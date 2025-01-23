International Sports
ILT20: Desert Vipers in 10 wicket triumph over Sharjah Warriorz
Desert Vipers rode on Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten 71 and Mohammad Amir’s four-wicket haul to cruise to a win that consolidated their position at the top of the standings
The Desert Vipers got back to winning ways at the DP World ILT20 in the UAE on Wednesday in what can only be described as a scintillating performance against Sharjah Warriorz.
The Desert Vipers rode on Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten 71 and Mohammad Amir’s four-wicket haul to cruise to an emphatic 10-wicket win that consolidated their position atop the standings.
The Desert Vipers wasted no time in their chase as Alex Hales got them off to a flyer with a flurry of boundaries. He clobbered Tim Southee for three fours and then smashed Adam Milne for a maximum as the side raced to 20/0 inside the first two overs.
Zaman joined in on the action with some clean hitting as he went after Bangladeshi pacer Junaid Siddique in his first over. He went across the stump and cut him away for a boundary and then struck a beautiful pull shot for four more.
Zaman was in his groove and seemed to have a simple target - to not let the bowlers settle in.
He went after Ashton Agar, hitting him for a massive six.
The Pakistani batter darted down the track for the next delivery and hit it straight past the bowler as the Desert Vipers put up 47 runs after five overs. At the same stage in the first innings, the Sharjah Warriorz were 18/4.
The gulf in batting was evident as the required run rate dipped below three runs an over and the Desert Vipers’ batsmen made merry in the middle.
Hales was happy to play the supporting role while Zaman fired on all cylinders.
He targeted Siddique again in the seventh over, using all his might to muscle the ball over long on and into the stands. Zaman brought up his half-century soon after, his second of the season, in 30 balls.
It was a matter of time before the Desert Vipers chased down the target and Zaman accelerated that process by executing a textbook slog-sweep to hit Agar for six and followed that up with a lovely six over long-on to wrap up the contest in style.
Zaman finished on an impressive 71 in 39 balls while the Desert Vipers clinched a commanding 10-wicket victory.
Earlier, the Desert Vipers won the toss and chose to bowl.
Player of the match, Mohammad Amir said after the game: “As a new-ball bowler, you try to swing the ball. I believe you have to bowl according to the wicket and hit the right areas. You need to adapt as quickly as you can to conditions, as a bowler. I saw the movie Pushpa 2 last week and the hero did that, so I was doing the same [on his celebration]. We have got a great bowling unit.”
Sharjah Warriorz captain Tim Southee said: “It's tough when you're six for 30 odd, but the beauty of this competition is we have got a couple of days off, dust ourselves off and again meet these guys. When you have got 90 on the board, you need to get early wickets but a couple of dangerous batters and you are as good as done after that.”
Thursday’s matches
Dubai Capitals will take on Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, January 23, at 7pm Kabul time.
A pre-match program will be broadcast on Ariana Television from 6.30pm. The pre-match show and the match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below.
International Sports
ILT20: MI Emirates clinches important win against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
MI Emirates’ captain Nicholas Pooran top scored in the match with a score of 49.
The MI Emirates produced a clinical display with the bat and the ball, handing the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders a 28-run defeat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.
MI Emirates had the likes of Romario Shepherd and Nicholas Pooran to thank as they played a crucial part in helping their side get to within two points of the table toppers.
Their bowlers were in fine form on the night, with four of them picking a wicket each, while Alzarri Joseph and Shepherd bagged two each to derail the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chase.
Put into bat first, the MI Emirates started off well, with openers Kusal Perera and Muhammad Waseem (38) putting in a fine stand at the top.
After the duo put on a 42-run stand, the Sri Lankan Perera was the first to depart for 23, just before the end of the powerplay.
In walked Tom Banton, and along with Waseem ensured the MI Emirates kept the scoreboard ticking.
Halfway into the innings, Banton was dismissed for nine, and soon after Waseem followed suit for 38.
Skipper Nicholas Pooran was joined by Kieron Pollard, but the veteran right-hander found it tough to get going, and was eventually knocked over by Ali Khan for five. At this point, the score read 102/4, with just over 6 overs to go.
Dan Mousley was the next to fall for six, after which Romario Shepherd joined his captain for the final phase of the innings.
Pooran, who was striking it cleanly, was closing in on his half-century before Jason Holder had his number after a well-made 49.
That put the focus on Shepherd in the final few overs. The big-hitting right-hander then went through the gears and smashed three maximums along with four boundaries, to finish with an unbeaten 38 from 13 deliveries.
The MI Emirates, who had slowed down for a few overs in the middle, eventually posted 186/6.
Speaking after the game, player of the match Romario Shepherd said: “It feels good, and we knew how important this game was. I was relaxed because Nicholas Pooran was there and I was just trying to get to the last over and see what I could get. Whenever you do well in one department it gives you confidence.”
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain Sunil Narine said: “We were going good till the 18th over but we had to have a fielder in for the slow over-rate and Shepherd is a powerful player. And we lost a cluster of wickets, but still played good cricket, and we started off good. We need to get on top of the key moments.”
Wednesday’s match
Desert Vipers will play Sharjah Warriors on Wednesday, January 22, at the Dubai International Stadium at 7pm.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan by Ariana Television.
The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below:
International Sports
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defeat Gulf Giants by 37 runs
It was a tough outing for the Giants batters as they lost both openers in the powerplay
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders clinched their second victory of the DP World ILT20 Season 3, defeating the Gulf Giants by 37 runs at a packed Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening.
Despite Aayan Afzal Khan’s shrewd four-wicket haul for just 16 runs, which set a new record for the best figures by a UAE player in DP World ILT20 history, the Knight Riders posted 176/9, buoyed by Michael Pepper’s half-century.
Ibrar Ahmad, Jason Holder and Ali Khan each bagged two wickets to keep the Giants at bay.
It was a tough outing for the Giants batters as they lost both openers in the powerplay. Adam Lyth was scalped by David Willey in the first over, while skipper James Vince who looked in good form, miscued off Ibrar Ahmad for 14 runs in the fourth over.
At 40/2 by the end of the powerplay, the Giants were falling well behind the equation. The innings unraveled further as Jordan Cox departed for 10 runs and Ibrahim Zadran was bowled by Sunil Narine after he had worked hard for 24 runs in 22 balls.
At the ten-over mark, the Giants were wobbling at 62/4. The onus was on Gerhard Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer to steer another run chase but it was not to be. Hetmyer had made 20 runs in 15 balls before he holed out to Sunil Narine off Super Sub Ali Khan. Jason Holder then removed Gerhard Erasmus after the Namibian had accumulated 24 runs in 23 balls to leave the score at 96/6 in 14.1 overs
The target proved too steep as Holder claimed his second wicket through Mark Adair for 19 runs as the Giants finished proceedings at 139/8.
In the first innings, an exciting powerplay for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders treated the fans to runs and wickets, finishing the phase at 60/2. Kyle Mayers and Andries Gous took the initiative racing to 19 and 17 runs respectively, in 12 balls each. The assault was halted when Tymal Mills castled Kyle Mayers in the fourth over and Gous was caught behind off Wahidullah Zadran in the fifth over.
Coming at number four, Michael Pepper took flight early in the innings, creaming Mark Adair for three consecutive boundaries. Pepper went on to log a 31-ball fifty including six fours and a six. Along with the support of Joe Clarke, the pair built a 50-run partnership in 33 balls.
It looked like the Knight Riders were on track for a massive total until Aayan Afzal Khan turned the tide, returning enviable figures of 4 for 16 – the best figures for a UAE player in the DP World ILT20 (the previous record holder was Zuhaib Zuhair with 4 for 22 for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz in 2024).
Aayan opened his account when he cleaned up Joe Clarke for 24 runs in the 11th over. He followed it up with the wickets of Alishan Sharafu, Andrew Russell and Sunil Narine, of whom only Andre Russell made it to double figures with 12 runs. At the end of Aayan’s spell, the Knight Riders were at 131/6 in 15 overs.
In the death overs, Pepper was caught behind off Mark Adair for 57 runs, while Laurie Evans, Jason Holder and David Willey made small contributions. Blessing Muzarabani snatched two wickets in Evans and Holder as the Knight Riders finished proceedings at 176/9.
Player of the Match, Michael Pepper said: "When I went in, when the ball was hard, it came on nicely. Not too much bounce in the wicket. Through the innings, it got slower and slower and started turning a little bit more. There is a lot of instinct that goes in, waiting for your areas and then going from there. We have a long batting order; everyone can hit it out of the ground, but it still must be the batters that score runs”
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain, Sunil Narine said: "We were always thinking two steps ahead and there were more hands on deck. We could have gone closer to 200 after our start. Losing wickets in clusters denied us and that is something we can work on moving ahead. Our batting depth, it is a good problem. You have players batting down the order who might be playing higher otherwise. The guys are willing, and it is about them trying to make the best of whatever position they get."
Monday’s match
Dubai Capitals will take on Desert Vipers on Monday, January 20, at the Dubai International Stadium at 7pm.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan by Ariana Television.
A pre-match program will start at t live on Ariana Television from 7pm. The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below:
International Sports
ILT20: Gulf Giants command six-wicket victory over Dubai Capitals
Erasmus, Hetmyer shine as Gulf Giants chase down 166 with ease
The Gulf Giants notched their first victory of their campaign at the DP World ILT20 Season 3, with a six-wicket triumph against the Dubai Capitals on Saturday evening.
Chasing 166, Gerhard Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer put on a match winning partnership of 80 runs in only 44 deliveries.
Erasmus finished with an unbeaten 34-ball fifty, while Hetmyer also remained not out with 41 runs in just 20 balls, comprising four sixes.
Batting first, the Dubai Capitals lost wickets at regular intervals, restricting them to 165/7 in 20 overs.
Aayan Afzal Khan and Mark Adair led the Giants bowling attack with two-wicket hauls each.
Adam Lyth wasted no time setting the tone for the Giants’ run chase, striking four boundaries and a six during an aggressive 32-run innings off just 17 deliveries.
His knock ended in the eighth over, with Farhan Khan claiming his wicket.
Earlier, James Vince fell for 10 runs in the 4th over, handing Obed McCoy the first breakthrough.
The Capitals tightened their grip shortly after when Scott Kuggeleijn dismissed Ibrahim Zadran, putting the Giants under pressure with two early blows.
Jordan Cox and Gerhard Erasmus consolidated the innings with a 35-run stand. Cox was careful in his 27-run knock but perished attempting a big shot, caught by Olly Stone off Sikandar Raza’s bowling.
The match was evenly poised with the Giants at 88/5 in 11.5 overs.
With Shimron Hetmyer joining Erasmus in the middle, the Giants needed 48 runs in 30 balls. Erasmus reduced the pressure with a 12-run over against Obed McCoy in the 16th over.
Hetmyer followed it up with an 18-run over, including two sixes off Olly stone, to further the Giants’ cause. The pair then added 14 runs in the 18th over before Hetmyer smashed a six over mid-wicket to complete the run chase in 18.1 overs.
Earlier in the evening, the Dubai Capitals had a mixed start to their innings, losing both openers in the powerplay despite aggressive intent.
Shai Hope fell for 11 runs to Blessing Muzarabani, while Ben Dunk looked dangerous during his 28-run knock, which included three fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Uzair Khan.
Aayan Afzal Khan was lethal as he struck in the 8th over, claiming Brandon McMullen’s wicket for 11 runs, leaving the Capitals in further trouble.
Sikandar Raza and Rovman Powell then steadied the innings with a valuable 45-run stand off 32 balls.
Raza took down Tymal Mills for four consecutive boundaries in the 11th over. However, neither batter could capitalize on their starts—Raza departed for 28, courtesy of Wahidullah Zadran, while Powell’s knock of 25 was cut short by Aayan Afzal Khan as well, to leave the Capitals at 121/5 in 15.1 overs.
Gulbadin Naib added 15 runs in the death overs before falling to Mark Adair, who struck twice in quick succession by also dismissing Scott Kuggeleijn.
Dasun Shanaka’s late blitz proved essential, as his 20-ball cameo of 33, featuring three sixes, lifted the Capitals to a respectable 165/7 in their allotted 20 overs.
Player of the Match, Gerhard Erasmus said after the match: “We were raring to get our first win, having lost the first few. When you know you have quality around you, you know you have a bit more time.
“I think teams can often get tense when you're not getting your first win, but we came together and created positive energy and that went a long way in helping us express ourselves out there. I have special memories in this ground with the Namibian team as well.”
Dubai Capitals captain, Sikandar Raza said: “It was a little bit more like a Sharjah wicket I felt. The way Erasmus and Hetmyer were batting even 170 wouldn't have been enough. Sometimes we doze off here and there and it has cost us a couple games. In the DP World ILT20 anybody can beat anybody.”
Sunday’s matches
Two matches will take place on Sunday, January 19. Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
The first match will see MI Emirates come up against Sharjah Warriors. The match will get underway at 2:30pm Kabul time but the pre-match show will start at 2pm.
The second match will see Gulf Giants take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. This match will start at 6:30pm.
The matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below.
