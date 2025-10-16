Insecurity in the region benefits no one, says Interior Minister Haqqani

Amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on the two neighboring Muslim nations to resolve their differences through dialogue, emphasizing that, according to the teachings of the Holy Qur’an, Muslim countries are religiously and morally obligated to stand together in pursuit of peace, justice, and development.

Speaking at a gathering in Iran on Wednesday evening, Pezeshkian expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict between what he described as two “brotherly” and closely linked Islamic countries. He said the situation has caused sorrow not only in Iran but throughout the wider region.

“Muslim countries, especially those that share common cultural and historical roots, are bound by deep and unbreakable ties of faith and heritage,” Pezeshkian stated. “According to the Qur’an, we are commanded to act as parts of one body, supporting one another in the face of challenges and striving together for justice and progress.”

He attributed the discord between Islamic nations to the influence of what he called “enemies of Islam and international Zionism,” accusing them of seeking to divide and weaken the Muslim world. “The enemies of the Islamic ummah have always worked to sow division and instability among Muslim nations,” he added.

Pezeshkian stressed that dialogue and the strengthening of fraternal ties are essential to de-escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. “The Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with Qur’anic principles, will use all its capacities to ease tensions, encourage dialogue, and reinforce the bonds of brotherhood between these two neighboring and friendly countries.”

Underscoring the urgent need for peace and unity in the region, he concluded: “We are confident that the esteemed governments and peoples of Afghanistan and Pakistan will, with wisdom and foresight, choose the path of mutual understanding and dialogue — and once again embrace friendship, cooperation, and trust.”