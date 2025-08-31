Modi reaffirms India’s support for Ukraine peace settlement during call with Zelenskiy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his support on Saturday for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Modi’s office said.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said Modi supported Ukraine’s call for a ceasefire in the war with Russia and hoped that notion would be heard at the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, Reuters reported.

Modi’s office, in a statement, said Zelenskiy shared the Indian prime minister’s perspective on recent developments related to Ukraine, while Modi stressed India’s support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace.

“The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” it said.

Modi is due to attend the SCO summit, which opens on Sunday in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

“I have just spoken with Indian Prime Minister Modi about precisely what is going on. Russia is continuing the war, continuing to kill,” Zelenskiy said.

“It is important that the prime minister of India supports the idea that a ceasefire is needed and would be a clear signal that Russia is ready for diplomacy. We are counting on this being heard at the meeting in China.”

The statement from Modi’s office made no mention of a call for a ceasefire, read the report.

Ukraine, backed by European countries, has long called for a ceasefire in hostilities as an important initial step to resolving the conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump initially urged Russia to agree to a ceasefire, but since his talks this month with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska has said that a ceasefire is not a vital element in moving towards a solution.

Speaking earlier on Saturday after overnight attacks on southeastern Ukraine, Zelenskiy said Moscow had used preparation time for a meeting of leaders of both countries to launch new attacks on his country.

On Friday, Zelenskiy brought up Trump’s deadline for deciding on new measures against Russia if Putin fails to commit to a one-on-one meeting with the Ukrainian leader.