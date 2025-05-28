Regional
Iran executes 113 people in first 25 days of May
The number of executions in Iran for 2025 totals 478, marking a 75 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024
Iran’s authorities have executed at least 113 people in the first 25 days of May alone, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported Tuesday.
This surge in executions comes amid escalating action against political dissent.
According to Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based NGO, as of May 27, the number of executions in Iran for 2025 had reached 478, marking a 75 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
HRW says if this trend continues, over 1,000 people, including ethnic minorities, political prisoners, and individuals accused of drug offenses, are at risk of being executed by the end of the year.
“Iran’s authorities have executed at least three people a day on average so far in 2025, with more dissidents and marginalized communities falling victim to the government’s brutal crackdown,” said Federico Borello, interim executive director of HRW.
“This killing spree shows no signs of slowing down. The scale of this crisis underscores an urgent need for the international community to demand an immediate halt to all executions and a moratorium on the death penalty in Iran.”
Regional
Ship with ‘hazardous cargo’ sinks off India’s Kerala coast
All 24 crew members were rescued — 21 by the Indian Coast Guard and 3 by the Indian Navy.
A Liberian-flagged container vessel, MSC ELSA 3, sank off the coast of Kerala, India, over the weekend, after flooding in one of its holds.
The ship was carrying hazardous cargo, including calcium carbide, diesel, and furnace oil – which is now posing a significant oil spill risk.
All 24 crew members were rescued — 21 by the Indian Coast Guard and 3 by the Indian Navy.
Authorities warn that oil pollutants could reach nearby coastal areas within 36 to 48 hours.
The Indian Coast Guard and Navy are actively working to contain the oil spill, using specialized vessels and aircraft.
Residents are advised to stay away from objects drifting ashore as they may contain dangerous materials.
Authorities continue to monitor and coordinate clean up efforts to minimize environmental impact.
Regional
Trump says US negotiators had good weekend talks with Iran
“I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good,” Trump said.
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that U.S. negotiators had “very good” talks with an Iranian delegation over the weekend as he seeks a deal to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, Reuters reported.
“I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” Trump told reporters at the Morristown, New Jersey, airport as he prepared to return to Washington after a weekend at his Bedminster golf club.
Trump said serious progress had been made. He did not elaborate on the talks in Rome between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and an Iranian delegation, read the report.
“I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good,” he said.
Regional
Pakistan allocates 2,000 megawatts of electricity to bitcoin mining, AI data centres
Pakistan will allocate 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity in the first phase of a national initiative to power bitcoin mining and AI data centres, its finance ministry said on Sunday.
The allocation is part of Islamabad’s plans to use its surplus electricity to bitcoin mining and AI data centres, Reuters reported.
Pakistan’s energy sector is grappling with challenges, including high electricity tariffs and surplus generation capacity.
The rapid expansion of solar energy has further complicated the landscape, as more consumers turn to alternative energy sources to mitigate high costs.
The initiative is spearheaded by the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), a government-backed body, which is part of a broader strategy to monetize surplus electricity, create high-tech jobs, and attract foreign investment, the ministry said.
The allocation is the first phase of a broader, multi-stage digital infrastructure roll-out, it added.
UAE accepts credentials of IEA’s envoy as consul general of Afghanistan in Dubai
Iran executes 113 people in first 25 days of May
Baradar inaugurates 4th National and International Industry Week Exhibition
Haqqani outlines efforts being made to strengthen governance
IPL 2025: Is RCB-LSG rivalry here to stay?
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Afghanistan-India trade volume totalled $890 million in last solar year
IPL 2025: League boss says tournament could grow to 94-match format in 2028
Afghanistan A to play one-off Test against Sri Lanka A
Afghanistan climb to No.7 in ICC ODI rankings
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation
Saar: Efforts to address problems of martyrs’ families
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran completes 100 kilometers of border wall with Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN holds draw for Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
-
Regional5 days ago
US and Iran resume nuclear talks amid clashing demands
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Azerbaijan urged to back Afghanistan’s participation in COP30 in Brazil
-
Latest News4 days ago
NRC warns one million Afghans returned from Pakistan at risk if unsupported
-
Regional4 days ago
US issues orders easing Syria sanctions after Trump pledge
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan should be integrated into regional cooperation: Uzbek officials
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Astronomers spot galaxy shaped like the Milky Way but is far more massive