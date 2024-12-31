Regional
Iran confirms arrest of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala
Sala, 29, who works for the newspaper Il Foglio and the podcast company Chora Media, was detained in Tehran on Dec. 19, according to the Italian foreign ministry.
Iran confirmed the arrest of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala for "violating the laws of the Islamic Republic", Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday.
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Saturday declined to say whether the case might be linked to the arrest of an Iranian in Italy this month at the request of the United States, Reuters reported.
The case of the Italian journalist being held in Iran is "complicated", but Rome hopes to bring Sala home quickly, Tajani said.
"Italian national Cecilia Sala traveled to Iran on Dec. 13 with a journalist visa and was detained on Dec. 19... for violating the laws of the Islamic Republic," a statement by Iran's Culture Ministry said, according to IRNA.
Chora Media said Sala had left Rome for Iran on Dec. 12 with a valid journalist visa and had conducted several interviews and produced three episodes of her "Stories" podcast. She had been due to fly back to Rome on Dec. 20.
Sala has been in contact by phone with her family and the Italian embassy in Tehran was notified of her detention, the statement said.
In recent years, Iran's security forces have arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals, mostly on charges related to espionage and security, read the report.
Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage.
Azerbaijan’s president says plane that crashed was shot at from Russia
Aliyev said he regretted that “some circles” in Russia had tried to hush up the truth about the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines planes by sowing false narratives about the causes of the crash.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday that the passenger plane that crashed in Kazakhstan killing 38 people had been damaged due to shooting from the ground in Russia, Azerbaijan state television reported.
On Saturday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin apologised to Aliyev for what the Kremlin called a "tragic incident" over Russia in which the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed after Russian air defences were fired against Ukrainian drones.
Suicide bomber kills police commander in southern Iran – media reports
The unidentified bomber was also killed and another police officer was injured in the attack outside a police headquarters in the Gulf port city, the media reports said.
A suicide bomber killed the head of police intelligence in Iran's southern port city of Bandar Lengeh on Saturday, Iranian state media reported.
The unidentified bomber was also killed and another police officer was injured in the attack outside a police headquarters in the Gulf port city, the media reports said.
The attack came days ahead of the anniversary of two suicide bombings on Jan. 3 in which nearly 100 people were killed at a memorial in southeastern Iran for top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone. Islamic State claimed those two suicide bombings.
Manmohan Singh, India’s reluctant prime minister, dies aged 92
Described as a "reluctant king" in his first stint as prime minister, the soft-spoken Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday at the age of 92, was arguably one of India's most successful leaders.
Singh, the first Sikh to lead his nation, was prime minister from 2004 to 2014, serving a rare two terms. He had been undergoing care for age-related medical conditions, Reuters reported.
Singh is credited with steering India to unprecedented economic growth and lifting hundreds of millions out of dire poverty.
"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Born into a poor family in a part of British-ruled India now in Pakistan, Manmohan Singh studied by candlelight to win a place at Cambridge University before heading to Oxford, earning a doctorate with a thesis on the role of exports and free trade in India's economy.
He became a respected economist, then India's central bank governor and a government adviser, but had no apparent plans for a political career when he was suddenly tapped to become finance minister in 1991.
During that tenure to 1996, Singh was the architect of reforms that saved India's economy from a severe balance of payments crisis and promoted deregulation, as well as other measures that opened an insular country to the world.
Famously quoting Victor Hugo in his first budget speech, he said: "No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come," before adding: "The emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea."
Singh's ascension to prime minister in 2004 was even more unexpected.
He was asked to take on the job by Sonia Gandhi, who had led the centre-left Congress Party to a surprise victory. Italian by birth, she feared her ancestry would be used by Hindu-nationalist opponents to attack the government if she were to lead the country.
Riding an unprecedented period of economic growth, Singh's government shared the spoils of India's newfound wealth, introducing welfare schemes such as a jobs programme for the rural poor.
In 2008, his government also clinched a landmark deal that permitted peaceful trade in nuclear energy with the United States for the first time in three decades, paving the way for strong relations between New Delhi and Washington.
But his efforts to further open up the Indian economy were frequently frustrated by political wrangling within his own party and demands made by coalition partners.
'HISTORY WILL BE KINDER TO ME'
While he was widely respected by other world leaders, at home Singh always had to fend off the perception that Sonia Gandhi was the real power in the government.
The widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, whose family has dominated Indian politics since independence from Britain in 1947, she remained Congress Party leader and often made key decisions.
Known for his simple lifestyle and with a reputation for honesty, Singh was not personally seen as corrupt. But he came under attack for failing to crack down on members of his government as a series of scandals erupted in his second term, triggering mass protests.
The latter years of his premiership saw the Indian growth story that he had helped engineer wobble as global economic turbulence and slow government decision-making battered investment sentiment.
In 2012, his government was tipped into a minority after the Congress Party's biggest ally quit their coalition in protest at the entry of foreign supermarkets.
Two years later Congress was decisively swept aside by the Bharatiya Janata Party under Narendra Modi, a strongman who promised to end the economic standstill, clean up graft and bring inclusive growth to the hinterlands.
At a press conference not long before he left office, Singh insisted he had done the best he could.
"I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or, for that matter, the opposition parties in parliament," he said.
Singh is survived by his wife and three daughters.
