IEA unveils five-year roadmap for Afghanistan’s development

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has approved a new long-term development strategy aimed at steering the country’s progress over the next five years.

Speaking at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC), Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said the strategy was designed to achieve Afghanistan’s fundamental national goals by relying on domestic capacities and resources.

According to Mujahid, the newly approved plan is a comprehensive, unified, and long-term framework that will align all state resources under a single direction to achieve key objectives.

He added that the strategy covers a wide range of priority areas, including:

Good governance and international relations

Security and public order

Economic growth and social development

Effective management of natural resources and sustainable use

Energy, agriculture, and livestock development

Improved financial management and expansion of electronic payments

Strengthened healthcare services and food security

Education, human resource and cultural development

Advancement of telecommunications and information technology

Expansion of transport and transit infrastructure

Mujahid stressed that the implementation of this five-year strategy will provide a structured roadmap for national development, ensuring gradual but effective measures that deliver tangible results for the Afghan people.