for Ukraine, and democratic principles.
The foreign minister added that as the current chair of the G77 and China, Pakistan welcomed the support of the UN secretary general to the objectives pursued by the developing countries at the global organisation.
Latest News
UN chief urges the world to act together to end food insecurity crisis
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food crisis, which could last for years.
Addressing a ministerial meeting on global hunger at UN Headquarters in New York, Guterres said the number of severely food insecure people had doubled in just two years – from 135 million pre-COVID pandemic to 276 million today, with more than half a million experiencing famine conditions – an increase of more than 500 percent since 2016.
“These frightening figures are inextricably linked with conflict, as both cause, and effect,” he said. “If we do not feed people, we feed conflict”.
Discussing hunger triggers, he said the climate emergency is another driver of global hunger and pointed out that 1.7 billion people have been affected by extreme weather and climate-related disasters over the past decade.
Moreover, the COVID-induced economic shock has compounded food insecurity by reducing incomes and disrupting supply chains, leading to an uneven economic recovery, he said.
“Now the war in Ukraine is amplifying and accelerating all these factors: climate change, COVID-19, and inequality,” Guterres said.
Guterres warned that the Ukraine war threatens to tip “tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity, followed by malnutrition, mass hunger and famine, in a crisis that could last for years.”
“In the past year, global food prices have risen by nearly one-third, fertilizer by more than half, and oil prices by almost two-thirds”.
According to the UN, between them, Ukraine and Russia produce almost a third of the world’s wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil, while Russia and Belarus are the world’s number two and three producers of potash, a key ingredient of fertilizer.
“If high fertilizer prices continue, today’s crisis in grain and cooking oil could affect many other foods including rice, impacting billions of people in Asia and the Americas,” he said.
However, if we act together, there is enough food for everyone, he said adding that “ending hunger is within our reach”.
Guterres then outlined five urgent steps to solve the short-term crisis and prevent long-term damage, beginning with reducing market pressure by increasing food supplies – with no restrictions on exports and surpluses available to those most in need.
“But let’s be clear: there is no effective solution to the food crisis without reintegrating Ukraine’s food production, as well as the food and fertilizer produced by Russia and Belarus, into world markets, despite the war”.
Social protection systems must cover all in need with food, cash; and water, sanitation, nutrition, and livelihood support must be provided, he said adding that th, governments must bolster agricultural production and invest in resilient food systems that protect smallholder food producers.
And finally, humanitarian operations must be fully funded to prevent famine and reduce hunger.
“The food crisis has no respect for borders, and no country can overcome it alone,” he said.
“Our only chance of lifting millions of people out of hunger is to act together, urgently and with solidarity”.
Exiled Afghan politicians form council, call for talks with IEA
IEA claims it supports local media but urges them to stick to Islamic values
Afghanistan to tour Ireland in August for 5 T20Is
US looking to expand ties with Pakistan: Blinken
UN chief urges the world to act together to end food insecurity crisis
Chinese company to process pine nuts in Afghanistan
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
World Bank to push ahead with some Afghan projects
Central bank sets up telegraphic transfer system for foreign deposits
IOC chief visits Afghan, Ukrainian athletes in Switzerland
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says it is open to considering advice from its neighbors
-
Herat4 days ago
Virtue and Vice Ministry reject claims of ordering gender segregation in restaurants
-
Business5 days ago
Mining sector records rise in revenue since IEA takeover
-
World5 days ago
Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack on New York state supermarket
-
World4 days ago
Britain says Russia has lost a third of its forces in Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan to host international conference on Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Hyundai plans U.S. EV plant, in talks with Georgia
-
World4 days ago
NATO’s Stoltenberg says Russia’s Ukraine offensive not going to plan