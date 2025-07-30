Latest News
IEA criticizes United Nations, claims organization is no longer neutral
Since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in August 2021, the IEA has consistently demanded international recognition and has pressed for the country’s seat at the UN to be transferred to its nominated envoy.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has sharply criticized the United Nations for continuing to deny Afghanistan its seat at the UN.
Mujahid accused the UN of no longer being a neutral or independent organization, claiming it now acts under the influence of Western political powers.
“The United Nations was supposed to be a neutral body,” Mujahid said. “But it now operates under the influence of Western political agendas. It has lost its effectiveness and independence.”
Mujahid questioned the legitimacy of Afghanistan’s current representative at the United Nations, who remains from the previous Western-backed administration. “Who does this individual represent?” he asked. “Under what principles and protocols is he operating? He has no domestic legitimacy and does not represent the people of Afghanistan.”
Despite repeated requests, the UN General Assembly’s Credentials Committee has deferred a decision each year, leaving the position in the hands of Nasir Ahmad Faiq, a diplomat who served under the former republic and continues to act as Afghanistan’s envoy on an interim basis.
The IEA’s bid for formal recognition at the United Nations has been met with resistance from Western governments and rights groups, who cite concerns over human rights violations—particularly against women and girls—as well as the lack of an inclusive political process in the country.
Only Russia has formally recognized the Islamic Emirate as Afghanistan’s legitimate government – a move that took place early this month.
The continued exclusion from international forums remains a key point of frustration for the Islamic Emirate, who view recognition at the UN as a step toward political legitimacy on the world stage.
Mujahid’s remarks reflect growing impatience within the Islamic Emirate over what it perceives as a politically motivated refusal by the UN to engage with them on an equal footing.
Baradar inaugurates raisin processing factory in Kabul’s Istalif district
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Wednesday inaugurated a raisin processing factory in Afghanistan’s Istalif district of Kabul province.
In a statement issued by the deputy PM’s office, Baradar described the launch of the factory as an important step toward increasing the value of agricultural products, adding that this initiative will stimulate the local economy, standardize exports, and create employment opportunities for hundreds of people.
At the inauguration ceremony of the factory, Baradar emphasized that the Islamic Emirate, alongside other sectors, has given special attention to the agricultural sector and has launched several projects related to water management to support the growth of the agricultural economy.
Baradar stated that the IEA has created the necessary conditions to facilitate the export of agricultural products to regional and global markets. He added that it has organized exhibitions to promote these products and has increased tariffs on imported goods that are produced domestically.
According to him, IEA has prioritized the use of domestic agricultural products to strengthen the agricultural sector, and progress has been made in improving irrigation systems, establishing cold storage facilities, and constructing processing and packaging centers.
He emphasized the importance of the quality and packaging of agricultural exports, considering it vital for Afghanistan’s credibility and the development of trade relations.
Baradar noted that the IEA is placing special focus on regional connectivity to increase the level of trade. Fortunately, he said, Afghanistan’s railway network has now expanded, strengthening and broadening trade relations with various countries.
Baradar added that the IEA is working to fully activate the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, and in the recent ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) summit, it held discussions with relevant countries to help Afghanistan gain access to European markets.
During the factory’s inauguration ceremony, he also highlighted the important role of the private sector and investors in the country’s economic growth, stating that the necessary facilities have been provided in various areas to support investment.
He added that investors can invest not only in agriculture and industry but also in the sectors of mining, energy, telecommunications, transportation, and services.
Karzai welcomes UK’s plan to recognize the state of Palestine
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday welcomed the British government’s plan to recognize an independent State of Palestine.
In a post on his X page, Karzai described the UK’s move as a timely and valuable step.
He also welcomed the United Nations Security Council meeting led by France and Saudi Arabia, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently stated that his country intends to recognize Palestine as an independent state.
France and Saudi Arabia had previously expressed their support for this stance.
Mass deportation of Afghan migrants cripples Iran’s leather and footwear industry
The impact of the deportations is not limited to the leather sector. Other industries also rely on migrant labor—including construction, agriculture, and manufacturing.
Iran’s leather and footwear industry is facing a dramatic slowdown following the sudden mass deportation of Afghan migrant workers, a key labor force in the sector, according to the Tehran Union of Leather and Footwear Sellers.
Saeed Hayati, the union’s head, warned this week that the abrupt removal of Afghan workers—who previously made up more than half the sector’s workforce—has paralyzed production across many manufacturing units. He said the situation is especially dire as Iran prepares for the back-to-school shopping season, traditionally a peak period for the industry.
“This has been a shock to the entire system,” Hayati told local media.
“Production lines have come to a halt. We were already dealing with a weak economy, currency devaluation, high rent, and power shortages—but now, the labor shortage may push the industry to the brink.”
Hayati strongly criticized Iranian authorities for enforcing deportation measures without prior planning or efforts to train or replace the displaced workforce. “Before implementing such policies, there should have been a structured plan. Instead, skilled and experienced workers were expelled overnight, and now the factories are empty.”
He added that while some stopgap measures have been introduced, they are neither sufficient nor sustainable. “The solution should have been gradual, humane, and realistic. You don’t punish an entire community for the actions of a few. It’s neither fair nor economically wise.”
The impact of the deportations is not limited to the leather sector. Hayati cautioned that other industries reliant on migrant labor—including construction, agriculture, and manufacturing—are likely to face similar disruptions in the coming months.
Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni recently said that around six million Afghan nationals reside in Iran, of which an estimated two million are undocumented.
Momeni confirmed that undocumented migrants must leave the country and stated that nearly one million Afghans have been deported since the start of the Iranian calendar year in March.
Despite the government’s assertion that the deportation drive is aimed at restoring order and reducing pressure on public services, industry leaders and economic analysts warn that the campaign risks damaging Iran’s already fragile economy.
Afghan workers, many of whom have lived in Iran for decades, have long been integral to the country’s informal and semi-skilled labor markets. Their sudden removal is now exposing systemic dependence—and a lack of preparedness to fill the vacuum they leave behind.
