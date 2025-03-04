IEA rejects Trump’s claim that Bagram base is under China’s control

(Last Updated On: )

The Islamic Emirate has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that Bagram Air Base is being run by the Chinese.

Speaking to Afghanistan’s RTA media outlet, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed Trump’s remarks as “emotional”, and said US officials should “refrain” from making “statements based on unsubstantiated information”.

He also said that Bagram was controlled by the Islamic Emirate and “not China”.

“Chinese troops are not present here nor do we have any such pact with any country,” he said.

“We request that Trump’s team explain to him and correct his information about Afghanistan.”

Mujahid’s remarks come after recent statements by Trump that Bagram is controlled by China and that Washington was planning to return to the military base, which is about 40 km north of Kabul.

Trump implied Washington should move to reclaim disused and demilitarised military equipment that was not brought home with departing troops during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

“I’m the one who got our military presence to under 5,000 but we were going to keep Bagram,” Trump said, “not because of Afghanistan but because of China, because the air base is exactly one hour from where China makes its nuclear missiles. So, we were going to keep Bagram.”

“Bagram air base is one of the biggest air bases in the world. It has one of the biggest and most powerful runways. And we gave it up,” Trump said, “and you know who is occupying it at the moment? China. Because Biden gave it up. So, we are going to keep that.”

Trump first claimed that Bagram was under China’s control during his election campaign but he has since repeated the claim since taking office.

China has however also denied claims that it was in control of the air base.