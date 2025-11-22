Latest News
India set to establish pharmaceutical factories in Afghanistan: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) announced on Saturday that members of India’s Spice Export Promotion Council expressed their readiness for joint investment and the establishment of spice-production factories in Afghanistan.
Members of the Indian Spice Export Promotion Council conveyed this readiness during a meeting with Nooruddin Azizi, the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate, and also emphasized their interest in expanding cooperation and increasing spice exports to Afghanistan.
According to the ministry’s statement, the two sides also discussed issues related to the import of medicine, improving the quality of pharmaceutical products, investment opportunities, and addressing existing challenges in the trade of pharmaceuticals between the two countries.
Azizi, while providing necessary explanations regarding the questions, concerns, and proposals of the council members, expressed the Islamic Emirate’s readiness to fully support reputable pharmaceutical companies.
The statement added that, based on the agreement reached, officials and representatives of Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector are expected to visit advanced and reputable pharmaceutical factories in India.
In return, a delegation from India’s pharmaceutical sector will travel to Kabul to assess practical opportunities for establishing medicine-production factories in Afghanistan and for expanding exports.
Around 57 internationally standard and high-quality factories are members of this council.
IEA seeks to strengthen political and economic ties with Japan: FM Muttaqi
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Saturday in Kabul with Masamotu Kenichi, the new Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan, that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is interested in having broad and positive relations with Tokyo in political and economic fields.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted the Japanese ambassador as praising Afghanistan’s nationwide security, efforts against narcotics, and progress in various sectors.
He added that during his mission, he will strive to strengthen relations between the two countries and expand cooperation with Afghanistan in multiple areas.
Ariana Afghan Airlines to purchase three aircraft to support Afghanistan’s export sector
Ariana Afghan Airlines has announced plans to acquire three aircraft dedicated to facilitating Afghanistan’s export operations.
Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, the airline’s director, said the planes will be either Boeing or Airbus models, each valued between $25 million and $35 million, according to a statement from the General Directorate of State-Owned Corporations.
Officials say the new aircraft will help reduce transportation costs and increase the volume of Afghan exports—particularly fresh and dried fruits—reaching international markets.
