Latest News
IEA unveils five-year roadmap for Afghanistan’s development
According to Mujahid, the newly approved plan is a comprehensive, unified, and long-term framework that will align all state resources under a single direction to achieve key objectives.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has approved a new long-term development strategy aimed at steering the country’s progress over the next five years.
Speaking at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC), Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said the strategy was designed to achieve Afghanistan’s fundamental national goals by relying on domestic capacities and resources.
He added that the strategy covers a wide range of priority areas, including:
- Good governance and international relations
- Security and public order
- Economic growth and social development
- Effective management of natural resources and sustainable use
- Energy, agriculture, and livestock development
- Improved financial management and expansion of electronic payments
- Strengthened healthcare services and food security
- Education, human resource and cultural development
- Advancement of telecommunications and information technology
- Expansion of transport and transit infrastructure
Mujahid stressed that the implementation of this five-year strategy will provide a structured roadmap for national development, ensuring gradual but effective measures that deliver tangible results for the Afghan people.
Latest News
Foreign arrivals to Afghanistan rise sharply in August
According to official data, 2,337 foreign citizens were recorded crossing Afghanistan’s borders during the month.
The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) has reported a sharp increase in the number of foreign nationals entering Afghanistan in August, reflecting a new interest in the country as a destination.
Of these, 1,305 individuals, including 67 women, arrived in the country, while 1,032 foreign nationals, among them 30 women, departed. The data further shows that land routes accounted for the overwhelming majority of entries, with 1,283 arrivals, compared to just 22 people who traveled by air.
Officials attribute the rise in foreign arrivals to strengthened nationwide security under the Islamic Emirate, which has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to making Afghanistan a viable destination for tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.
The Ministry of Information and Culture has also highlighted Afghanistan’s historic sites, natural landscapes, and cultural heritage as part of ongoing efforts to attract international visitors.
Authorities say the government’s broader support for the tourism industry includes promoting sustainable travel, encouraging infrastructure improvements, and cooperating with local communities to host foreign visitors.
By prioritizing safety and stability, the Islamic Emirate aims to rebuild Afghanistan’s reputation as a country of rich history and natural beauty, while generating economic opportunities for its people.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s health minister meets OIC envoy to strengthen healthcare cooperation
Both sides agreed on the importance of coordinated efforts to improve access to healthcare across the country.
Noor Jalal Jalali, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, met with Al-Ayash, Ambassador of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Afghanistan, to discuss stronger collaboration in the healthcare sector.
Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in health services, reviewing the support already provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), and exploring upcoming health initiatives.
Both sides agreed on the importance of coordinated efforts to improve access to healthcare across the country.
Jalali underscored the OIC’s vital role in the Islamic world and called on the organization to amplify Afghanistan’s health needs and priorities to the international community.
He stressed that healthcare is a fundamental right and must remain free from political influence. He also noted that, in addition to international aid, the Ministry is actively working to strengthen and standardize the healthcare system using domestic resources, with several large-scale projects making rapid progress in recent months.
The OIC delegation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s healthcare sector and expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in the development of health infrastructure and services.
Latest News
Trump honors fallen US soldiers on Afghanistan bombing anniversary
Trump was joined by around 35 family members of those killed, including one wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap.
President Donald Trump on Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the suicide bombing at Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate that killed 13 U.S. service members during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, signing a proclamation honoring the fallen.
Trump was joined by around 35 family members of those killed, including one wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap. He used the occasion to criticize Democratic President Joe Biden, saying the attack reflected failures by his predecessor.
“That was a terrible day,” Trump said, referring to the bombing that also killed more than 150 Afghans on August 26, 2021.
“And I think it was the worst day, and in many ways the most embarrassing day, in the history of our country. One of the dumbest days in the history of our country by the previous administration.”
Biden’s administration had been following a withdrawal timeline negotiated by the Trump administration in 2020 with the Islamic Emirate. A 2022 government review concluded that decisions by both Trump and Biden contributed to the rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s military and the IEA’s takeover.
Trump frequently highlighted the bombing and Biden’s handling of it during his 2024 presidential campaign. Families of some of the U.S. service members killed also appeared on stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2024.
On the third anniversary of the attack, Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60 at the invitation of victims’ families.
Biden, marking the third anniversary in 2024, called the 13 Americans “patriots in the highest sense” who “embodied the very best of who we are as a nation: brave, committed, selfless.” He read out the names of the service members killed, saying he carried a card listing them every day since his time as vice president.
Also present at Monday’s proclamation signing were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance. Vance told families the action represented “a rectification of a wrong” because Biden “lost your loved ones through incompetence” and “never actually put pen to paper to say we’re grateful for your sacrifice.”
Trump has directed a new Defense Department review of the withdrawal, with Hegseth saying he expects it to be completed by mid-2026. “The military needs to answer for what happened in Afghanistan,” Hegseth said.
