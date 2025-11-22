India set to establish pharmaceutical factories in Afghanistan: MoIC

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) announced on Saturday that members of India’s Spice Export Promotion Council expressed their readiness for joint investment and the establishment of spice-production factories in Afghanistan.

Members of the Indian Spice Export Promotion Council conveyed this readiness during a meeting with Nooruddin Azizi, the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate, and also emphasized their interest in expanding cooperation and increasing spice exports to Afghanistan.

According to the ministry’s statement, the two sides also discussed issues related to the import of medicine, improving the quality of pharmaceutical products, investment opportunities, and addressing existing challenges in the trade of pharmaceuticals between the two countries.

Azizi, while providing necessary explanations regarding the questions, concerns, and proposals of the council members, expressed the Islamic Emirate’s readiness to fully support reputable pharmaceutical companies.

The statement added that, based on the agreement reached, officials and representatives of Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector are expected to visit advanced and reputable pharmaceutical factories in India.

In return, a delegation from India’s pharmaceutical sector will travel to Kabul to assess practical opportunities for establishing medicine-production factories in Afghanistan and for expanding exports.

Around 57 internationally standard and high-quality factories are members of this council.