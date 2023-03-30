Latest News
IEA hoping to increase the number of soldiers to as many as 200,000 by end of this solar year
The Islamic Emirate’s ministry of defense says it plans to increase the number of the country’s national army soldiers from 150,000 to between 170,000 and 200,000 in the current solar year.
Qari Fasihuddin Fetrat, the army chief of staff, said in an interview that the IEA has all the military equipment from the previous government and that the army is ready to fight any potential threat.
“Inshallah, with this number, we can protect the entire territory of Afghanistan, but there is a need for other forces, and we have decided to increase the number of soldiers,” he said.
“In the current [solar] year, we have decided to increase the number of soldiers from 150,000 to 170,000 and slowly it will reach 200,000.”
Fetrat has also stated that reports about the formation of opposition groups outside the country, to stand against the IEA government, are a “dream”.
He emphasized that foreign countries exaggerate the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan and that the group does not have a strong presence in the country.
“Some of the acts of destruction that are carried out in Afghanistan are also carried out in many advanced countries, but despite that, the Islamic Emirate neutralized their efforts and plans,” he said.
“You can see that the security which is in Afghanistan today may not be in Washington,” he added.
In addition, the IEA’s army chief of staff also criticized the US for violating Afghanistan’s air space.
“We are trying to reach a level where the occupation of Afghanistan’s air sovereignty will end and it will be given to the Islamic Emirate,” said Fetrat.
According to him, in addition to the two military units in Bagram and Badakhshan, there are eight military corps including the Central Army Corps in the provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Paktia, Laghman, Kunduz and Balkh.
He also said soldiers, who worked under the former government, are “perform duties within the framework of the defense ministry.”
IEA downplays SCO concerns about threats emanating from Afghanistan
Responding to concerns voiced by the national security advisors of some regional countries at this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in India, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday reiterated promises that Afghanistan’s soil would not be used against any country.
The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate Bilal Karimi said all of Afghanistan was secure and well managed by security forces and that the IEA will not allow “anyone to interfere with security”.
This comes after Russia’s National Security Adviser Nikolai Patrushev said at Wednesday’s SCO meeting in India that the situation in Afghanistan is not only tense, but has created dangers for the security of SCO member countries.
“It is important to closely monitor the situation in Afghanistan, because the situation in this country is unstable and despite the continued rule of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) over this country, this situation has continued. Illegal arms and drug trafficking has created illegal immigration,” said Nikolai Patrushev.
The IEA has repeatedly rejected concerns about security threats from Afghanistan, including the threat of Daesh.
Patrushev also said at the meeting that the US and its allies had a responsibility towards Afghanistan and rebuilding its economy. However he warned that any US or NATO military presence in the region would not be tolerated.
US Defense Secretary has ‘no regrets’ over chaotic US withdrawal
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has testified before the House Armed Services Committee and told lawmakers that he has “no regrets” about how the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was carried out.
On Wednesday, Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee grilled the defense secretary during a hearing to review the Pentagon’s fiscal year 2024 budget.
“I support [President Biden’s] decision. I don’t have any regrets,” Austin said.
GOP lawmakers also criticized what they said was a lack of accountability among civilian or military leaders for how the Afghanistan withdrawal played out.
Asked if anyone in the Pentagon’s chain of command was ever held accountable for the collapse of the 20-year war effort in Afghanistan, Austin replied, “To my knowledge, no.”
Austin, appearing with Joint Chiefs of Staff head Gen. Mark Milley, told the panel he was proud of the “tremendous work and sacrifices” that the US troops made throughout the war.
Wednesday’s testimony came amid an ongoing investigation into the chaotic withdrawal of US troops by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul.
McCaul has repeatedly requested documents from the State Department on issues relating to the lead up to the withdrawal in August 2021. However, the State Department has failed to supply the documents, leading to McCaul issuing a subpoena to this effect on Monday.
645 families across seven Afghan provinces affected by rains, floods: OCHA
Heavy rains and flash flooding have affected some 645 families across seven provinces in Afghanistan, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Tuesday.
OCHA said on Twitter that aid agencies are assessing the impact and providing aid where needed, but limited funding is constraining their ability to scale up assistance.
Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday its team continues to provide shelter assistance to people affected by natural disasters.
The UN agency said that in Khulm, Sholgara and Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh, they provided cash for transnational shelter construction to 223 families, and cash for shelter repair to 272 families.
Some of the victims in Sholgara district of Balkh province expressed concern that the level of aid is not enough.
“If aid is not provided seriously in the district, it will have bad consequences for the people in the future,” said Sultan Ali, a resident of Sholgara district.
“The flood filled our wells with dirt. We don’t have clean water at all,” said Qadir Khan, another resident of the district.
The State Ministry for Disaster Management said that they have provided some aid to flood victims in different provinces, but more aid is needed.
According to the ministry, 10 people have died, 76 people have been injured, 1,779 homes have been damaged and 22,000 acres of agricultural land have been destroyed in 23 provinces of the country since the start of spring due to floods and earthquakes.
