Turkish ambassador invites acting Afghan commerce minister to attend ECO summit

The FIFA Club World Cup delivered a night of high drama, stunning scorelines, and breakout performances as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors, and Benfica clashed across Group C and D fixtures in the U.S.

Chelsea 2–0 LAFC (Atlanta)

Premier League side Chelsea secured a comfortable 2–0 victory over LAFC, with goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernández. The Blues, managed by Enzo Maresca, dominated the match from the outset, boasting 65% possession and 17 shots.

Chelsea’s latest acquisition, Liam Delap, made a memorable debut in their 2‑0 FIFA Club World Cup victory over LAFC.

Brought on in the 63rd minute, Delap wasted no time – his intelligent and precise cross set up Enzo Fernández’s decisive goal in the 79th. Manager Enzo Maresca hailed the young striker’s quick assimilation into the team’s style, noting, “he knows the way we want to play, so the process is quite quick”.

Fans and pundits alike were impressed by his confident display, with many calling him “world class” just minutes into his Chelsea career.

Despite the strong on-field showing, the backdrop at Atlanta’s Mercedes‑Benz Stadium was hard to ignore. With a full capacity of roughly 71,000, only about 22,000 supporters were present – leaving more than two-thirds of the seats empty.

Maresca described the atmosphere as “a bit strange,” reflecting the odd environment of playing in such a vast, half-empty venue.

High ticket prices, weekday scheduling, and a lack of regional interest combined to dampen attendance, despite Atlanta’s history of solid support for soccer events, local media reported.

Boca Juniors 2–2 Benfica (Miami Gardens)

In a fiery contest marred by red cards and late drama, Argentine giants Boca Juniors and Portugal’s Benfica played out a 2–2 draw. Boca raced to an early 2–0 lead through Miguel Merentiel and Rodrigo Battaglia, but Benfica clawed their way back with a penalty from Ángel Di María and a late header by Nicolás Otamendi.

The match saw three red cards, including one for Andrea Belotti, as tensions flared in the closing stages.

Bayern Munich 10–0 Auckland City (Miami)

Bayern Munich delivered the most lopsided result of the tournament so far, dismantling New Zealand’s Auckland City 10–0 in a Group C rout. Michael Olise starred with two goals and two assists, while Jamal Musiala made a strong return from injury. Head coach Vincent Kompany praised his side’s discipline and relentless pressing, noting the result could be crucial for goal difference.

What’s Next

Chelsea will face Flamengo next in a high-stakes Group D clash on Friday, while LAFC must regroup ahead of their meeting with ES Tunis on Saturday.

In Group C, Bayern’s next opponent is Boca Juniors, with Benfica set to face Auckland City. The outcomes will decide who progresses to the Round of 16 later this week.

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch today’s matches live.

First up is Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund at 8.30pm Kabul time. River Plate will take on Urawa Red Diamonds at 11.30pm Kabul time; and Ulsan will meet Mamelodi Sundowns at 2.30am Kabul time; while Monterrey take on Inter Milan at 5.30am tomorrow.