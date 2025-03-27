IEA leader congratulates Afghans on Eid ul-Fitr

(Last Updated On: )

Supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, congratulated the Afghan people on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, calling on them to be strong in their beliefs and not to follow the path of Satan.

In his Eid message, released on Thursday, Mawlawi Hibatullah stated, “Dear Muslim brothers! let us renew our commitment to Allah, the Almighty, and strengthen our resolve to avoid His disobedience and not follow the path of Satan.”

He asked Afghans to thankful to Almighty Allah for security across the country.

“There was a time when on this very day, the funerals of our Afghan brothers were carried out, bombs fell upon us, our homes were searched, and we were dragged into prisons. But now, thanks to Allah, this day has transformed into one of peace and security,” he said.

IEA’s supreme leader reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s resolve to implement Shariah law, instructing courts to ensure judicial rulings adhere strictly to Islamic laws. The message again reiterated that implementing Shariah was a fundamental objective of the Islamic Emirate’s jihad and sacrifices.

On education, Mawlawi Hibatullah said that the educational institutions are tasked with giving serious attention to the correction of beliefs and actions across all educational sectors, aligning their curricula with Sharia, and providing proper training and education to the youth.

Additionally, he cautioned against “harmful propaganda spread by hostile intelligence agencies, who seek to sow despair or create unnecessary concerns about poverty and economic challenges.”

“The Islamic Emirate, with the help of Allah Almighty, is doing all it can to improve your lives.”

Condemnation of Israeli Attacks on Palestine

The IEA leader also strongly condemned the Israeli military strikes against the “oppressed and defenseless” Palestinians as a “great injustice and barbarity.”

“We support the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people and urge the rest of the Islamic world to, as much as possible, support the Palestinians, so they can regain their usurped rights, be freed from the oppression and aggression of the Zionist regime, and put an end to the ongoing atrocities and injustice there,” he said.