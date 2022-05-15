IEA says it is open to considering advice from its neighbors

(Last Updated On: May 15, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has urged the country’s neighbors to engage in bilateral talks with them in order to resolve common problems in a more coordinated way.

A spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that domestic issues concern Afghans but countries concerned with Afghanistan’s political structure can advise the IEA, which will consider suggestions.

However, he said that Afghans know best what is suited to them in terms of the formation of their government.

“We will not allow anyone to pose a threat to neighbors or other countries from Afghanistan. We are serious and committed in this,” said Mujahid.

“Another issue is that some countries have certain recommendations on the formation of government and its composition. We heard those which were in the form of advice and we will consider it.

“But we reiterate that Afghans know well who should be involved and how the government should be,” he said.

Political analysts, however, see Afghanistan’s engagement with its neighbors as a necessity to achieve global legitimacy.

It has been nine months since the Islamic Emirate came into power, but countries, especially Afghanistan’s neighbors, still have unilateral demands, critics have said.

IEA officials have made it clear that the new Afghan government attaches great importance to relations with its neighbors. In line with this, the IEA has called on neighboring countries to work at expanding relations with Kabul so that problems can be addressed jointly.

The formation of an inclusive government is one of the key conditions for the international community to recognize the ruling government of Afghanistan.

According to experts, so far the government has not been able to satisfy the international community and countries in the region.

Some religious scholars have said that the establishment of bilateral economic and diplomatic relations with countries is a basic need for the Islamic Emirate.

Although no country has officially stated that it recognizes the Islamic Emirate, Afghanistan has political representatives in Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan and China.