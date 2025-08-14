International community should view Afghanistan’s progress positively: deputy FM

Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on the international community to adopt a constructive and positive approach toward recent developments in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with Takayoshi Kuramaya, Japan’s outgoing ambassador to Kabul, Naeem praised the diplomat’s role in strengthening bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the areas of economy, security, and culture, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

He also briefed the ambassador on the country’s current stability, efforts to curb the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics, anti-corruption measures, and the implementation of key infrastructure projects.

For his part, Ambassador Kuramaya acknowledged the progress made in improving security, combating drug trafficking, and advancing infrastructure development in Afghanistan. He reaffirmed Japan’s continued support for the Afghan people.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation.