IEA condemns the attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania in Pakistan

(Last Updated On: )

A suicide bomber killed six worshippers during Friday prayers at an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan.

The head of the religious school was among those killed, said provincial government spokesman Muhammad Ali Saif.

The dead man, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, was the son of the late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attacker, wearing an explosive-laden suicide vest, walked up to Haq as he was leaving a mosque on the premises of the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary, his brother Maulana Abdul Haq said.

“Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq… died on the spot and around two dozen people were injured in the blast,” he said.

Regional police officer Najeebur Rahman said earlier that several people were wounded.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing, and expressed sorrow over Haq’s death, in a statement issued by his office.

(Reuters)