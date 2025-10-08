IEA launches construction of 50 new homes for earthquake victims in Kunar

India appears to be moving closer toward formal engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), joining regional powers in opposing U.S. plans to re-establish a military presence at Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base.

In a joint statement issued after the latest Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, India joined Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran, and several Central Asian states in declaring that “any attempt to deploy military infrastructure in Afghanistan or neighboring states is unacceptable.”

The statement, widely seen as a rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to reclaim the Bagram facility, emphasized regional unity in preserving Afghanistan’s sovereignty and stability.

The development comes days before IEA Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s expected visit to New Delhi — the first by a senior Afghan official since the Islamic Emirate took power in August 2021. The United Nations Security Council has granted Muttaqi a temporary travel exemption to allow the visit from October 9 to 16.

Diplomatic observers say the timing of India’s stance signals a pragmatic shift in New Delhi’s policy toward Kabul, one that acknowledges the IEA’s authority while maintaining a cautious approach short of formal recognition.

India has already resumed limited humanitarian and development cooperation with Afghanistan, focusing on food aid, healthcare, and regional connectivity projects.

At the Moscow meeting, participants reiterated support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, called for enhanced counterterrorism coordination, and stressed the need for Afghanistan’s integration into regional trade and infrastructure networks.

The statement also reaffirmed the importance of continued humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and cautioned against the “politicization” of aid.

Muttaqi’s upcoming visit is expected to focus on trade, regional security, and connectivity — including discussions on India’s investment in the Chabahar port and its access route to Afghanistan.

Analysts say it may mark a turning point in India’s engagement with Kabul, as regional powers increasingly accept the Islamic Emirate’s role in Afghanistan’s future.