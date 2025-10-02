Regional
Iranian commander points to potential missile range increase
Iranian missiles have a self-imposed range of 2,000 km, which officials in the past said was enough to protect the country as this range can cover the distance to Israel.
The range of Iran’s missiles will be increased to any point deemed necessary, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander told the semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday, in response to what he said were Western demands to curb Tehran’s missiles, Reuters reported.
Demands by the U.S. and some European countries to impose restrictions on Iran’s missile capabilities have been one of the issues blocking the path to a nuclear deal, according to Iranian officials.
Western countries fear Iran’s uranium enrichment programme could yield material for an atomic warhead and that it seeks to develop a ballistic missile to carry one. Tehran denies pursuing nuclear weapons.
Iranian missiles have a self-imposed range of 2,000 km, which officials in the past said was enough to protect the country as this range can cover the distance to Israel, read the report.
However, as launchers based in Iran’s western provinces were targeted by Israeli fighter jets in June, Tehran gradually launched missiles from further east in its territory – which require longer range.
“Our missiles will reach the range that they need to,” deputy inspector of the Khatam al-Anbiya central military headquarters Mohammadjafar Asadi told Fars news agency.
He added the power and range of Iranian missiles had limited the war initiated by Israel in June to 12 days. Tehran retaliated with hundreds of missile launches on Israeli territory.
After bombing Iranian nuclear sites which led Iran to target the U.S. Al Udeid base in Qatar, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire to end the conflict, which saw both Iran and Israel claiming victory, Reuters reported.
Regional
Indonesia School Collapse: 91 missing and three dead as rescue efforts continue
The Al Khoziny school building collapsed while students were performing late afternoon prayers in a mosque on the lower floor.
Rescue teams and frantic families continued searching rubble for the second day after a building at an Islamic boarding school in East Java collapsed, leaving three dead and 91 students missing, officials said.
The Al Khoziny school building in Sidoarjo, around 780 km east of Jakarta, collapsed while students were performing late afternoon prayers in a mosque on the lower floor. Upper floors of the building were under construction at the time.
By Tuesday evening, authorities had recovered three bodies, while dozens of teenagers remained trapped beneath heavy concrete slabs. Ninety-nine students and staff had been accounted for, with 26 of the injured receiving treatment at local hospitals.
Rescuers detected signs of life under the debris. “We used a camera and saw six victims moving their legs when they saw the light,” said Nanang Sigit, head of the local rescue agency.
Relatives described harrowing attempts to reach their children. Holy Abdullah Arif, 49, wept as he held up a photo of his nephew, Rosi, still missing. “I ran around screaming, ‘Rosi! If you can hear me, get out!’ A child answered, stuck in the rubble. I asked if it was Rosi. The child cried, ‘God, no, help me!’”
Families gathered around a list of known survivors, anxiously scanning for their loved ones’ names. Authorities deployed an excavator and crane to remove rubble but cautioned against heavy machinery directly on the structure, fearing further collapse.
“The rescuers are still searching for 91 people,” said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNBP).
The collapse reportedly occurred after foundation pillars failed to support the added weight of new construction on the fourth floor. “Stricter safety standards and careful oversight of building projects are urgently needed to prevent tragedies like this,” Muhari said.
Local media reported that construction had been ongoing for nine months. Concerns about lax building standards are widespread in Indonesia, where incomplete structures are often left to allow owners to add floors later.
This is the latest in a series of deadly building collapses in Indonesia. Earlier this month, three people died when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed in West Java.
In 2018, seven teenagers were killed in Cirebon when a rehearsal venue collapsed, and at least 75 were injured when the mezzanine floor at Jakarta’s stock exchange collapsed.
Rescue teams continue the painstaking search, working against the clock to save any remaining survivors while authorities investigate the causes and enforce safety measures.
Regional
Powerful earthquake kills 69 in central Philippines
The quake, which hit around 10 p.m. at a shallow depth of just 5 kilometers, was centered 19 kilometers northeast of Bogo City, a coastal community of about 90,000 people where nearly half of the fatalities occurred.
At least 69 people have been killed and dozens more injured after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines late Tuesday, collapsing homes and buildings across Cebu province. Officials warned the toll could rise as rescuers continued to pull survivors from the rubble.
The quake, which hit around 10 p.m. at a shallow depth of just 5 kilometers, was centered 19 kilometers northeast of Bogo City, a coastal community of about 90,000 people where nearly half of the fatalities occurred. More than 600 aftershocks have since been recorded.
Rescue operations have been hampered by damaged roads, downed bridges, and heavy rains. Teams using sniffer dogs and heavy equipment worked overnight, while families waited outside hospitals and near the debris for news of missing loved ones. Authorities said several people remain trapped under collapsed structures, including in a mountain village hit by landslides.
Deaths were also reported in the nearby towns of Medellin and San Remigio, where a firefighter, three coast guard personnel, and a child were killed by falling debris.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology initially issued a tsunami alert, later lifted after no waves materialized. Still, thousands of residents chose to spend the night in open fields and parks, fearful of returning indoors.
The earthquake comes just days after a tropical storm left at least 27 people dead in the same region, compounding the devastation. “This was really traumatic to people. They’ve been lashed by a storm, then jolted by an earthquake,” said institute director Teresito Bacolcol.
The Philippines, located on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” is one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, facing frequent typhoons, quakes, and volcanic eruptions.
Regional
Indonesia: School building collapse kills student, injures dozens
The collapse occurred at the Al Khoziy Islamic Boarding School in East Java’s Sidoarjo district. Police, soldiers, and rescue teams worked through the night, pulling eight students alive from the rubble more than eight hours after the disaster.
A partially constructed building at an Islamic boarding school in Indonesia collapsed on students during afternoon prayers on Monday, killing at least one and injuring nearly 100, officials said.
The collapse occurred at the Al Khoziy Islamic Boarding School in East Java’s Sidoarjo district. Police, soldiers, and rescue teams worked through the night, pulling eight students alive from the rubble more than eight hours after the disaster.
Rescuers warned that the death toll could rise, as additional bodies were believed to be trapped.
Provincial police spokesman Jules Abraham Abast said the hall where the students had gathered was undergoing an unauthorized expansion. Originally two stories, the building had recently been extended to four floors without a permit.
“The old foundation was unable to bear the extra weight of the concrete and gave way during the pouring process,” Abast said.
Authorities reported one male student dead and 99 others hospitalized, some in critical condition. Most victims were boys, as female students were praying in a separate section and escaped unharmed.
Survivors described chaotic scenes, with injured students bleeding from head wounds and broken bones as teachers and residents rushed to help.
Rescue operations were slowed by heavy concrete slabs and unstable debris. Nanang Sigit, the local rescue chief, said teams were delivering oxygen and water to trapped survivors while working to free them. “We are prioritizing saving lives, though we can see several bodies under the rubble,” he said.
Television footage showed soldiers, police, and emergency crews using heavy machinery alongside manual digging in desperate attempts to clear debris. Families gathered outside hospitals and near the collapsed building, anxiously waiting for news. Some relatives broke down in tears as injured students were pulled from the wreckage.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the collapse, focusing on construction safety and the lack of official permits.
School building collapses are not uncommon in Indonesia, where lax safety enforcement and unauthorized construction often lead to deadly accidents.
Afghan FM Muttaqi to meet Russia’s Lavrov on sidelines of Moscow Format talks
UN alarmed over spike in executions of Afghan nationals in Iran
WFP delivers food aid to 58,000 people in earthquake-hit eastern Afghanistan
Iran rejects US return to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, citing regional security concerns
US to give Ukraine intelligence on long-range energy targets in Russia
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
Google services temporarily down in Turkey and parts of Europe
Wildfires are fuelling air pollution, UN weather body says
Tahawol: Restoration of internet and telecom services in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Impact of Afghanistan’s two-day internet and telecom blackout
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s criticism of IEA discussed
Saar: Reason behind Afghanistan’s absence from UNGA discussed
Tahawol: Some countries call for support of Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport23 hours ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
-
International Sports3 days ago
India refuse Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister in final ceremony standoff
-
Latest News3 days ago
US welcomes home American freed from detention in Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
UN sanctions reimposed on Iran a decade after nuclear deal
-
Latest News21 hours ago
UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany plans direct talks with Islamic Emirate in Kabul on deportations
-
Latest News20 hours ago
Telecoms and Internet Services restored after nearly two-day outage in Afghanistan
-
Latest News21 hours ago
Pakistan and Iran stress need for joint strategy against terrorism threats