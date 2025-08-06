Latest News
IEA, EU discuss reactivating Afghanistan’s WTO membership
Ahmadullah Zahed, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, met late Tuesday with Veronika Boskovic Pohar, Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union in Afghanistan, to discuss the reactivation of Afghanistan’s World Trade Organization (WTO) membership and the expansion of trade relations.
“During the meeting, discussions focused on the EU’s cooperation in reactivating Afghanistan’s WTO membership, facilitating the export of Afghan goods, establishing connections between the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate and international exhibition organizations, and promoting the active participation of Afghan private sector members in global trade fairs,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
The EU Chargé d’Affaires pledged to consult with relevant colleagues on the matters discussed and to share the outcomes with the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
Meanwhile, the private sector has emphasized that Afghanistan’s return to the WTO is a key step toward expanding the country’s trade relations.
Economic experts have also stated that if Afghanistan is able to rejoin the WTO, it could help address many of the country’s challenges related to imports and exports.
Afghanistan’s membership in the WTO was suspended following the return of the Islamic Emirate to power in 2021. Currently, more than 150 countries are members of the organization. Afghanistan originally joined in 2015.
Azizi urges traders from 12 countries to invest in Afghanistan
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, met late Tuesday with traders from twelve countries and called on them to invest in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by the ministry, the traders, who traveled to Afghanistan, are from Turkey, Qatar, Bahrain, Palestine, Yemen, Oman, Jordan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Malaysia, and India.
“The Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, while discussing investment facilitation, assured the traders from various countries of Afghanistan’s full cooperation and highlighted the availability of opportunities for business and employment in the country. He urged them to invest in Afghanistan,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
Azizi also briefed the traders on key actions and decisions by officials of the Islamic Emirate, including: stabilizing Afghanistan’s national currency and promoting its use nationwide; preventing the smuggling of dollars and goods; curbing unnecessary fluctuations in the exchange rate of the afghani (AFN) against the dollar; legalizing and regulating the operations of money exchange businesses; and reducing government officials’ expenditures.
Qalandar Rahimi, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “Over the past few years, the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce has made significant efforts to build trade and economic relations with countries in the region and beyond. Today, we are seeing the results of those efforts, as groups of foreign traders and investors are arriving in our country.”
Mirwais Haji Zada, Deputy Head of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock, also said: “The meeting of the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce with representatives from twelve different countries is a positive step.”
UN conference on landlocked developing countries opens in Turkmenistan
This is the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, which began on August 5 and will continue for four days.
The United Nations has launched a four-day international conference in Awaza, Turkmenistan, focusing on the challenges faced by Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).
In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized that these countries, including Afghanistan, which collectively represent 7% of the world’s population, are disproportionately impacted by climate change and an unequal global economic system.
Several participants at the conference underlined the importance of regional integration and the acceleration of development projects. Among them was Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who expressed support for the rapid implementation of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project.
The event brings together leaders and experts from 32 nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America that are geographically cut off from direct access to seaports.
“These 32 landlocked developing countries face a unique set of challenges—severe trade barriers, high transportation costs, and limited access to global markets,” said Guterres.
“Although these nations account for 7% of the global population, they command just over 1% of international trade and economic activity. Geography too often limits their development and entrenches inequality.”
Afghanistan is one of the 32 landlocked countries and, as highlighted at the event, initiatives such as railway and transport corridors are vital for its economic connectivity.
President Mirziyoyev reiterated Uzbekistan’s commitment to regional cooperation, particularly through infrastructure development.
“We must coordinate efforts to expedite the development of international transport corridors,” he said. “Uzbekistan supports the accelerated construction and implementation of the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan railway. This corridor’s connection to the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, which is currently under construction, could create a new economic and trade space with sustainable transport infrastructure across the region.”
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has also emphasized its goal of transforming the country into a regional transit hub. Officials in Kabul have stated that expanding the national railway network is a top priority and that Afghanistan is ready to collaborate with neighboring countries on major connectivity projects.
The United Nations said the conference aims to explore meaningful partnerships to unlock the full potential of landlocked developing countries.
According to UN data, these countries face, on average, 30% higher trade costs than coastal nations.
UNHCR calls on Pakistan to halt forced returns of Afghan PoR cardholders
Currently, around 1.4 million Afghan PoR cardholders remain in Pakistan, OCHA reported.
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday called on Pakistan to cease forced repatriations of Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, with its spokesperson Babar Baloch warning that the move contradicts international legal obligations and could destabilize the region.
Speaking in Geneva, Baloch expressed deep concern over reports of arrests, detentions, and coercive returns of PoR cardholders under Pakistan’s “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan,” announced on July 31. Since then, UNHCR has documented arrests targeting both registered refugees and undocumented migrants across Pakistan.
“We acknowledge and appreciate Pakistan’s generosity in hosting refugees for over 40 years amid its own challenges,” Baloch said, stressing that PoR cardholders have been officially recognized as refugees for decades.
“Their forced return is contrary to Pakistan’s long-standing humanitarian approach to this group and would constitute a violation of the principle of non‑refoulement.”
The issue comes amid one of history’s largest refugee returns. According to UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as of 26 July, an estimated 1,668 million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan in 2025, including 1,2 million from Iran and 389,000 from Pakistan.
Between 1 and 26 July alone, approximately 539,000 individuals returned from Iran, accounting for almost one-third of the overall number of people that have returned from Iran so far this year.
During OCHA’s reporting period (20-26 July), daily arrivals from Iran averaged around 11,000.
In contrast, returnees from Pakistan during the same period averaged 1,100 per day.
However, returns from Pakistan are expected to rise in the coming months following the signing of a Statutory Regulatory Order on the Repatriation of Afghans by the Government of Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on 31 July which confirmed that the validity of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards expired on 30 June 2025 and rendered the continued stay of PoR cardholders as unlawful.
Currently, around 1.4 million Afghan PoR cardholders remain in Pakistan, OCHA reported.
The cumulative effect of mass return is compounding a dire humanitarian crisis.
According to OCHA, food security, healthcare, housing, and livelihoods systems in Afghanistan are all overstretched—raising the specter of renewed displacement, regional instability, and heightened protection needs.
Local refugee leaders and international human rights groups have echoed UNHCR’s warnings, describing the recent enforcement campaigns as opaque, coercive, and lacking legal safeguards. Many deportees have returned to destroyed homes, broken communities, and little to no economic opportunity.
Despite mounting pressure, Pakistan maintains that actions taken are in line with domestic law and part of a broader anti-illegal immigration initiative that includes Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders and undocumented migrants.
