Regional
Iran may pause enrichment for US nod on nuclear rights, release of frozen funds, Iranian sources say
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denied Reuters report and said “enrichment in Iran is a non-negotiable principle.”
Iran may pause uranium enrichment if the U.S. releases frozen Iranian funds and recognises Tehran’s right to refine uranium for civilian use under a “political deal” that could lead to a broader nuclear accord, two Iranian official sources said.
The sources, close to the negotiating team, said on Wednesday a “political understanding with the United States could be reached soon” if Washington accepted Tehran’s conditions. One of the sources said the matter “has not been discussed yet” during the talks with the United States, Reuters reported.
The sources told Reuters that under this arrangement, Tehran would halt uranium enrichment for a year, ship part of its highly enriched stock abroad or convert it into fuel plates for civilian nuclear purposes.
A temporary pause to enrichment would be a way to overcome an impasse over clashing red lines after five rounds of talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to resolve a decades-long dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
U.S. officials have repeatedly said that any new nuclear deal with Iran – to replace a failed 2015 accord between Tehran and six world powers – must include a commitment to scrap enrichment, viewed as a potential pathway to developing nuclear bombs.
The Islamic Republic has repeatedly denied such intentions, saying it wants nuclear energy only for civilian purposes, and has publicly rejected Washington’s demand to scrap enrichment as an attack on its national sovereignty.
In Washington, a U.S. official told Reuters the proposal aired by the Iranian sources had not been brought to the negotiating table to date. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this article.
Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denied Reuters report and said “enrichment in Iran is a non-negotiable principle.”
The Iranian sources said Tehran would not agree to dismantling of its nuclear programme or infrastructure or sealing of its nuclear installations as demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, read the report.
Instead, they said, Trump must publicly recognise Iran’s sovereign right to enrichment as a member of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and authorise a release of Iranian oil revenues frozen by sanctions, including $6 billion in Qatar.
Iran has not yet been able to access the $6 billion parked in a Qatar bank that was unfrozen under a U.S.-Iranian prisoner swap in 2023, during U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration.
“Tehran wants its funds to be transferred to Iran with no conditions or limitations. If that means lifting some sanctions, then it should be done too,” the second source said.
The sources said the political agreement would give the current nuclear diplomacy a greater chance to yield results by providing more time to hammer out a consensus on hard-to-bridge issues needed for a permanent treaty.
“The idea is not to reach an interim deal, it would (rather) be a political agreement to show both sides are seeking to defuse tensions,” said the second Iranian source.
Western diplomats are sceptical of chances for U.S.-Iranian reconciliation on enrichment. They warn that a temporary political agreement would face resistance from European powers unless Iran displayed a serious commitment to scaling back its nuclear activity with verification by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
Even if gaps over enrichment narrow, lifting sanctions quickly would remain difficult. The U.S. favours phasing out nuclear-related sanctions while Iran demands immediate removal of all U.S.-imposed curbs that impair its oil-based economy.
Asked whether critical U.S. sanctions, reimposed since 2018 when Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 pact, could be rescinded during an enrichment pause, the first source said: “There have been discussions over how to lift the sanctions during the five rounds of talks.”
Dozens of Iranian institutions vital to Iran’s economy, including its central bank and national oil company, have been sanctioned since 2018 for, according to Washington, “supporting terrorism or weapons proliferation”.
Iran’s clerical establishment is grappling with mounting crises – energy and water shortages, a plunge in the value of its currency, losses among regional militia proxies in wars with Israel, and growing fears of an Israeli strike on its nuclear sites – all exacerbated by Trump’s hardline stance, Reuters reported.
Trump’s revival of a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran since he re-entered the White House in January has included tightened sanctions and threats to bomb Iran if current negotiations yield no deal.
Iranian officials told Reuters last week that Tehran’s leadership “has no better option” than a new deal to avert economic chaos at home that could jeopardise clerical rule.
Nationwide protests over social repression and economic hardship in recent years met with harsh crackdowns but exposed the Islamic Republic’s vulnerability to public discontent and drew more Western sanctions over human rights violations.
Regional
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammad Sinwar has been killed
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Mohammad Sinwar, Hamas’ Gaza chief and the younger brother of the Palestinian militant group’s deceased leader and mastermind of the October 2023 attack, Yahya Sinwar, had been killed.
Mohammad Sinwar had been the target of an Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza earlier this month and Netanyahu said on May 21 that it was likely he was dead.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Mohammad Sinwar, Hamas’ Gaza chief and the younger brother of the Palestinian militant group’s deceased leader and mastermind of the October 2023 attack, Yahya Sinwar, had been killed.
Mohammad Sinwar had been the target of an Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza earlier this month and Netanyahu said on May 21 that it was likely he was dead.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Mohammad Sinwar, Hamas’ Gaza chief and the younger brother of the Palestinian militant group’s deceased leader and mastermind of the October 2023 attack, Yahya Sinwar, had been killed.
Mohammad Sinwar had been the target of an Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza earlier this month and Netanyahu said on May 21 that it was likely he was dead.
(Reuters)
Regional
Iran executes 113 people in first 25 days of May
The number of executions in Iran for 2025 totals 478, marking a 75 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024
Iran’s authorities have executed at least 113 people in the first 25 days of May alone, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported Tuesday.
This surge in executions comes amid escalating action against political dissent.
According to Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based NGO, as of May 27, the number of executions in Iran for 2025 had reached 478, marking a 75 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
HRW says if this trend continues, over 1,000 people, including ethnic minorities, political prisoners, and individuals accused of drug offenses, are at risk of being executed by the end of the year.
“Iran’s authorities have executed at least three people a day on average so far in 2025, with more dissidents and marginalized communities falling victim to the government’s brutal crackdown,” said Federico Borello, interim executive director of HRW.
“This killing spree shows no signs of slowing down. The scale of this crisis underscores an urgent need for the international community to demand an immediate halt to all executions and a moratorium on the death penalty in Iran.”
Regional
Ship with ‘hazardous cargo’ sinks off India’s Kerala coast
All 24 crew members were rescued — 21 by the Indian Coast Guard and 3 by the Indian Navy.
A Liberian-flagged container vessel, MSC ELSA 3, sank off the coast of Kerala, India, over the weekend, after flooding in one of its holds.
The ship was carrying hazardous cargo, including calcium carbide, diesel, and furnace oil – which is now posing a significant oil spill risk.
All 24 crew members were rescued — 21 by the Indian Coast Guard and 3 by the Indian Navy.
Authorities warn that oil pollutants could reach nearby coastal areas within 36 to 48 hours.
The Indian Coast Guard and Navy are actively working to contain the oil spill, using specialized vessels and aircraft.
Residents are advised to stay away from objects drifting ashore as they may contain dangerous materials.
Authorities continue to monitor and coordinate clean up efforts to minimize environmental impact.
Iran may pause enrichment for US nod on nuclear rights, release of frozen funds, Iranian sources say
Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, capping turbulent tenure
IEA delegation leaves for Kazakhstan to attend Astana Forum
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammad Sinwar has been killed
Baradar begins process of distributing land ownership documents to industrialists
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Afghanistan-India trade volume totalled $890 million in last solar year
Afghanistan climb to No.7 in ICC ODI rankings
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Ariana Television to broadcast 4th edition of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation
Saar: Efforts to address problems of martyrs’ families
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran completes 100 kilometers of border wall with Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN holds draw for Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
-
Latest News5 days ago
NRC warns one million Afghans returned from Pakistan at risk if unsupported
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Astronomers spot galaxy shaped like the Milky Way but is far more massive
-
Latest News5 days ago
Salang Highway closed as reconstruction resumes
-
World4 days ago
ICE arrests migrants at US courthouses, opens door to fast-track deportations
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan allocates 2,000 megawatts of electricity to bitcoin mining, AI data centres
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia delivers 1,280 tons of flour to WFP in north Afghanistan