Iran executes 113 people in first 25 days of May

The number of executions in Iran for 2025 totals 478, marking a 75 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024

Published

1 hour ago

on

Iran’s authorities have executed at least 113 people in the first 25 days of May alone, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported Tuesday. 

This surge in executions comes amid escalating action against political dissent.

According to Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based NGO, as of May 27, the number of executions in Iran for 2025 had reached 478, marking a 75 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. 

HRW says if this trend continues, over 1,000 people, including ethnic minorities, political prisoners, and individuals accused of drug offenses, are at risk of being executed by the end of the year.

“Iran’s authorities have executed at least three people a day on average so far in 2025, with more dissidents and marginalized communities falling victim to the government’s brutal crackdown,” said Federico Borello, interim executive director of HRW. 

“This killing spree shows no signs of slowing down. The scale of this crisis underscores an urgent need for the international community to demand an immediate halt to all executions and a moratorium on the death penalty in Iran.”

Regional

Ship with ‘hazardous cargo’ sinks off India’s Kerala coast

All 24 crew members were rescued — 21 by the Indian Coast Guard and 3 by the Indian Navy.

Published

2 days ago

on

May 26, 2025

By

Cargo ship sinks off India

A Liberian-flagged container vessel, MSC ELSA 3, sank off the coast of Kerala, India, over the weekend, after flooding in one of its holds.

The ship was carrying hazardous cargo, including calcium carbide, diesel, and furnace oil – which is now posing a significant oil spill risk.

All 24 crew members were rescued — 21 by the Indian Coast Guard and 3 by the Indian Navy.

Authorities warn that oil pollutants could reach nearby coastal areas within 36 to 48 hours.

The Indian Coast Guard and Navy are actively working to contain the oil spill, using specialized vessels and aircraft.

Residents are advised to stay away from objects drifting ashore as they may contain dangerous materials.

Authorities continue to monitor and coordinate clean up efforts to minimize environmental impact.

Regional

Trump says US negotiators had good weekend talks with Iran

“I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good,” Trump said.

Published

2 days ago

on

May 26, 2025

By

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that U.S. negotiators had “very good” talks with an Iranian delegation over the weekend as he seeks a deal to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, Reuters reported.

“I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” Trump told reporters at the Morristown, New Jersey, airport as he prepared to return to Washington after a weekend at his Bedminster golf club.

Trump said serious progress had been made. He did not elaborate on the talks in Rome between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and an Iranian delegation, read the report.

“I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good,” he said.

Regional

Pakistan allocates 2,000 megawatts of electricity to bitcoin mining, AI data centres

Published

3 days ago

on

May 25, 2025

By

Pakistan will allocate 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity in the first phase of a national initiative to power bitcoin mining and AI data centres, its finance ministry said on Sunday.

The allocation is part of Islamabad’s plans to use its surplus electricity to bitcoin mining and AI data centres, Reuters reported.

Pakistan’s energy sector is grappling with challenges, including high electricity tariffs and surplus generation capacity.

The rapid expansion of solar energy has further complicated the landscape, as more consumers turn to alternative energy sources to mitigate high costs.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), a government-backed body, which is part of a broader strategy to monetize surplus electricity, create high-tech jobs, and attract foreign investment, the ministry said.

The allocation is the first phase of a broader, multi-stage digital infrastructure roll-out, it added.

