Commerce minister Azizi travels to China for WFZO congress

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, left Kabul for China on Wednesday to participate in the 11th International Congress of the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the congress — titled “Gateways to Global Prosperity: Sustainable Trade and Innovation” – will focus on the role of free zones, enhancing cooperation, exchanging experiences, and strengthening economic ties between countries.

The statement added that Azizi will deliver a speech at the congress and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers.

The 11th International Congress of the World Free Zones Organization is being held in China’s Hainan province from the 10th to the 12th of October.