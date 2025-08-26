Iran and OIC representatives hold talks on Afghanistan

Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Secretary for South Asia at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Tariq Ali Bakheet, Deputy Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, to discuss the current situation in the country.

The meeting took place on Monday, August 25, on the sidelines of an extraordinary OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Gaza held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Bahrami described the discussion as “constructive” and focused on Afghanistan’s political and security challenges.

Afghanistan has remained a key topic for the OIC following the reestablishment of Islamic Emirate rule, amid ongoing crises.

Iran has maintained close relations with Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate, including transferring the Afghan Embassy in Tehran to the new administration.

This dialogue highlights continued regional engagement and diplomatic efforts to address Afghanistan’s evolving political and humanitarian situation.