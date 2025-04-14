Latest News
IEA informs Pakistan envoy of it’s ‘regret’ over forced deportations of Afghan refugees
Muttaqi voiced his disapproval during a meeting with Pakistan’s Chargé d’affaires to Afghanistan, Obaidur Rehman Nizamani.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Monday expressed regret over forced deportations of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, and of the “inappropriate” treatment being dealt to them.
Muttaqi voiced his disapproval during a meeting with Pakistan’s Chargé d’affaires to Afghanistan, Obaidur Rehman Nizamani.
According to a statement issued by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister the “Chargé d’affaires of the Pakistani Embassy said that it understands the concerns of the Islamic Emirate and will share the issue with the relevant organizations.”
Pakistan has meanwhile ramped up its deportation of Afghan refugees
In a report released on Sunday, April 13, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned that the “scale and scope of the ongoing returnee crisis is both staggering and rapidly escalating.”
The report noted that projections from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimate that from April 1, approximately 20,000 people will cross into Afghanistan from Pakistan – through Torkham (13,000) and Spin Boldak (7,000) border crossings.
“This anticipated daily surge calls for an urgent, well-resourced, and long-term strategy to meet the needs of returnees and reinforce overstretched humanitarian systems,” IFRC said.
Early last month, the Pakistan government issued a directive mandating that all Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders must leave the country by March 31. This directive has since led to intensified enforcement measures, with many returning refugees reporting that police have been mistreating the refugees and confiscating possessions and property.
There are an estimated 2.8 million Afghans in Pakistan, of whom approximately 1.4 million are either unregistered or undocumented. The Pakistani authorities’ actions pose a significant risk to an already fragile community recovering from decades of conflict, recurring disasters, and economic challenges.
The IFRC meanwhile stated that recent reports indicate that the Pakistan government has commenced demolishing unauthorized settlements occupied by undocumented foreigners, further heightening fears among Afghan migrants.
“The repercussions of these actions have sparked a notable surge in returnees,” the IFRC report stated.
The registration process for returnees, managed by authorities with support from IOM, has meanwhile become overwhelmed due to the staggering number of individuals arriving at border crossings. This has resulted in delays and prolonged stays in transit centers, complicating the reintegration process for returnees, the organization stated.
“As the situation unfolds, the health, safety, and well-being of these returnees—especially vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities—are of paramount concern. The existing pressures on limited humanitarian services and resources are exacerbated by the fact that many humanitarian organizations have scaled down or ceased operations due to funding constraints, particularly following reductions in support from major donors.
“Given these pressing humanitarian needs, there is an urgent requirement for comprehensive support, including access to medical care, adequate shelter, and essential supplies.
“This is critical to address the dire conditions faced by the returnees and to mitigate the humanitarian impact of this large-scale population movement. Coordinated efforts are essential to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals involved, particularly considering the evolving dynamics of this humanitarian crisis.,” the organization stated.
Latest News
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to expand cooperation in agriculture sector
Omari, led a high-level delegation from Afghanistan to Uzbekistan last week to engage in discussions with Uzbek authorities regarding regional collaboration and key agricultural matters.
Uzbekistan has expressed Tashkent’s willingness to cooperate with Afghanistan on various issues across the agriculture sector.
According to a statement issued by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Uzbek Agriculture Minister Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov met with his Afghan counterpart Attaullah Omari in Tashkent and pledged cooperation with Kabul.
Omari, led a high-level delegation from Afghanistan to Uzbekistan last week to engage in discussions with Uzbek authorities regarding regional collaboration and key agricultural matters.
The objective of the visit was to address the challenges, posed by climate change, on the water reserves of the Amu Darya River basin; and fostering enhanced cooperation between the two nations in agriculture, irrigation, livestock management, food security, capacity building, and related spheres.
At the meeting, Omari underlined the importance of expanding agricultural cooperation and highlighted investment opportunities in this sector and other related areas.
He reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities for foreign investors, including those from Uzbekistan.
Omari also called for the exchange of agricultural technology and expertise between the two countries, saying Afghanistan urgently needed to boost its agricultural production given current circumstances.
“We must work together to enhance agricultural output not only to meet domestic needs but also to contribute to reducing global poverty,” the minister commented.
For his part, Abdurakhmonov reiterated Tashkent’s commitment to greater collaboration with Kabul at various agricultural initiatives.
He noted Uzbekistan had a significant demand for agricultural products and said Afghanistan could play a vital role by supplying cotton, rice, fruits and vegetables.
He assured Uzbekistan was ready to provide Afghan farmers with improved seeds and purchase their products after harvest.
Latest News
Tomas Niklasson resigns as EU’s special envoy for Afghanistan
Niklasson said his departure does not signify a shift in the European Union’s policy toward Afghanistan
Tomas Niklasson, the European Union’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has officially ended his mission after almost four years.
In a post on X on Sunday night, Niklasson said his departure does not signify a shift in the European Union’s policy toward Afghanistan.
“The EU maintains its presence in the country, a commitment to the people of Afghanistan while protecting EU interests and values, and engages with Afghanistan and partners based on Council Conclusions,” he said.
Niklasson said his responsibilities have temporarily been handed over to Deren Derya, Head of the Afghanistan and Pakistan Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS).
The special envoy was appointed in June 2021, during the final months of the former Afghanistan government.
Two months after taking over as special envoy, the former government collapsed. He has since focused on overseeing humanitarian assistance, engaging in regional diplomacy, and advocating for human rights – particularly those of women and vulnerable groups.
He also worked with international organizations to ensure the continued delivery of aid.
Latest News
Pakistani PM urges IEA to rein in terrorist groups
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that it’s a sad reality that the soil of neighbouring Afghanistan is being used for terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.
“Afghanistan is our brotherly country and the two countries are neighbours by nature. We have to live as good neighbours. It’s up to us how we live cordially and in a friendly way. We have asked the Afghan interim government several times that the Afghan soil should not be used as per the Doha agreement against Pakistan and its interests,” Shehbaz told the media during his visit to London, Geo News reported on Sunday.
“Sadly, terror groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and other terror groups are operating from Afghanistan. They have killed innocent people inside Pakistan. These sacrifices of Pakistanis will not go in vain. My advice to Afghanistan is to rein in these terrorist groups.”
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that Afghan soil is being used in attacks against Pakistan.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied the allegations, saying Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failure”.
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to expand cooperation in agriculture sector
IEA informs Pakistan envoy of it’s ‘regret’ over forced deportations of Afghan refugees
IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap leaderboards: Kuldeep moves up to No. 3
Trump says he expects to make a decision on Iran very quickly
Tomas Niklasson resigns as EU’s special envoy for Afghanistan
Afghanistan records trade volume of $292 million via air corridors in 1403 solar year
IPL 2025 celebrates 18 years of immense success
Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes in Ukraine
Separatist suicide attack in southwestern Pakistan kills at least five
Trump and Putin expected to speak this week as US pushes for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan stepping up deportations
Saar: Outcome of 1st round of US-Iran talks discussed
Tahawol: Aftermath of Afghan refugee expulsion from Pakistan reviewed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Russia relations reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over US aid cut to Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
-
Latest News5 days ago
AWCC distributes free SIM cards to returning refugees from Pakistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Trump slams Biden over America’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Are B-2 bombers a message to Iran? ‘We’ll let them decide,’ Pentagon chief says
-
Regional4 days ago
Anxious Iranians hope nuclear talks may ease risk of US attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
US House panel approves bill to prevent aid falling into IEA’s hands
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan A registers massive win over Ireland A in 4-day match
-
Latest News2 days ago
No American military presence in Bagram: US defense official