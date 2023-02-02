Science & Technology
Instagram co-founders launch news app called Artifact
Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger this week launched their new venture, Artifact – an app touted as a tailored news feed powered by artificial intelligence.
The co-founders, who left Facebook in 2018 amid tensions with their parent company, shared the roll out on Instagram. Krieger wrote, “Excited to announce what @kevin and I have been working on with a talented team the past year+ — Artifact, a personalized news feed driven by the latest in artificial intelligence.”
He added that while they are gradually letting people onto the app as the company scales up, people can also join a waitlist.
Working in a similar way to TikTok, according to Platformer, Artifact provides users with an initial feed of popular articles chosen from a range of publications big and small. Tapping on articles of interest will prompt Artifact to deliver similar stories in the future, in the same way that watching TikTok videos fine tunes the algorithm with each user session.
Artifact beta users are currently testing two features: One is a feed with articles posted by people you follow, along with their comments on each post; the second is a direct-message inbox where you can privately discuss articles.
Science & Technology
Elon Musk starts another ‘test’ on Twitter
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk on Wednesday said he would make his account private for a day just to test whether his private tweets are equally visible
Since the Twitter takeover in October, the Musk has been making multiple experiments on the tech side of the social media platform. In the newest one, the tech billionaire said he would make his account for a day to test whether his private tweets are equally visible as the public one.
He said in a tweet, made my account private until tomorrow morning to test whether you see my private tweets more than my public ones.
On seeing the tweet on his feed, one Twitter user pointed out, wow I’m in Elon’s private circle. On a similar note, another said, If you’re seeing this tweet, you’re in the circle of trust.
Since the $44-billion takeover, Musk has been under fire for several of his policies. He has focused on reducing costs by laying off half the workforce and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after “verified” badge, Mintlive reported.
He said that the steps were necessary to justify the expensive takeover.
Science & Technology
Crypto hacks stole record $3.8 billion in 2022 – report
Last year was the worst on record for cryptocurrency heists, with hackers stealing as much as $3.8 billion, led by attackers linked to North Korea who netted more than ever before, a U.S.-based blockchain analytics firm said in a report on Wednesday.
The report by Chainalysis found hacking activity that “ebbed and flowed” throughout the year, with “huge spikes” in March and October. October was the biggest single month ever for cryptocurrency hacking, with $775.7 million stolen in 32 separate attacks.
The cryptocurrency market floundered in 2022, as risk appetite diminished and various crypto firms collapsed. Investors were left with large losses and regulators stepped up calls for more consumer protection, Reuters reported.
At the time, Chainalysis and other firms confirmed to Reuters that North Korean-related accounts had lost millions of dollars in value.
But that did not deter hackers.
North Korea-linked hackers such as those in the cybercriminal syndicate Lazarus Group have been by far the most prolific cryptocurrency hackers, stealing an estimated $1.7 billion worth of in multiple attacks last year, the report said.
“In 2022, they shattered their own records for theft,” it said.
North Korea has denied allegations of hacking or other cyberattacks.
Science & Technology
Metal robot can melt its way out of tight spaces to escape
A miniature, shape-shifting robot can liquefy itself and reform, allowing it to complete tasks in hard-to-access places and even escape cages.
In fact, this shape-shifting robot could eventually be used as a hands-free soldering machine or a tool for extracting swallowed toxic items.
Robots that are soft and malleable enough to work in narrow, delicate spaces like those in the human body already exist, but they can’t make themselves sturdier and stronger when under pressure or when they must carry something heavier than themselves.
But now, Carmel Majidi at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania and his colleagues have created a robot that can not only shape-shift but also become stronger or weaker by alternating between being a liquid and a solid, New Scientist reported.
They made the millimeter-sized robot from a mix of the liquid metal gallium and microscopic pieces of a magnetic material made of neodymium, iron and boron. When solid, the material was strong enough to support an object 30 times its own mass. To make it soften, stretch, move or melt into a crawling puddle as needed for different tasks, the researchers put it near magnets.
Our Afghan policy has failed: Pakistani senator
Instagram co-founders launch news app called Artifact
US imposes new visa restrictions on some IEA members
Freight trains to Afghanistan via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif suspended
IEA defense minister meets with former generals
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
IEA and Pakistan railway officials discuss bilateral railway cooperation
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up 2.8% in five months
Tahawol: Anti-corruption efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Saar: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: US special envoy’s regional trips discussed
Trending
-
World3 days ago
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
-
World4 days ago
Iran thwarts drone attack on military site
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN emphasizes the importance of aid for Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Peru bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24
-
World2 days ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
-
World4 days ago
Bus crash in southern Pakistan kills at least 41
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Metal robot can melt its way out of tight spaces to escape
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB confirms T20I series against UAE planned for next month