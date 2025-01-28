Tickets for ICC Champions Trophy final to go on sale only 4 days before match

Tickets for the 2025 Champions Trophy final, scheduled on March 9, will be available only four days prior to the match, the ICC has confirmed.

Announcing the sale of general tickets on Monday for the eight-team tournament, which starts on February 19, the ICC said tickets for the final will be available after the first semi-final, which is scheduled to be played on March 4.

The reason for the late release was due to the hybrid model put in place for the tournament because of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the event.

As a result, it was decided India would play all their matches in Dubai, including the knockouts should they reach them.

Dubai will host the first semi-final, however, regardless of whether India reaches the last four or not.

However, if India does reach the final, that too will be played in Dubai.

The second semi-final will be played in Lahore, and should India not make the final, that game will also be played in Lahore.

The ICC on Monday said the tickets for the Pakistan leg of the Champions Trophy, comprising 10 matches and the Lahore semi-final, will go on sale from Tuesday (2 pm Pakistan time).

Tickets for the Dubai leg are not going on sale yet, the ICC said adding that "information would be made available in the coming days".

Tickets for matches in Pakistan are priced from 1000 Pakistan rupees for the general category, while the premium category starts from 1500 rupees.

“We are thrilled to announce the official ticket on-sale for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996,” ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said in a statement.

Sumair Ahmad Syed, the tournament director and PCB COO, meanwhile said the tickets have been made "affordable" to ensure "fans from all walks of life can be part of this historic spectacle, making it a celebration for all generations of cricket lovers."

“We have made tickets not only affordable but also easily accessible through the official online platform and more than 100 outlets across Pakistan,” he said.

India and Pakistan are both in Group A, along with Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Afghanistan meanwhile is in Group B, along with Australia, England, and South Africa.

Broadcast Rights in Afghanistan

Cricket fans across Afghanistan will be able to watch the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live, thanks to Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN), which has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the event on Ariana Television.

For news and updates on the event, be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages.

The match schedule is below.