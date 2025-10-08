Afghanistan’s foreign minister heads to India following Moscow visit

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, left for New Delhi on Wednesday at the invitation of his Indian counterpart.

Zia Ahmad Takal, Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Muttaqi is scheduled to meet with India’s Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, and other Indian officials to discuss a range of political, economic, and trade issues, as well as the expansion of Afghanistan’s regional relations.

The visit to India comes directly after Muttaqi’s trip to Moscow, where he participated in multilateral talks with officials from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian countries.

The Moscow Format consultations focused on regional security, counterterrorism, drug trafficking, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Participants also discussed the need for increased engagement with the Islamic Emirate, while emphasizing the importance of an inclusive government and respect for human rights.

Muttaqi’s back-to-back visits to Moscow and New Delhi reflect the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to project diplomatic legitimacy and deepen Afghanistan’s integration into regional economic and political frameworks.

India, which has historical ties with Afghanistan, has maintained a cautious but pragmatic approach since the Islamic Emirate takeover in 2021, focusing primarily on humanitarian aid and trade relations.

Observers view this visit as a potential step toward broadening dialogue between the two nations, particularly as regional powers recalibrate their Afghanistan policies in light of shifting geopolitical dynamics.