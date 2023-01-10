World
Indonesia rattled by 7.6 magnitude quake, tsunami warning lifted
Indonesia was struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday off the Tanimbar islands, prompting panicked residents in the area to flee their homes, although a tsunami warning was lifted after three hours and initial reports indicated limited damage.
The Tanimbar islands are a group of about 30 islands in eastern Indonesia’s Maluku province, Reuters reported.
At least four aftershocks were reported after the powerful quake that was also felt in some parts of northern Australia.
Indonesia disaster agency officials said that at least 15 homes and two school buildings were damaged, with one person injured, after the tremor was felt strongly for 3-5 seconds.
The quake, locally measured as magnitude 7.5, struck at a depth of 130 km at 2:47 a.m. local time, the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said. The tsunami warning was lifted at 5:43 a.m.
“Based on our observation of four tide gauges around the earthquake’s epicentre … there was no anomaly detected or no significant changes of sea level,” BMKG head Dwikorita Karnawati told a news conference, advising people who lived near the coast to continue with their activities.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded the magnitude of the quake as 7.6, after initially reporting it as 7.7. The U.S. Geological Survey also pegged it as a 7.6 magnitude.
There were four aftershocks with the strongest recorded at 5.5 magnitude, BMKG said.
Indonesia rests atop the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world, experiencing frequent earthquakes.
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s most populated province of West Java last November flattened homes and killed more than 300 people.
World
Iran could be contributing to war crimes by sending drones to Russia: White House
Iran could be contributing to war crimes in Ukraine by providing drones to Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
“Their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness which, from our point of view, puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes,” Sullivan told reporters during a trip by President Joe Biden to Mexico.
The United States has imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
The White House said last week that the United States is also considering ways to target Iran’s production of the unmanned weaponized aircraft through sanctions and export controls, read the report.
World
Over 600 Ukrainian soldiers killed in rocket attack: Russia
Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday it had had killed more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a massive rocket strike on buildings in eastern Ukraine temporarily housing Ukrainian forces, Reuters reported.
It said the strike on Kramatorsk was revenge for Ukraine’s deadly attack earlier this year on a Russian barracks in Makiivka in part of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow’s forces.
Reuters could not immediately verify the defence ministry’s assertion.
World
Drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base
Defence systems at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US forces, shot down a drone near the base on Sunday, with Iraqi military sources and the US-led international military coalition offering confliciting accounts of the incident, Reuters reported.
The US-led international military coalition said in a statement that it had conducted “an operational exercise..that involved engaging an Unmanned Aerial System” at Ain al-Asad base as part of a training exercise.
However, the Iraqi military sources suggested the drone may have had hostile intent, saying it was not clear whether it was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives, read the report.
No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.
The mission of the international military coalition is to fight Daesh militants in Iraq and in Syria.
IEA Supreme Leader: Our relations with the world are based on Sharia
Council of Kabul’s scholars established
Aziz calls for industrialists to improve quality of manufactured goods
Indonesia rattled by 7.6 magnitude quake, tsunami warning lifted
Up to 4 million children in Pakistan still living next to contaminated flood water
Three-day expo for Afghan products held in Kabul
Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has ‘ended’
Tahawol: Japan-Afghanistan relations discussed
Lionel Messi’s Argentina reach World Cup final beating Croatia 3-0
Who are past FIFA World Cup winners
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of aid operations discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Tahawol: Criticisms over US’s Afghanistan exit discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol: Possibility of imposing sanctions on IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan minister denies threatening Afghanistan over TTP issue
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan aid at risk following ban on women, warns UN
-
Latest News4 days ago
Prince Harry says he killed 25 IEA forces in Afghanistan and thought of it like ‘chess’
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up 2.8% in five months
-
Latest News4 days ago
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes Afghanistan, region
-
World3 days ago
US announces over $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine, other countries
-
COVID-194 days ago
China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush
-
Business2 days ago
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week