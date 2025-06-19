Regional
Iran, Israel trade fresh air attacks as Trump weighs US involvement
Senior U.S. officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Iran and Israel traded further air attacks on Thursday as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the United States would join Israel’s bombardment of Iranian nuclear facilities, Reuters reported.
A week of Israeli air and missile strikes against its major rival has wiped out the top echelon of Iran’s military command, damaged its nuclear capabilities and killed hundreds of people, while Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed two dozen civilians in Israel.
The worst-ever conflict between the rivals has raised fears that it will draw in world powers and rock regional stability already undermined by the spillover effects of the Gaza war.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday, Trump declined to say if he had made any decision on whether to join Israel’s air campaign. “I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he said.
Trump in later remarks said Iranian officials wanted to come to Washington for a meeting and that “we may do that.” But he added, “It’s a little late” for such talks.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rebuked Trump’s earlier call for Iran to surrender in a recorded speech played on television, his first appearance since Friday.
The Americans “should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” he said. “The Iranian nation will not surrender.”
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and says its program is for peaceful purposes only. The International Atomic Energy Agency said last week Tehran was in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in 20 years, read the report.
The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain plan to hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart on Friday in Geneva to urge Iran to return to the negotiating table, a German diplomatic source told Reuters.
But while diplomatic efforts continue, some residents of Tehran, a city of 10 million people, on Wednesday jammed highways out of the city as they sought sanctuary from intensified Israeli airstrikes.
Arezou, a 31-year-old Tehran resident, told Reuters by phone that she had made it out of the city to the nearby resort town of Lavasan.
“My friend’s house in Tehran was attacked and her brother was injured. They are civilians,” she said. “Why are we paying the price for the regime’s decision to pursue a nuclear programme?”
The Wall Street Journal said Trump had told senior aides he approved attack plans on Iran but was holding off on giving the final order to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program.
Senior U.S. officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Early on Thursday, air defences were activated in Tehran, intercepting drones on the outskirts of the capital, the semi-official SNN news agency reported. Iranian news agencies also reported it had arrested 18 “enemy agents” who were building drones for Israeli attacks in the northeastern city of Mashhad.
Israel’s military said sirens sounded in northern Israel and in the Jordan Valley on Thursday and that it had intercepted two drones launched from Iran, Reuters reported.
The Iranian missile salvoes mark the first time in decades of shadow war and proxy conflict that a significant number of projectiles fired from Iran have penetrated defences, killing Israelis in their homes.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video released by his office on Wednesday, said Israel was “progressing step by step” towards eliminating threats posed by Iran’s nuclear sites and ballistic missile arsenal.
“We are hitting the nuclear sites, the missiles, the headquarters, the symbols of the regime,” Netanyahu said.
Israel, which is not a party to the international Non-Proliferation Treaty, is the only country in the Middle East believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.
Netanyahu also thanked Trump, “a great friend of the state of Israel,” for standing by its side in the conflict, saying the two were in continuous contact.
Trump has veered from proposing a swift diplomatic end to the war to suggesting the United States might join it.
In social media posts on Tuesday, he mused about killing Khamenei.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, asked what his reaction would be if Israel did kill Iran’s Supreme Leader with the assistance of the United States, said on Thursday: “I do not even want to discuss this possibility. I do not want to.”
Putin said all sides should look for ways to end hostilities in a way that ensured both Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear power and Israel’s right to the unconditional security of the Jewish state.
A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump and his team were considering options that included joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear installations, read the report.
Since Friday, Iran has fired around 400 missiles at Israel, some 40 of which have pierced air defences, killing 24 people, all of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
Iran has reported at least 224 deaths in Israeli attacks, mostly civilians, but has not updated that toll for days.
Regional
Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement read by a television presenter on Wednesday that his country will not accept U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for an unconditional surrender.
In his first remarks since Friday, when he delivered a speech broadcast on state media after Israel began bombarding Iran, Khamenei said peace or war could not be imposed on the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.
“Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender,” he said.
“The Americans should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage.”
Thousands of people were fleeing Tehran on Wednesday after Israeli warplanes bombed the city overnight, and a source said Trump was considering options that include joining Israel in attacking Iranian nuclear sites, Reuters reported.
Israel’s military said 50 Israeli jets had struck around 20 targets in Tehran overnight, including sites producing raw materials, components and manufacturing systems for missiles.
A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump and his team were considering a number of options, which included joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.
Iran had conveyed to Washington that it would retaliate against the United States for any direct participation, its ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said. He said he already saw the U.S. as “complicit in what Israel is doing”.
Regional
Israel strikes Iran nuclear site; Tehran responds with hypersonic missiles
Israel confirmed it targeted a nuclear centrifuge facility near Tehran on Wednesday as its air campaign against Iran entered a sixth day. In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it fired hypersonic Fattah-1 missiles toward Tel Aviv, escalating the region’s most serious military exchange in years.
The Israeli military reported that over 50 fighter jets struck multiple targets near Tehran overnight, including weapons factories and a key centrifuge production site.
Centrifuges are essential for uranium enrichment, a core component of Iran’s disputed nuclear program.
Iran responded by launching missiles and a swarm of drones, claiming damage in Israel. While Israeli air defense systems intercepted most of the threats, some damage and injuries were reported.
Israel also said one of its own drones was downed over Iranian territory.
In Washington, President Donald Trump ruled out immediate intervention but demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” He claimed the U.S. could easily target Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom he called an “easy target,” but said such an action was not imminent.
Khamenei responded defiantly, promising “no mercy” for Israel’s leadership and vowing continued retaliation.
Meanwhile, hundreds of foreign nationals have fled Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan. Inside Tehran, long queues formed at bakeries and gas stations amid fears of prolonged conflict.
The UN’s nuclear watchdog confirmed strikes on enrichment facilities at Natanz, a core site of Iran’s nuclear program. Negotiations on Iran’s nuclear deal have stalled since the conflict began, with Tehran refusing talks under fire.
Civilian casualties continue to mount. Iran reports 224 deaths, including scientists and military personnel, while Israel says at least 24 have been killed on its side.
The fighting has drawn global concern, with European leaders urging restraint and warning that further escalation risks destabilizing the entire Middle East.
Regional
Iran ‘prepares’ missiles to target US forces in Middle East
US military analysts say Tehran’s preparations are intended to serve both as a deterrent and a retaliatory option if the US intervenes militarily in support of Israel,
Iran is reportedly preparing its missile forces to launch strikes against American military targets across the Middle East, should the United States enter the growing conflict between Israel and Iran.
Citing US intelligence officials, The New York Times reported that based on classified assessments, corroborated by multiple defense officials, Iran has moved key missile assets into operational positions and activated allied militia networks across the region.
This is seen as part of a broader strategy to deter direct US involvement.
According to the New York Times, Iran has positioned medium- and long-range ballistic missiles, as well as cruise missile platforms, near launch-ready sites inside its territory and in parts of Iraq and Syria under the control of Iranian-aligned militias.
Some of these systems have ranges exceeding 1,000 kilometers and are capable of reaching major US installations in the region within minutes.
Iran is also reportedly coordinating with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthi forces in Yemen, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq — groups with a proven track record of launching drone and rocket attacks against US interests.
US military analysts say Tehran’s preparations are intended to serve both as a deterrent and a retaliatory option if the US intervenes militarily in support of Israel, particularly in the event of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
U.S. Bases Potentially at Risk
ArianaNews.com meanwhile looked at what US bases and installations are within range of Iranian missiles or proxy forces. The results are as follows:
Al Udeid Air Base – Qatar
Significance: Regional command hub for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations.
Assets: Hosts U.S. Air Force bombers, surveillance aircraft, and refueling tankers.
Risk: High, due to its strategic role and location just 200 miles from Iran.
Al Dhafra Air Base – United Arab Emirates
Significance: Important forward operating location for U.S. fighter jets and surveillance aircraft.
Assets: F-35s, Global Hawk drones.
Risk: High, as it’s within reach of both Iranian missiles and Houthi drones from Yemen.
Camp Arifjan & Ali Al Salem Air Base – Kuwait
Significance: Major logistical hub and troop staging ground.
Assets: Ground forces, Patriot missile defense systems.
Risk: Moderate to high; within range of medium-range missiles and vulnerable to militia activity in Iraq.
Ain al-Asad Air Base – Iraq
Significance: Largest U.S. base in Iraq; has previously been targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles (2020).
Risk: Very high, due to its proximity and exposed position in western Iraq.
Erbil Air Base – Iraqi Kurdistan
Significance: Special operations and intelligence base.
Risk: High; has faced repeated drone attacks by Iran-backed groups in recent years.
Al-Tanf Garrison – Syria
Significance: U.S. special forces base near Syria’s border with Iraq and Jordan.
Risk: High, due to encirclement by Iran-backed militias and limited support infrastructure.
Naval Assets in the Red Sea, Gulf of Oman, and Arabian Gulf
Significance: Includes U.S. 5th Fleet in Bahrain and carrier groups in regional waters.
Risk: Subject to missile or naval mine attacks; the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint.
Strategic Context
Tehran’s missile deployments are viewed as part of its “deterrence by escalation” doctrine, signaling that it is prepared to expand the war beyond Israeli territory if attacked. The Pentagon has responded by increasing force protection at regional bases and deploying additional Patriot and THAAD missile defense batteries.
A senior US official, speaking anonymously, said: “We are closely monitoring Iran’s military posture. Any move against our personnel will be met with an immediate and proportional response.”
Meanwhile, diplomatic backchannels remain active, with efforts underway through European and Gulf intermediaries to de-escalate tensions before open war breaks out across the region.
FIFA Club WC: Europe’s elite clash with continental champions
Ships advised to keep their distance from Iran around Hormuz Strait
Norwegian delegation to visit Afghanistan
Pakistan seeks partnership with US over terror threats in Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Iran, Israel trade fresh air attacks as Trump weighs US involvement
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe
From underdogs to global contenders: Afghanistan’s futsal rise
Azerbaijan urged to back Afghanistan’s participation in COP30 in Brazil
Tahawol: Discussion on Israel-Iran conflict
Saar: Reviewing ongoing Israel-Iran conflicts
Tahawol: Iran’s attacks on Israel’s key targets discussed
Saar: Ongoing Israel-Iran conflict discussed
Saar: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan interpreter for US army detained by ICE in San Diego
-
Latest News5 days ago
Efforts ongoing to export Afghanistan’s fresh fruits to new markets: Ministry
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi Crown Prince voices solidarity with Iran, condemns Israeli attacks
-
World4 days ago
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
-
Sport5 days ago
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Israel issues urgent warning to Iranians to evacuate areas near military sites
-
Latest News3 days ago
Unprecedented surge in US aerial refueling tankers cross Atlantic amid Middle East tensions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Israel urged US to join strikes on Iran, but Washington declined