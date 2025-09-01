Regional
India and China are partners, not rivals, Modi and Xi say
Xi said that China and India are each other’s development opportunities rather than threats, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.
India and China are development partners, not rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Sunday, as they discussed ways to improve trade ties amid global tariff uncertainty, Reuters reported.
Modi is in China for the first time in seven years to attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from Iran, Pakistan and four Central Asian states in a show of Global South solidarity.
Analysts say Xi and Modi are seeking to align against pressure from the West, days after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a punitive total of 50% tariff on Indian goods, partly in response to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.
Trump’s moves hurt decades of carefully cultivated U.S. ties with New Delhi, which Washington had hoped would act as a regional counterweight to Beijing.
Modi told Xi his country was committed to improving ties with China and discussed reducing India’s burgeoning bilateral trade deficit of nearly $99.2 billion, while emphasising the need to maintain peace and stability at their disputed border after a clash in 2020 triggered a five-year military standoff.
“We are committed to progressing our relations based on mutual respect, trust and sensitivities,” Modi said during the meeting on the sidelines of the summit, according to a video posted on his official X account.
He said an atmosphere of “peace and stability” has been created on their disputed Himalayan border and that cooperation between the two nations was linked to the interests of 2.8 billion people of the world’s two most populous countries.
The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours share a 3,800 km (2,400 miles) border that is poorly demarcated and has been disputed since the 1950s.
Xi said that China and India are each other’s development opportunities rather than threats, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.
“We must … not let the border issue define the overall China-India relationship,” Xinhua reported Xi as saying.
China-India ties could be “stable and far-reaching” if both sides focus on viewing each other as partners instead of rivals, Xi added.
Ties between the nations were ruptured by the 2020 clash, in which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died in hand-to-hand combat, following which the Himalayan border was heavily militarised by both sides.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters later in the day in that the border situation had evolved over the course of last year, following a patrolling agreement in October. “The situation at the border is moving towards normalisation,” he said.
To a question on the U.S. tariffs, he said that Modi and Xi discussed the international “economic situation” and the challenges it created.
“They tried to … see how to leverage that for building greater understanding between themselves and how to … take forward the economic and commercial relationship between India and China,” he said.
The leaders also discussed expanding common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues, and challenges like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms, a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.
Both leaders had a breakthrough meeting in Russia last year after reaching a border patrol agreement, setting off a tentative thaw in ties that has accelerated in recent weeks as New Delhi seeks to hedge against renewed tariff threats from Washington, read the report.
Direct flights between both nations, which have been suspended since 2020, are being resumed, Modi added, without providing a timeframe.
China had agreed to lift export curbs on rare earths, fertilisers and tunnel boring machines this month during a key visit to India by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
China opposes Washington’s steep tariffs on India and will “firmly stand with India,” Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said this month.
In recent months, China has allowed Indian pilgrims to visit Hindu and Buddhist sites in Tibet, and both countries have lifted reciprocal tourist visa restrictions.
“I see the meeting as a step in the direction of incremental improvement. The readouts indicate a lot of mixed political signalling … But there’s also a sense of the need to stabilise the relationship in the context of broader geopolitical currents,” said Manoj Kewalramani, a Sino-Indian relations expert at the Takshashila Institution think tank in Bengaluru.
Other long-term irritants remain in the relationship, too.
China is India’s largest bilateral trade partner, but the long-running trade deficit – a persistent source of frustration for Indian officials – reached a record $99.2 billion this year.
Meanwhile, a planned Chinese mega-dam in Tibet has sparked fears of mass water diversion that could reduce water flows on the major Brahmaputra River by up to 85% in the dry season, according to Indian government estimates, Reuters reported.
India also hosts the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader whom Beijing views as a dangerous separatist influence. India’s arch-rival Pakistan also benefits from staunch Chinese economic, diplomatic and military support.
Regional
Modi reaffirms India’s support for Ukraine peace settlement during call with Zelenskiy
The statement from Modi’s office made no mention of a call for a ceasefire.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his support on Saturday for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Modi’s office said.
Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said Modi supported Ukraine’s call for a ceasefire in the war with Russia and hoped that notion would be heard at the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, Reuters reported.
Modi’s office, in a statement, said Zelenskiy shared the Indian prime minister’s perspective on recent developments related to Ukraine, while Modi stressed India’s support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace.
“The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” it said.
Modi is due to attend the SCO summit, which opens on Sunday in the Chinese city of Tianjin.
“I have just spoken with Indian Prime Minister Modi about precisely what is going on. Russia is continuing the war, continuing to kill,” Zelenskiy said.
“It is important that the prime minister of India supports the idea that a ceasefire is needed and would be a clear signal that Russia is ready for diplomacy. We are counting on this being heard at the meeting in China.”
The statement from Modi’s office made no mention of a call for a ceasefire, read the report.
Ukraine, backed by European countries, has long called for a ceasefire in hostilities as an important initial step to resolving the conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump initially urged Russia to agree to a ceasefire, but since his talks this month with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska has said that a ceasefire is not a vital element in moving towards a solution.
Speaking earlier on Saturday after overnight attacks on southeastern Ukraine, Zelenskiy said Moscow had used preparation time for a meeting of leaders of both countries to launch new attacks on his country.
On Friday, Zelenskiy brought up Trump’s deadline for deciding on new measures against Russia if Putin fails to commit to a one-on-one meeting with the Ukrainian leader.
Regional
Turkey bars Israeli ships from its ports, restricts airspace
Turkey has decided to bar Israeli vessels from using its ports, forbid Turkish ships from using Israeli ports and impose restrictions on some planes entering Turkish airspace, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.
He provided few details in comments to parliament which appeared to summarise steps that Turkey has already taken against Israel over the war in Gaza or has started to implement, according to Reuters.
Turkey has fiercely criticised Israel’s offensive in Gaza and accuses it of committing genocide in the Palestinian enclave, a charge that Israel denies. Ankara has halted all trade with Israel, called for international measures against it and urged world powers to stop supporting Israel.
Sources told Reuters last week that Turkish port authorities had also started informally requiring shipping agents to provide letters declaring that vessels are not linked to Israel and not carrying military or hazardous cargo bound for the country.
A source had also said that Turkish-flagged ships would be prohibited from calling at Israeli ports.
“We have totally cut our trade with Israel, we have closed off our ports to Israeli ships and we are not allowing Turkish vessels to go to Israel’s ports,” Fidan told an extraordinary parliamentary session on Israel’s attacks on Gaza.
“We are not allowing container ships carrying weapons and ammunition to Israel to enter our ports, and airplanes to go into our airspace,” he added, without giving details.
A Turkish diplomatic source later clarified that Fidan meant Israeli government flights and flights carrying weapons to Israel.
“The minister’s comments refer to official Israeli flights and flights carrying weapons or ammunition to Israel. This does not apply to transit commercial flights,” the source said.
Fidan also said Turkey had presidential approval to carry out air drops of aid to Gaza.
“Our planes are ready, once Jordan gives its approval, we will be in a position to go,” he told lawmakers.
The Israeli government did not immediately comment on his remarks.
Regional
India’s powerful Hindu group chief urges three-child families as fertility rates fall
The head of India’s powerful Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that Indian families must have three children each, warning about the long-term risks from the current trend of declining birth rates.
At 1.46 billion, India is the world’s most populous nation but the total fertility rate has dropped to less than two children per woman, according to the UN Population Fund’s 2025 report, as economic growth gathers momentum.
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the RSS that is the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, said the population must remain “controlled, yet sufficient”, Reuters reported.
Speaking at a lecture to mark the 100 years of the founding of the RSS on Thursday, Bhagwat suggested that “in the national interest, every family should have three children and limit themselves to that”.
His call for larger families reflects anxiety among nationalist leaders and some regional politicians about long-term demographic stability, national capacity, and cultural identity.
For years hardline Hindu groups have pointed to higher birth rates among minority groups such as Muslims as a cause of concern although data shows Indian Muslims are also having fewer children than in the past.
Bhagwat too said birth rates were declining across religious groups.
While the RSS officially describes itself as a cultural organisation promoting Hindu values, it wields enormous influence through its vast network of affiliates and millions of grassroots volunteers.
Many of Modi’s senior ministers, including the prime minister himself, are long-time members of the RSS.
Analysts say BJP’s policy priorities — from cultural and education reform to citizenship laws — frequently echo positions championed by the RSS, making the organisation one of the most powerful civil society groups in the world.
Bhagwat rejected criticism that the RSS was opposed to Muslims – who make up about 14 percent of India’s population – and other minorities saying the organisation viewed all of them as Indians.
“Our ancestors and culture are the same. Worship practices may differ, but our identity is one. Changing religion does not change one’s community,” he said.
“Mutual trust must be built on all sides. Muslims must overcome the fear that joining hands with others will erase their Islam.”
Over 800 dead, thousands injured as earthquake devastates eastern Afghanistan
Condolences pour in as death toll from Afghanistan earthquake surpasses 600
Oval Invincibles secure title for third time with 26-run win over Trent Rockets
Death toll rises to over 600 in powerful Afghanistan earthquake
Deadly earthquake rocks Afghanistan, hundreds feared dead and wounded
Messages of congratulations pour in for Taha Eshaqi after historic win at Wushu Championships
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain, state media say
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan in post US era
Saar: Discussion on SCO summit in China
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call to Kabul to curb TTP discussed
Saar: Forced deportations from Iran and Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Reason behind Pakistani airstrike on Nangarhar discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Trump holds Gaza policy meeting with Tony Blair and Jared Kushner
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan set to start UAE tri-series as favorites under Rashid Khan
-
Regional4 days ago
Europeans likely to initiate UN sanctions process on Iran on Thursday, sources say
-
Latest News4 days ago
Drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar injures five civilians
-
Latest News5 days ago
Root of Pakistan’s policy toward Afghanistan is Durand Line, says Khalilzad
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA chief stresses protection of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage in farewell meeting
-
Sport3 days ago
Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan, Germany FMs discuss Afghan refugees amid deportation deadline