IEA condemns the attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania in Pakistan
The Islamic Emirate in a statement on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the death of Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, the deputy administrator of the seminary.
According to the statement issued by IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the “martyrdom” of Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani is described as a “great loss for scholarly and religious institutions.”
The Islamic Emirate also expressed condolences to Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani’s family, friends, and students.
Suicide bombing at Pakistan Islamic seminary kills six
A suicide bomber killed six worshippers during Friday prayers at an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan.
The head of the religious school was among those killed, said provincial government spokesman Muhammad Ali Saif.
The dead man, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, was the son of the late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attacker, wearing an explosive-laden suicide vest, walked up to Haq as he was leaving a mosque on the premises of the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary, his brother Maulana Abdul Haq said.
“Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq… died on the spot and around two dozen people were injured in the blast,” he said.
Regional police officer Najeebur Rahman said earlier that several people were wounded.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing, and expressed sorrow over Haq’s death, in a statement issued by his office.
Landslide in Uruzgan claims six lives
Six people died in a landslide in Afghanistan’s southern Uruzgan province late last night, local officials said on Friday.
Bilal Uruzgani, spokesman for the Uruzgan police, told Ariana News that the incident occurred in the village of Sarmuri in the Gizab district of the province.
Women and children are also among the dead in the landslide which buried a house, he said.
UN envoy says most important thing in Afghanistan is to feed nation
The most important thing right now in Afghanistan is to feed the nation, UN envoy Roza Otunbayeva said on Thursday.
“We are trying to mobilize all of the donor community to provide seeds to farmers, not to the Taliban (the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan),” Otunbayeva said speaking to Princeton University students in New Jersey, US. “There is a lack of everything.”
Otunbayeva highlighted the challenges posed by the Islamic Emirate that limit the UN’s extension of humanitarian aid to the Afghanistan population.
“To do our work is getting to be more and more difficult,” said Otunbayeva. “It is not just because Trump came to power, but it is also because of the Taliban [which] exercises such a harsh policy towards women [and] to former politicians.”
On question about issues faced by Afghan women, Otunbayeva discussed how “the situation is very, very bad.”
“[The] birth rate is high, mortality of children and mortality of women … is very high,” said Otunbayeva.
She said that Afghanistan is “full of jobless people” and “the poorest of the poor are coming back.”
“They don’t have places to live, they don’t have jobs, they can’t earn money,” she added.
