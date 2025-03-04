Latest News
IEA rejects Trump’s claim that Bagram base is under China’s control
Trump first claimed that Bagram was under China’s control during his election campaign but he has since repeated the claim since taking office.
The Islamic Emirate has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that Bagram Air Base is being run by the Chinese.
Speaking to Afghanistan’s RTA media outlet, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed Trump’s remarks as “emotional”, and said US officials should “refrain” from making “statements based on unsubstantiated information”.
He also said that Bagram was controlled by the Islamic Emirate and “not China”.
“Chinese troops are not present here nor do we have any such pact with any country,” he said.
“We request that Trump’s team explain to him and correct his information about Afghanistan.”
Mujahid’s remarks come after recent statements by Trump that Bagram is controlled by China and that Washington was planning to return to the military base, which is about 40 km north of Kabul.
Trump implied Washington should move to reclaim disused and demilitarised military equipment that was not brought home with departing troops during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
“I’m the one who got our military presence to under 5,000 but we were going to keep Bagram,” Trump said, “not because of Afghanistan but because of China, because the air base is exactly one hour from where China makes its nuclear missiles. So, we were going to keep Bagram.”
“Bagram air base is one of the biggest air bases in the world. It has one of the biggest and most powerful runways. And we gave it up,” Trump said, “and you know who is occupying it at the moment? China. Because Biden gave it up. So, we are going to keep that.”
China has however also denied claims that it was in control of the air base.
Iran urges Afghanistan to be more decisive in war on drugs
“Today, the war on drug trafficking is a scientific task. Traditional methods are not working anymore,” Iran’s deputy interior minister said
Iran’s deputy interior minister Ali-Akbar Pour-Jamshidian praised Afghanistan for banning the cultivation, and buying and selling of drugs in the country but asked Kabul to be more decisive in the fight against narcotics.
The official made the remarks in a meeting with an Afghan delegation, headed by Mullah Abdul Haq Akhund Hamkar, the Afghan deputy interior minister, in Tehran on Monday.
Pour-Jamshidian highlighted that Iran has long had close relations with Afghanistan and that Tehran aims to foster cooperation and interactions between the two countries to resolve issues.
He also discussed the issue of water rights, and said that since the two sides are willing to address challenges, “we can solve this problem, which can contribute to enhancing collaborations in security and economy sectors”, IRNA reported.
He also proposed the expansion of cooperation between Iranian and Afghan anti-narcotics police, and the anti narcotics force (ANF) of Pakistan, to combat drug trafficking more effectively.
“Today, the war on drug trafficking is a scientific task. Traditional methods are not working anymore. Fortunately, the Iranian Anti-Narcotics police is equipped with the most up-to-date equipment and training.
“The country can share its experiences and expertise with Afghanistan,” he added.
Hamkar, for his part, said that over the past 45 years, there has been no limitation on poppy cultivation and buying and selling narcotics, but it has changed now.
He said the two countries can enhance cooperation by replacing poppy cultivation.
Proxy wars and power struggles around the world impacting Afghanistan: Nazari
Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari has said that complex developments in the region and beyond have taken many economic opportunities from Afghanistan.
Speaking on Ariana News’ Tahawol program, broadcast Sunday, Nazari emphasized that proxy wars and competition among world powers have complicated relations between the Islamic Emirate and some countries.
“It has taken many opportunities. There are still proxy wars between a number of powers and they are long-standing rivals. We have to have relations with all of them, and in some cases maintaining the relationship becomes very complicated, because there is a geopolitical rivalry between the powers,” Nazari said.
He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate tries to make Afghanistan’s economy self-reliant, but considering the current situation, Afghanistan still needs humanitarian aid.
He warned the international community not to politicize humanitarian aid.
“It will be far from ethical and international laws if humanitarian aid is used as a foreign policy tool of some countries. This is the reason why the engagement between us and the international community, and attracting international aid are important to us,” Nazari said.
He emphasized that Afghanistan should stay away from competition among certain powers and maintain balanced relations with countries.
The official also pointed to the increase in migration of youths from the country, saying that negative propaganda against the Islamic Emirate has caused this problem. He, however, stressed that the Islamic Emirate is trying to prevent migration of the youth by launching projects.
IEA confirms death of Afghan soldier in clashes with Pakistani border forces
The Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan has confirmed that an Afghan soldier was killed in clashes on Sunday night with Pakistan border forces.
Abdul Matin Qani, the ministry’s spokesman, said the clashes started at midnight Sunday and only ended at 11am on Monday.
According to Qani, Afghan border forces first tried to resolve the issue through dialogue but Pakistani forces “continued to fight”, forcing Afghan security personnel to respond.
Qani said several of Pakistan’s outposts were destroyed in the clashes and that Pakistan also suffered casualties.
He said one Afghan soldier was killed in the clashes and two others were injured.
Nangarhar Information and Culture Department officials said early Monday that the Pakistan forces “first attacked Afghan forces”.
The officials said: “The Pakistanis had been preparing for the fight for several days and had also invited the media to blame the attack on the Afghan side.”
No details were revealed on exactly why the two sides opened fire.
Torkham crossing has however been closed for nine days due to tension between the two countries.
Officials from both sides met on Sunday for talks but failed to reach an agreement to open the crossing.
Pakistani officials told Dawn news that border security members of both the countries met at the Zero Point at around midday with both sides explaining their positions and also insisting that previous protocols about any change in the existing border structure be honoured and respected.
Hundreds of Afghans are stranded at the crossing, while the border closure is expected to have a huge impact on traders – especially those transporting fresh produce.
