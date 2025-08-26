High-ranking IEA delegation visits Tatarstan to boost cooperation

A high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by Mawlawi Ahmad Jan Bilal, Director General of Emirate Companies, recently traveled to the Republic of Tatarstan to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation.

Hedayatullah Badri, Minister of Mines and Petroleum, is also accompanying the delegation.

During the visit, the Afghan officials are expected to participate in a two-day conference in Kazan focused on the oil and gas industry, as well as visit an exhibition dedicated to oil, gas, and chemical products.

According to reports, the delegation will hold talks with Tatarstan officials on expanding industrial and economic cooperation.

The delegation will also visit several developmental projects in the region.