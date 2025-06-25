Latest News
Afghanistan and Turkey relations almost normalized: Acting FM Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has described the elevation of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Turkey to ambassadorial level as a sign of good cooperation and positive ties between the two countries, stating: “We can almost say that relations between Turkey and Afghanistan have now become normal.”
According to a video published by Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the Head of Public Relations at the Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi made these remarks during the official introduction ceremony of Saneullah Farahmand, the new ambassador of the Islamic Emirate to Turkey.
In addition to the official delegation of IEA, a number of Afghan community elders and scholars residing in Ankara were also present at the ceremony.
Muttaqi considered the restoration of diplomatic ties between Kabul and Ankara to the ambassadorial level after four years a significant achievement.
According to him, Afghanistan and Turkey currently have “very good relations.”
He added that a large number of Turkish nationals are daily obtaining visas from Afghanistan’s embassy and consulate for purposes of investment and tourism, and are traveling to the country.
International Sports
FIFA Club World Cup heats up as top teams qualify for knockout stage
Every remaining fixture carries weight, and fans can expect high drama as underdogs fight for survival and favorites aim to avoid early exits.
As the group stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup nears its conclusion, the tournament has already delivered on its promise of global drama, surprise results, and intense continental rivalries.
With eight clubs now confirmed for the Round of 16, anticipation is building for what many are calling the most competitive edition in the competition’s history.
This year’s expanded format features 32 teams divided into eight groups (A–H).
The top two from each group advance to the knockout stage, which will culminate in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 13 July.
The tournament kicked off on 14 June, with 11 days of football completed and 18 more to go before a new world champion is crowned.
Teams Qualified for the Round of 16 (So Far)
- Bayern Munich, Germany
- Manchester City, England
- Juventus, Italy
- Paris Saint-Germain, France
- CR Flamengo, Brazil
- Botafogo, Brazil
- Palmeiras, Brazil
- Inter Miami CF, United States
These eight clubs have advanced early, having secured enough points in their respective groups through commanding performances and critical victories.
Tournament Highlights and Team Performances
Bayern Munich have looked imperious in their group, winning every match with a combination of disciplined defending and clinical finishing. Their depth and European pedigree continue to make them one of the tournament favorites.
Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, dominated possession and controlled games with trademark technical precision. City’s consistency reflects their hunger to add global silverware to their domestic success.
Juventus have made a strong comeback on the international stage. With solid defensive structures and decisive attacking moments, the Italian giants are making their mark after several challenging seasons.
Paris Saint-Germain coasted through their group with stars like Dembélé, Hakimi, and Vitinha shining. Their pace and creativity have overwhelmed opponents, and fans are hoping this could finally be the year PSG clinch a major international crown.
From South America, Flamengo, Botafogo, and Palmeiras have dazzled with flair and aggression. Their success underscores Brazil’s incredible club depth and signals a shift in power, as European dominance is seriously challenged this year.
Inter Miami CF, guided by Lionel Messi, have electrified U.S. fans and stunned global audiences by qualifying for the Last 16. Messi’s vision and leadership have transformed the American club into a real contender in their debut tournament at this level.
Tournament Structure & What’s Next
- Group Stage Ends: 26 June 2025
- Round of 16: Starts 28 June and runs through to 1 July
- Semi-finals: 8–9 July
- Final: 13 July at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
The knockout phase will follow a standard format: Group winners face runners-up from other groups, with matches held in major U.S. cities including Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, and Charlotte.
With eight more teams yet to be confirmed, the final round of group matches will decide who joins the elite eight.
Every remaining fixture carries weight, and fans can expect high drama as underdogs fight for survival and favorites aim to avoid early exits.
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is shaping up to be a landmark event in world football. With a blend of storied giants and breakthrough teams, the tournament has delivered excitement, quality, and unpredictability.
As the world counts down to the 13 July final, the stage is set for a gripping knockout phase that could redefine global club football hierarchies.
FAN ZONE
Football fans across Afghanistan can tune in tonight from 11pm to watch the Dortmund vs Ulsan match live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Latest News
Malaysia and Kyrgyz Republic call for greater international engagement with Afghanistan
The two leaders also addressed broader regional concerns and condemned Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, calling it a form of aggression, colonization, and genocide.
Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic jointly urged the international community to take concrete steps toward reintegrating Afghanistan into the global diplomatic framework, while acknowledging the need for progress on key human rights and governance issues.
Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the shared perspective between the two nations. “I share your views on that,” Anwar told Zhaparov, “because as a country closer to Afghanistan, you [Kyrgyz Republic] have a better understanding, and we will certainly benefit from your advice and views.”
The remarks come amid ongoing debate over how to engage with Afghanistan under the rule of the Islamic Emirate (IEA), which returned to power in August 2021 after the collapse of the U.S.-backed government.
International aid has continued on a limited basis, with humanitarian organizations maintaining minimal engagement to address widespread hunger and economic collapse. Still, full diplomatic recognition remains withheld, pending reforms.
In March, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Otunbayeva, told the UN Security Council that the IEA must demonstrate commitment to international obligations—including the protection of women’s rights and counter-terrorism measures—before Afghanistan can rejoin the international system.
During the press conference, both leaders also addressed broader regional concerns. Prime Minister Anwar and President Zhaparov condemned Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, calling it a form of aggression, colonization, and genocide.
“We want Israel to stop this aggression and to provide security and justice to the people of Gaza who have suffered so long,” Anwar stated. “The continued suffering is a result of the failure of the international community to uphold basic human rights and the hypocrisy shown by many Western nations.”
The two leaders further expressed support for Iran’s right to respond to what they described as Israeli aggression, emphasizing the need for a fair and balanced approach to peace and security in the Middle East.
Anwar also revealed that he had received a personal message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressing strong support for a ceasefire and urging Muslim nations to unite in the call for peace and an end to hostilities in Gaza.
Latest News
Over 1.2 million Afghans migrated to Iran and Pakistan in first five months of 2025
According to the report, around 722,000 Afghans migrated to Pakistan, while nearly 450,000 made their way to Iran.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported that approximately 1.2 million Afghans migrated to neighboring Iran and Pakistan between January 1 and May 31, 2025, through both legal and irregular channels.
According to the report, around 722,000 Afghans migrated to Pakistan, while nearly 450,000 made their way to Iran. This represents a significant increase compared to the same period in 2024, when roughly 900,000 Afghans left the country—500,000 to Pakistan and 395,000 to Iran.
UNHCR attributes the rise in migration to a combination of factors, including continued insecurity, the ongoing ban on education for women and girls, and widespread unemployment across Afghanistan.
The agency expressed concern over the growing displacement and called on the international community to strengthen support for host countries, while urging efforts to address the root causes of migration inside Afghanistan.
