Regional
Indian forces kill three Pakistanis behind Kashmir attack, minister says
Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Shah’s remarks.
Indian forces have killed three Pakistanis involved in the April attack on Hindu tourists in the Jammu and Kashmir federal territory in which 26 men were shot dead, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
The attackers, who New Delhi said were Pakistani nationals backed by Islamabad, had opened fire in a valley popular with tourists in Kashmir’s scenic, mountainous region of Pahalgam, before fleeing into the surrounding pine forests, Reuters reported.
The attack led New Delhi to target what it called “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir, leading to four days of intense fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours before they agreed to a ceasefire.
“I want to tell … the entire nation that these were the three terrorists who killed our citizens … and now all three have been killed,” Shah told parliament during a discussion on the India-Pakistan conflict.
The three were killed in an intense gun battle in a Kashmir forest on Monday, the Indian army said.
Pakistan has denied involvement in the attack – the worst assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks – and sought an independent investigation, read the report.
Shah said that India had a “lot of proof” that the dead “terrorists” were Pakistanis as security forces had recovered Pakistani voter identity cards of two of them and chocolates made in Pakistan.
Forensic tests showed that the rifles they had with them were used in the April attack, he added.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Shah’s remarks.
The Himalayan region of Kashmir is at the heart of the hostility between India and Pakistan, who have fought two of their three wars over the region, which they both claim in full but rule in part.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of helping Islamist separatists battling security forces in its part of Kashmir, but Pakistan says it only provides diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris seeking self determination, Reuters reported.
Regional
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Authorities across the Pacific basin quickly issued tsunami warnings, urging residents to evacuate low-lying areas.
A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Tuesday, triggering widespread tsunami alerts across the Pacific and prompting evacuations in parts of Japan, Hawaii, and several Pacific island nations.
The quake, which occurred at a shallow depth of approximately 20 kilometers, struck around 120 kilometers southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia. It was preceded by a series of strong tremors, including a 7.4-magnitude foreshock, and followed by multiple aftershocks.
Authorities across the Pacific basin quickly issued tsunami warnings, urging residents to evacuate low-lying areas. In Russia’s Kuril Islands and Kamchatka region, waves reaching up to 4 meters inundated coastal towns, causing localized flooding and damage to infrastructure. A state of emergency was declared in the region, and initial reports confirmed several injuries.
In Japan, the Meteorological Agency issued tsunami advisories for the country’s eastern coastline, including Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, where waves of up to 0.4 meters were recorded. Nearly two million residents were ordered to evacuate as a precaution. Train services were suspended and nuclear power facilities placed on alert, though no damage or radiation leaks were reported.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center placed Hawaii, Alaska, and the U.S. West Coast under tsunami alerts. In Honolulu, evacuation orders were issued for beachfront areas, and early tsunami waves of 1 to 1.8 meters were observed in the early morning hours. Authorities stressed that tsunami conditions could persist for several hours, and warned that later waves could be larger than initial ones.
Global Impact
Tsunami warnings and advisories were also issued in Indonesia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Canada, Mexico, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as numerous Pacific island nations. Coastal communities were urged to stay off beaches and evacuate to higher ground.
The UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission noted that a tsunami of this magnitude poses significant risks across the Pacific Rim, and monitoring centers remain on high alert.
Regional
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
The UN nuclear watchdog is particularly concerned about the whereabouts of Iran’s stocks of some 400 kg of highly enriched uranium.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog will make a visit to Iran within the next two weeks, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, a few days after the watchdog’s director said Tehran was ready to restart technical conversations, Reuters reported.
Baghaei added that a manual regarding the future of Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency will be presented, based on a recent parliamentary bill restricting such cooperation.
The bill, which has now become law, stipulates that any future inspection of Iran’s nuclear sites by the IAEA needs approval by Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
The IAEA has said it must be allowed to resume inspections after Israeli and U.S. airstrikes last month that aimed to destroy Iran’s nuclear programme and deny it the capacity to build a nuclear weapon. Iran has always denied seeking nuclear weapons and says its programme is strictly peaceful, read the report.
The UN nuclear watchdog is particularly concerned about the whereabouts of Iran’s stocks of some 400 kg of highly enriched uranium.
Baghaei reiterated Iran’s position that it would resume indirect talks with the United States if its national interest required it, but said there currently were no plans to hold a sixth round of nuclear negotiations with Washington.
Iran and the U.S. held five rounds of talks mediated by Oman, which were suspended as a result of last month’s 12-day war between Iran and Israel.
The talks were characterised by major points of contention, such as Washington’s request that Tehran stop its domestic uranium enrichment, Reuters reported.
Baghaei said on Monday that as a member of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran should be allowed to enrich uranium.
Regional
Five killed in courthouse attack in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province
An armed attack by the Jaish al-Adl Baluch group on a courthouse in Iran’s restive southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province killed at least five people and injured 13, Iranian media reported.
Three assailants were also killed in the ensuing clashes with security forces, a senior police official told the state news agency IRNA, according to Reuters.
He said a mother and child were among those killed by the gunmen who threw a hand grenade into the building in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan.
In a statement posted on its Telegram account, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for the attack and urged “all civilians to immediately evacuate the area of clashes for their safety”.
The Baluch human rights group HAALVSH, quoting eyewitnesses, said several judiciary staff members and security personnel were killed or wounded when the assailants stormed the judges’ chambers.
Sistan-Baluchestan province, near the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, is home to Iran’s Sunni Muslim Baluch minority, who have long complained of economic marginalisation and political exclusion.
The province frequently sees clashes between security forces and armed groups, including Sunni militants and separatists who say they are fighting for greater rights and autonomy. The Iranian government accuses some of them of ties to foreign powers and involvement in cross-border smuggling and insurgency.
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Mass deportation of Afghan migrants cripples Iran’s leather and footwear industry
Indian forces kill three Pakistanis behind Kashmir attack, minister says
Britain warns Israel it could recognise Palestinian state as Gaza starvation spreads
Tahawol: Discussing return of millions of Afghan refugees from Iran
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port
Tahawol: Discussing return of millions of Afghan refugees from Iran
Saar: Switzerland’s efforts to accept IEA’s diplomats discussed
Saar: Climate change’s impact on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistani, Chinese officials’ discussion on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Disruption in Iran’s construction sector discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 96,000 overflights crossed Afghanistan’s airspace in past year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Departure of Afghan workers disrupts Iran’s construction industry
-
Latest News5 days ago
Germany halts humanitarian visa programs amid migration crackdown
-
Regional4 days ago
China’s foreign minister meets Pakistan army chief, urges protection for nationals
-
Latest News3 days ago
Rawalpindi police ordered to detain undocumented Afghan nationals
-
Latest News3 days ago
Chinese, Pakistani officials hold talks on Afghan security threat
-
World4 days ago
Netanyahu, Trump appear to abandon Gaza ceasefire negotiations with Hamas