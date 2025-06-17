Latest News
IEA delegation travels to Beijing to attend 9th China-South Asia Expo
Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi, leading a delegation, left Kabul on Tuesday for China to participate in the 9th China-South Asia Expo, Arg said in a statement.
The statement added that the high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate includes Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Mohammad Naeem Wardak, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The statement stated that during this visit, in addition to attending and delivering a speech at the 9th China-South Asia Expo, Hanafi is expected to meet with several Chinese officials to discuss expanding relations between the two countries in various fields.
Latest News
Turkish ambassador invites acting Afghan commerce minister to attend ECO summit
The ECO Summit is scheduled to take place in Turkey later this month.
The Turkish Ambassador to Kabul has invited Nooruddin Azizi, the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, to attend the upcoming Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit and deliver a speech on behalf of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the ECO Summit is scheduled to take place in Turkey later this month.
During a recent meeting between Ambassador Cenk Ünal and Minister Azizi in Kabul, both sides discussed strengthening and expanding economic relations between Afghanistan and Turkey.
The discussions also covered a range of economic and trade-related topics, including the organization of a regional exhibition at the Termez International Trade Center, the establishment of trade centers in both Kabul and Istanbul, and the creation of bilateral trade houses aimed at boosting cooperation and connectivity between Afghan and Turkish businesses.
International Sports
FIFA Club WC: Drama, Goals, and Red Cards
Chelsea’s latest acquisition, Liam Delap, made a memorable debut in their 2‑0 FIFA Club World Cup victory over LAFC.
The FIFA Club World Cup delivered a night of high drama, stunning scorelines, and breakout performances as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors, and Benfica clashed across Group C and D fixtures in the U.S.
Chelsea 2–0 LAFC (Atlanta)
Premier League side Chelsea secured a comfortable 2–0 victory over LAFC, with goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernández. The Blues, managed by Enzo Maresca, dominated the match from the outset, boasting 65% possession and 17 shots.
Chelsea’s latest acquisition, Liam Delap, made a memorable debut in their 2‑0 FIFA Club World Cup victory over LAFC.
Brought on in the 63rd minute, Delap wasted no time – his intelligent and precise cross set up Enzo Fernández’s decisive goal in the 79th. Manager Enzo Maresca hailed the young striker’s quick assimilation into the team’s style, noting, “he knows the way we want to play, so the process is quite quick”.
Fans and pundits alike were impressed by his confident display, with many calling him “world class” just minutes into his Chelsea career.
Despite the strong on-field showing, the backdrop at Atlanta’s Mercedes‑Benz Stadium was hard to ignore. With a full capacity of roughly 71,000, only about 22,000 supporters were present – leaving more than two-thirds of the seats empty.
Maresca described the atmosphere as “a bit strange,” reflecting the odd environment of playing in such a vast, half-empty venue.
High ticket prices, weekday scheduling, and a lack of regional interest combined to dampen attendance, despite Atlanta’s history of solid support for soccer events, local media reported.
Boca Juniors 2–2 Benfica (Miami Gardens)
In a fiery contest marred by red cards and late drama, Argentine giants Boca Juniors and Portugal’s Benfica played out a 2–2 draw. Boca raced to an early 2–0 lead through Miguel Merentiel and Rodrigo Battaglia, but Benfica clawed their way back with a penalty from Ángel Di María and a late header by Nicolás Otamendi.
The match saw three red cards, including one for Andrea Belotti, as tensions flared in the closing stages.
Bayern Munich 10–0 Auckland City (Miami)
Bayern Munich delivered the most lopsided result of the tournament so far, dismantling New Zealand’s Auckland City 10–0 in a Group C rout. Michael Olise starred with two goals and two assists, while Jamal Musiala made a strong return from injury. Head coach Vincent Kompany praised his side’s discipline and relentless pressing, noting the result could be crucial for goal difference.
What’s Next
Chelsea will face Flamengo next in a high-stakes Group D clash on Friday, while LAFC must regroup ahead of their meeting with ES Tunis on Saturday.
In Group C, Bayern’s next opponent is Boca Juniors, with Benfica set to face Auckland City. The outcomes will decide who progresses to the Round of 16 later this week.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch today’s matches live.
First up is Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund at 8.30pm Kabul time. River Plate will take on Urawa Red Diamonds at 11.30pm Kabul time; and Ulsan will meet Mamelodi Sundowns at 2.30am Kabul time; while Monterrey take on Inter Milan at 5.30am tomorrow.
Latest News
Iranian state TV interrupted by missile strike during live broadcast
WATCH: In a dramatic and chilling moment broadcast live across Iran, a missile strike hit the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) headquarters in north Tehran just seconds after one of its top presenters warned of an incoming attack.
A well-known television anchor and mother of two, Sahar Emani, was on air when the background cut to black, and debris started falling.
Just moments earlier, Emani had said: “What you hear is the sound of the aggressor”—a haunting statement now etched into the memories of viewers nationwide.
The IRINN studio, located within the heavily fortified broadcasting complex in Tehran, was struck in what Iranian officials say was part of a coordinated Israeli missile barrage on strategic sites in and around the capital.
The status of the presenter and other IRINN personnel remains unconfirmed, but initial reports from emergency services suggest there might be casualties.
Israeli Warning Came Two Hours Earlier
Israel had issued an explicit warning nearly two hours prior, urging Iranian civilians to evacuate any facilities near military or propaganda infrastructure.
The warning, broadcast via international channels and regional allies, named north Tehran as a potential target zone.
Iranian authorities reportedly dismissed the warning as psychological warfare. Nevertheless, the strike on IRINN marks one of the most symbolic attacks of the conflict so far—targeting not just infrastructure, but the heart of the Islamic Republic’s state-run information network.
IEA delegation travels to Beijing to attend 9th China-South Asia Expo
Turkish ambassador invites acting Afghan commerce minister to attend ECO summit
Trump says he is seeking ‘real end’ to Iran’s nuclear program
Israeli Army: new commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central headquarters killed
FIFA Club WC: Drama, Goals, and Red Cards
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
From underdogs to global contenders: Afghanistan’s futsal rise
Saar: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Tahawol: Regional consequences of Iran-Israel conflict
Tahawol: Escalating tensions in the Middle East discussed
Saar: Ongoing Israel-Iran conflict discussed
Saar: Kabul delegation’s participation in Tashkent Int’l Forum discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
-
Latest News5 days ago
US defense chief Hegseth downplays NATO allies’ role in Afghanistan war
-
Latest News3 days ago
Efforts ongoing to export Afghanistan’s fresh fruits to new markets: Ministry
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan interpreter for US army detained by ICE in San Diego
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan harvested 40 metric tons of saffron last year: Agriculture ministry
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Perozi Panjshir 4–2 Jawanan Maihan, Etihad 3–0 Noorzad
-
Regional2 days ago
Saudi Crown Prince voices solidarity with Iran, condemns Israeli attacks