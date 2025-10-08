Latest News
Afghanistan’s foreign minister heads to India following Moscow visit
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, left for New Delhi on Wednesday at the invitation of his Indian counterpart.
Zia Ahmad Takal, Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Muttaqi is scheduled to meet with India’s Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, and other Indian officials to discuss a range of political, economic, and trade issues, as well as the expansion of Afghanistan’s regional relations.
The visit to India comes directly after Muttaqi’s trip to Moscow, where he participated in multilateral talks with officials from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian countries.
The Moscow Format consultations focused on regional security, counterterrorism, drug trafficking, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
Participants also discussed the need for increased engagement with the Islamic Emirate, while emphasizing the importance of an inclusive government and respect for human rights.
Muttaqi’s back-to-back visits to Moscow and New Delhi reflect the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to project diplomatic legitimacy and deepen Afghanistan’s integration into regional economic and political frameworks.
India, which has historical ties with Afghanistan, has maintained a cautious but pragmatic approach since the Islamic Emirate takeover in 2021, focusing primarily on humanitarian aid and trade relations.
Observers view this visit as a potential step toward broadening dialogue between the two nations, particularly as regional powers recalibrate their Afghanistan policies in light of shifting geopolitical dynamics.
Commerce minister Azizi travels to China for WFZO congress
The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, left Kabul for China on Wednesday to participate in the 11th International Congress of the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO).
According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the congress — titled “Gateways to Global Prosperity: Sustainable Trade and Innovation” – will focus on the role of free zones, enhancing cooperation, exchanging experiences, and strengthening economic ties between countries.
The statement added that Azizi will deliver a speech at the congress and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers.
The 11th International Congress of the World Free Zones Organization is being held in China’s Hainan province from the 10th to the 12th of October.
Afghans report restrictions on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat
Many Afghans say they have been unable to access popular social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat since Monday, with reports of partial or complete shutdowns in several provinces.
Residents say the restrictions began suddenly, disrupting both communication and online commerce across the country. Some users report that access has been completely cut in certain areas, while others experience extremely slow connections or intermittent service.
The reported restrictions have sparked mixed reactions. Some Afghans argue that instead of blocking entire platforms, authorities should focus on controlling the spread of inappropriate or harmful content. Others warn that shutting down social media could cripple Afghanistan’s growing online business sector.
“Much of the country’s advertising and small business activity now happens on social networks,” one digital entrepreneur said. “Blocking these platforms will effectively end many people’s livelihoods.”
Over the past decade, social media has become a vital part of daily life in Afghanistan, serving as a primary tool for communication, information sharing, and commerce. Facebook in particular has played a central role in news dissemination and social interaction.
It remains unclear whether the current restrictions are temporary or permanent. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has not yet issued any official statement on the matter.
Nasratullah Maqsoudi, a Kabul-based psychologist, said technology and social media can be powerful tools when used constructively.
“Social media can help people grow their businesses and connect with others,” he said. “But misuse can have serious negative consequences.”
Last week, internet and telecommunications services were disrupted nationwide for two days.
IEA launches construction of 50 new homes for earthquake victims in Kunar
The Information and Culture Department of Kunar Province has announced the launch of a new housing project by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), aimed at supporting families affected by recent earthquakes.The initiative will see the construction of 50 new homes at an estimated cost of 35.9 million afghanis (AFN).
Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Governor of Kunar emphasized the significance of the project. “Initial emergency aid was delivered swiftly to those affected, and now we are beginning the next crucial phase—providing permanent shelter for the victims,” he stated.
This latest effort follows the earlier commencement of an 80-home residential settlement in the province, reflecting the government’s broader strategy to rebuild and rehabilitate earthquake-hit regions across Afghanistan.
Officials from the Islamic Emirate have previously visited the disaster-affected areas, assuring residents that their challenges would be addressed and that long-term housing solutions were underway.
The initiative underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to restoring the lives and livelihoods of communities impacted by natural disasters, and ensuring sustainable recovery for affected families.
