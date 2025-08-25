Regional
Iran’s Khamenei calls US issue ‘unsolvable’ amid nuclear standoff
The European states, along with the U.S., say Iran is working towards developing nuclear weapons. Iran says it is only interested in developing nuclear power.
Iran’s supreme leader said the current situation with the United States was “unsolvable”, and that Tehran would never bow to pressure to obey Washington, amid a standoff with Western powers over its nuclear programme, state media reported on Sunday.
The Islamic Republic suspended nuclear negotiations with the United States after the U.S. and Israel bombed its nuclear sites during a 12-day war in June, Reuters reported.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comments come after Iran and European powers agreed on Friday to resume talks to try to restart full negotiations on curbing Tehran’s nuclear enrichment work.
“They want Iran to be obedient to America. The Iranian nation will stand with all of its power against those who have such erroneous expectations,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reported as saying.
“People who ask us not to issue slogans against the U.S. … to have direct negotiations with the U.S. only see appearances … This issue is unsolvable”, he added.
France, Britain and Germany have said they could reactivate United Nations sanctions on Iran under a “snapback” mechanism if Tehran does not return to the table, read the report.
Regional
Turkish first lady urges Melania Trump to speak out on Gaza
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has written to U.S. President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, and urged her to contact Israel’s prime minister and raise the plight of children in Gaza, authorities in Ankara said on Saturday.
Emine Erdogan wrote that she had been inspired by the letter Melania Trump sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month about children in Ukraine and Russia, Reuters reported.
“I have faith that the important sensitivity you have shown for the 648 Ukrainian children … will be extended to Gaza as well,” Emine Erdogan wrote in the letter dated Friday that was published by the Turkish presidency.
“These days, when the world is experiencing a collective awakening and the recognition of Palestine has become a global will. I believe that your call on behalf of Gaza would fulfil a historic responsibility toward the Palestinian people,” Emine Erdogan’s letter added.
A global hunger monitor determined on Friday that Gaza City and surrounding areas are officially suffering from famine, and it will likely spread, escalating pressure on Israel to allow more aid into the Palestinian territory, read the report.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed that report as an “outright lie”, and said Israel had a policy of preventing not causing starvation.
The Gaza war was triggered on October 7, 2023, when Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took some 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
Regional
Dutch foreign minister quits caretaker government over Gaza
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, part of a caretaker government, quit his cabinet post on Friday ahead of schedule over the government’s position on Israel’s war in Gaza, he told reporters.
He said the government did not support additional measures against Israel over Gaza and plans for the occupied West Bank, Reuters reported.
“I have felt pushback in the cabinet for additional measures,” he said, adding he would formally tender his resignation.
The Dutch government collapsed on June 3, and the caretaker minority government is expected to stay in place until a coalition government is formed after October elections, which may take months.
Israel has launched a military offensive aimed at seizing control of Gaza City, relocating civilians to the south, dismantling Hamas and creating pressure for hostage releases.
Earlier on Friday a global hunger monitor determined people in Gaza City and its surroundings were officially suffering from famine. Israel has dismissed the findings as false and biased.
Israel this week gave final approval to plans to construct a settlement that would bisect the occupied West Bank and fragment territory Palestinians seek for an independent state.
Regional
Famine has struck Gaza, says global hunger monitor
Famine has struck an area of Gaza and will likely spread over the next month, a global hunger monitor determined on Friday, an assessment that will escalate pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the war-torn Palestinian enclave.
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification system said 514,000 people – nearly a quarter of Palestinians in Gaza – are experiencing famine and that was due to rise to 641,000 by the end of September, Reuters reported.
Some 280,000 of those people are in a northern region covering Gaza City – known as Gaza governorate – which the IPC said was in famine, its first such determination in the enclave. The rest are in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis – central and southern areas that the IPC projected would be in famine by the end of next month.
Israel dismissed the report as “false and biased”, with the military body that coordinates aid deliveries into Gaza saying the IPC had based its survey on “partial data originating from the Hamas Terrorist Organisation”.
For a region to be classified as in famine at least 20% of people must be suffering extreme food shortages, with one in three children acutely malnourished and two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation or malnutrition and disease.
Even if a region has not yet been classified as in famine because those thresholds have not been met, the IPC can determine that households there are suffering famine conditions, which it describes as starvation, destitution and death.
U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk said on Friday that famine in Gaza was the direct result of Israeli government actions, and warned that deaths from starvation could amount to a war crime.
The IPC analysis comes after Britain, Canada, Australia and many European states said the humanitarian crisis had reached “unimaginable levels” after nearly two years of war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has long warned of an “epic humanitarian catastrophe” in the enclave of more than 2 million people.
U.S. President Donald Trump last month said many people there were starving, putting him at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly said there was no starvation.
ISRAEL CONTROLS GAZA ACCESS
Israel controls all access to Gaza. COGAT, the arm of the Israeli military that oversees aid flows, said on Friday the IPC report ignored Israeli data on aid deliveries and overlooked a recent increase in food supplies taken into the territory.
“COGAT firmly rejects the claim of famine in the Gaza Strip, and particularly in Gaza City,” the agency said, denouncing the report as “unprofessional”.
The U.N. has long complained of obstacles to getting aid into Gaza and distributing it throughout the war zone, blaming impediments on Israel and lawlessness. Israel has been critical of the U.N.-led operation and accuses Hamas of stealing aid, which the militants deny.
The IPC said the analysis released on Friday only covered people living in Gaza, Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis governorates. It was unable to classify North Gaza governorate due to access restrictions and a lack of data and it excluded any remaining population in the southern Rafah region as it is largely uninhabited.
It is the fifth time in the past 14 years that a famine has been determined by the IPC – an initiative involving 21 aid groups, United Nations agencies and regional organizations that is funded by the European Union, Germany, Britain and Canada.
The IPC has previously assessed that there was famine in areas of Somalia in 2011, South Sudan in 2017 and 2020, and Sudan in 2024. The IPC says it does not declare famine, but instead provides analysis for governments and others to do so.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week found that 65% of Americans believe the U.S. should help those starving in Gaza.
Israel has long counted on the U.S., its most powerful ally, for military aid and diplomatic support. An erosion of U.S. public support would be a worrisome sign for Israel as it faces not only Hamas militants in Gaza but unresolved conflict with Iran, its regional arch-foe.
The war in Gaza was triggered on October 7, 2023, when Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took some 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
The United States, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to broker an end to the conflict.
