India reaffirms commitment to Afghan peace and regional cooperation at SCO summit

As the group stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup nears its conclusion, the tournament has already delivered on its promise of global drama, surprise results, and intense continental rivalries.

With eight clubs now confirmed for the Round of 16, anticipation is building for what many are calling the most competitive edition in the competition’s history.

This year’s expanded format features 32 teams divided into eight groups (A–H).

The top two from each group advance to the knockout stage, which will culminate in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 13 July.

The tournament kicked off on 14 June, with 11 days of football completed and 18 more to go before a new world champion is crowned.

Teams Qualified for the Round of 16 (So Far)

Bayern Munich, Germany

Manchester City, England

Juventus, Italy

Paris Saint-Germain, France

CR Flamengo, Brazil

Botafogo, Brazil

Palmeiras, Brazil

Inter Miami CF, United States

These eight clubs have advanced early, having secured enough points in their respective groups through commanding performances and critical victories.

Tournament Highlights and Team Performances

Bayern Munich have looked imperious in their group, winning every match with a combination of disciplined defending and clinical finishing. Their depth and European pedigree continue to make them one of the tournament favorites.

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, dominated possession and controlled games with trademark technical precision. City’s consistency reflects their hunger to add global silverware to their domestic success.

Juventus have made a strong comeback on the international stage. With solid defensive structures and decisive attacking moments, the Italian giants are making their mark after several challenging seasons.

Paris Saint-Germain coasted through their group with stars like Dembélé, Hakimi, and Vitinha shining. Their pace and creativity have overwhelmed opponents, and fans are hoping this could finally be the year PSG clinch a major international crown.

From South America, Flamengo, Botafogo, and Palmeiras have dazzled with flair and aggression. Their success underscores Brazil’s incredible club depth and signals a shift in power, as European dominance is seriously challenged this year.

Inter Miami CF, guided by Lionel Messi, have electrified U.S. fans and stunned global audiences by qualifying for the Last 16. Messi’s vision and leadership have transformed the American club into a real contender in their debut tournament at this level.

Tournament Structure & What’s Next

Group Stage Ends: 26 June 2025

Round of 16: Starts 28 June and runs through to 1 July

Semi-finals: 8–9 July

Final: 13 July at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The knockout phase will follow a standard format: Group winners face runners-up from other groups, with matches held in major U.S. cities including Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, and Charlotte.

With eight more teams yet to be confirmed, the final round of group matches will decide who joins the elite eight.

Every remaining fixture carries weight, and fans can expect high drama as underdogs fight for survival and favorites aim to avoid early exits.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is shaping up to be a landmark event in world football. With a blend of storied giants and breakthrough teams, the tournament has delivered excitement, quality, and unpredictability.

As the world counts down to the 13 July final, the stage is set for a gripping knockout phase that could redefine global club football hierarchies.

Football fans across Afghanistan can tune in tonight from 11pm to watch the Dortmund vs Ulsan match live and exclusively on Ariana Television.