IEA, EU discuss reactivating Afghanistan’s WTO membership

Ahmadullah Zahed, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, met late Tuesday with Veronika Boskovic Pohar, Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union in Afghanistan, to discuss the reactivation of Afghanistan’s World Trade Organization (WTO) membership and the expansion of trade relations.

“During the meeting, discussions focused on the EU’s cooperation in reactivating Afghanistan’s WTO membership, facilitating the export of Afghan goods, establishing connections between the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate and international exhibition organizations, and promoting the active participation of Afghan private sector members in global trade fairs,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The EU Chargé d’Affaires pledged to consult with relevant colleagues on the matters discussed and to share the outcomes with the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Meanwhile, the private sector has emphasized that Afghanistan’s return to the WTO is a key step toward expanding the country’s trade relations.

Economic experts have also stated that if Afghanistan is able to rejoin the WTO, it could help address many of the country’s challenges related to imports and exports.

Afghanistan’s membership in the WTO was suspended following the return of the Islamic Emirate to power in 2021. Currently, more than 150 countries are members of the organization. Afghanistan originally joined in 2015.