IPL 2025: Dharamsala match abandoned due to security concerns

Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce that it will produce and broadcast the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 1 and end on August 12. The games will be held at the Afghanistan Football Federation Futsal Committee Gymnasium.

“The talent of Afghan futsal has now become global,” Mohammad Yousuf Kargar, President of the Afghanistan Football Federation, said at the signing ceremony for the production and broadcasting of the tournament on Thursday.

“We seek to enhance this talent at the Asian and regional levels. The media plays a key role. Alongside the media, the private sector plays a very important and fundamental role.”

Samiurahman Azizi, Manager Sales and Acquisition at ATN, also announced that for the first time, a video support system will be used in the tournament to help the referee make accurate decisions.

“This new technology will not only enhance the quality and transparency of the matches, but also ensure a high-level experience for teams and players,” he said.

Azizi noted that ATN broadcasts major global and domestic events and strives to make the Afghan Futsal Premier League famous worldwide.

He said: “This partnership will start a new chapter for the development of the sport, and we fully believe that these tournaments will open the door to new opportunities for the youth.”

The fourth season of the Afghan Futsal Premier League will include 90 matches, and for the first time, the tournament will be played on a round-robin basis.

Two matches will be held every day, except Saturdays. The first match will start at 4:00 PM and the second match at 6:00 PM.

Foreign players will also participate in the upcoming tournament.