Afghans report restrictions on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat

Many Afghans say they have been unable to access popular social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat since Monday, with reports of partial or complete shutdowns in several provinces.

Residents say the restrictions began suddenly, disrupting both communication and online commerce across the country. Some users report that access has been completely cut in certain areas, while others experience extremely slow connections or intermittent service.

The reported restrictions have sparked mixed reactions. Some Afghans argue that instead of blocking entire platforms, authorities should focus on controlling the spread of inappropriate or harmful content. Others warn that shutting down social media could cripple Afghanistan’s growing online business sector.

“Much of the country’s advertising and small business activity now happens on social networks,” one digital entrepreneur said. “Blocking these platforms will effectively end many people’s livelihoods.”

Over the past decade, social media has become a vital part of daily life in Afghanistan, serving as a primary tool for communication, information sharing, and commerce. Facebook in particular has played a central role in news dissemination and social interaction.

It remains unclear whether the current restrictions are temporary or permanent. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has not yet issued any official statement on the matter.

Nasratullah Maqsoudi, a Kabul-based psychologist, said technology and social media can be powerful tools when used constructively.

“Social media can help people grow their businesses and connect with others,” he said. “But misuse can have serious negative consequences.”

Last week, internet and telecommunications services were disrupted nationwide for two days.