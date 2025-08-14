Latest News
International community should view Afghanistan’s progress positively: deputy FM
Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on the international community to adopt a constructive and positive approach toward recent developments in Afghanistan.
In a meeting with Takayoshi Kuramaya, Japan’s outgoing ambassador to Kabul, Naeem praised the diplomat’s role in strengthening bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the areas of economy, security, and culture, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.
He also briefed the ambassador on the country’s current stability, efforts to curb the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics, anti-corruption measures, and the implementation of key infrastructure projects.
For his part, Ambassador Kuramaya acknowledged the progress made in improving security, combating drug trafficking, and advancing infrastructure development in Afghanistan. He reaffirmed Japan’s continued support for the Afghan people.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation.
US watchdog accuses Islamic Emirate of diverting international aid
Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate is using force and other measures to divert international aid, block minority communities from receiving assistance, and may be colluding with U.N. officials to demand kickbacks, according to a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).
The findings, based on input from nearly 90 current and former U.S. officials, U.N. personnel, and other sources — including Afghans inside the country — allege that the Islamic Emirate exerts control over aid distribution to direct resources toward its preferred recipients rather than donor-designated communities.
SIGAR reported that one Afghan aid worker who exposed the diversion of food aid to a military training camp was later killed, though responsibility for the killing could not be confirmed.
An Islamic Emirate spokesperson, Hamdullah Fitrat, denied the allegations, stating that international aid is distributed independently and that government agencies cooperate to ensure transparency and prevent misuse. The U.N. has not yet commented on the report, and Reuters said it could not independently verify the claims.
The watchdog meanwhile also cited allegations from interviewees that U.N. officials sought bribes from companies and humanitarian groups in exchange for contracts, and that some Islamic Emirate officials may have colluded with U.N. personnel to split illicit proceeds.
According to SIGAR, international donors provided $10.72 billion in aid — including $3.83 billion from the United States — between August 2021, when the Islamic Emirate took power, and April 2025, when the Trump administration ended most U.S. assistance.
The report accuses the Islamic Emirate of using both regulatory authority and coercion to influence which humanitarian groups can operate, directing U.S.-funded aid disproportionately to majority Pashtun areas while marginalising minority communities, and extorting humanitarian workers.
The Islamic Emirate has not yet issued an official response to the report.
Nearly 1.5 million Afghans forced to return from neighboring countries: WFP
WFP said it has provided emergency food assistance to more than 300,000 returnees at border points, with vital support from donors.
The World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Thursday that almost 1.5 million Afghans have been compelled to return from Pakistan and Iran to Afghanistan so far this year.
WFP said it has provided emergency food assistance to more than 300,000 returnees at border points, with vital support from donors including the United Kingdom, France, and the European Union.
This comes after recently UNICEF announced following a visit by Ted Chaiban, Deputy Executive Director for Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations, that more than two million migrants, including approximately 500,000 children, have returned to Afghanistan from Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian countries so far this year.
Chaiban, who recently completed his fourth visit to Afghanistan, highlighted the scale of returns, noting that on July 4 alone, over 50,000 individuals crossed into Afghanistan from Iran — the highest single-day figure recorded in 2025.
He warned that this mass influx has placed severe pressure on already fragile communities, where more than half of the population depends on humanitarian assistance.
In response to the return movements, UNICEF urged Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to adopt a safe, dignified, voluntary, and phased approach to managing returns. The agency stressed the importance of regional dialogue to minimize the impact on host communities.
UNICEF also appealed to donor countries to increase funding for humanitarian programs supporting returnees, with a focus on women and children.
US human rights report on Afghanistan has a ‘political tone’, says IEA spokesman
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday that the U.S. assesses human rights issues in Afghanistan from Washington, without having direct knowledge or presence in the country.
Mujahid made these remarks in response to the U.S. State Department’s annual report on human rights, adding that since the U.S. embassy is not present in Afghanistan, it cannot observe the realities, progress, or human rights issues on the ground.
“These reports [about human rights in Afghanistan] are prepared in Washington and express concerns. Most of them have a political tone and serve as a tool for propaganda,” he said.
He further emphasized that the U.S. should compare the human rights situation during the time of occupation with the current state in Afghanistan to determine which period had better human rights protection.
He stressed: “The U.S. should not worry about Afghanistan, because this country knows what the rights of its citizens are. There is a religious and legal perspective in Afghanistan, and a religious obligation to address the rights of its citizens.”
The U.S. State Department’s annual report stated that human rights protections in Afghanistan have significantly deteriorated under the Islamic Emirate.
The report also cited restrictions imposed by the IEA on women and freedom of expression.
