IEA informs Pakistan envoy of it’s ‘regret’ over forced deportations of Afghan refugees

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Monday expressed regret over forced deportations of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, and of the “inappropriate” treatment being dealt to them.

Muttaqi voiced his disapproval during a meeting with Pakistan’s Chargé d’affaires to Afghanistan, Obaidur Rehman Nizamani.

According to a statement issued by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister the “Chargé d’affaires of the Pakistani Embassy said that it understands the concerns of the Islamic Emirate and will share the issue with the relevant organizations.”

Pakistan has meanwhile ramped up its deportation of Afghan refugees

In a report released on Sunday, April 13, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned that the “scale and scope of the ongoing returnee crisis is both staggering and rapidly escalating.”

The report noted that projections from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimate that from April 1, approximately 20,000 people will cross into Afghanistan from Pakistan – through Torkham (13,000) and Spin Boldak (7,000) border crossings.

“This anticipated daily surge calls for an urgent, well-resourced, and long-term strategy to meet the needs of returnees and reinforce overstretched humanitarian systems,” IFRC said.

Early last month, the Pakistan government issued a directive mandating that all Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders must leave the country by March 31. This directive has since led to intensified enforcement measures, with many returning refugees reporting that police have been mistreating the refugees and confiscating possessions and property.

There are an estimated 2.8 million Afghans in Pakistan, of whom approximately 1.4 million are either unregistered or undocumented. The Pakistani authorities’ actions pose a significant risk to an already fragile community recovering from decades of conflict, recurring disasters, and economic challenges.

The IFRC meanwhile stated that recent reports indicate that the Pakistan government has commenced demolishing unauthorized settlements occupied by undocumented foreigners, further heightening fears among Afghan migrants.

“The repercussions of these actions have sparked a notable surge in returnees,” the IFRC report stated.

The registration process for returnees, managed by authorities with support from IOM, has meanwhile become overwhelmed due to the staggering number of individuals arriving at border crossings. This has resulted in delays and prolonged stays in transit centers, complicating the reintegration process for returnees, the organization stated.

“As the situation unfolds, the health, safety, and well-being of these returnees—especially vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities—are of paramount concern. The existing pressures on limited humanitarian services and resources are exacerbated by the fact that many humanitarian organizations have scaled down or ceased operations due to funding constraints, particularly following reductions in support from major donors.

“Given these pressing humanitarian needs, there is an urgent requirement for comprehensive support, including access to medical care, adequate shelter, and essential supplies.

“This is critical to address the dire conditions faced by the returnees and to mitigate the humanitarian impact of this large-scale population movement. Coordinated efforts are essential to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals involved, particularly considering the evolving dynamics of this humanitarian crisis.,” the organization stated.