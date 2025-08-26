Regional
Australia blames Iran for two antisemitic attacks, vows to expel envoy
Since the Israel-Gaza war began in October 2023, Australian homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles have been targeted in antisemitic vandalism and arson.
Australia said on Tuesday it would expel Iran’s ambassador to Canberra, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Tehran of executing two antisemitic attacks in the key cities of Sydney and Melbourne, Reuters reported.
Australia’s security agency had gathered credible intelligence that the Iranian government had directed at least two attacks, albanese told a press briefing.
“Iran has sought to disguise its involvement, but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney on October 20 last year, and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on December 6.”
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said it was likely that Iran had directed further attacks, he added.
“These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil,” Albanese said. “They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community.”
Australia has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and all its diplomats were safe in a third country, Albanese said, adding that his government would designate Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, read the report.
Regional
Iran’s Khamenei calls US issue ‘unsolvable’ amid nuclear standoff
The European states, along with the U.S., say Iran is working towards developing nuclear weapons. Iran says it is only interested in developing nuclear power.
Iran’s supreme leader said the current situation with the United States was “unsolvable”, and that Tehran would never bow to pressure to obey Washington, amid a standoff with Western powers over its nuclear programme, state media reported on Sunday.
The Islamic Republic suspended nuclear negotiations with the United States after the U.S. and Israel bombed its nuclear sites during a 12-day war in June, Reuters reported.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comments come after Iran and European powers agreed on Friday to resume talks to try to restart full negotiations on curbing Tehran’s nuclear enrichment work.
“They want Iran to be obedient to America. The Iranian nation will stand with all of its power against those who have such erroneous expectations,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reported as saying.
“People who ask us not to issue slogans against the U.S. … to have direct negotiations with the U.S. only see appearances … This issue is unsolvable”, he added.
France, Britain and Germany have said they could reactivate United Nations sanctions on Iran under a “snapback” mechanism if Tehran does not return to the table, read the report.
Regional
Turkish first lady urges Melania Trump to speak out on Gaza
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has written to U.S. President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, and urged her to contact Israel’s prime minister and raise the plight of children in Gaza, authorities in Ankara said on Saturday.
Emine Erdogan wrote that she had been inspired by the letter Melania Trump sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month about children in Ukraine and Russia, Reuters reported.
“I have faith that the important sensitivity you have shown for the 648 Ukrainian children … will be extended to Gaza as well,” Emine Erdogan wrote in the letter dated Friday that was published by the Turkish presidency.
“These days, when the world is experiencing a collective awakening and the recognition of Palestine has become a global will. I believe that your call on behalf of Gaza would fulfil a historic responsibility toward the Palestinian people,” Emine Erdogan’s letter added.
A global hunger monitor determined on Friday that Gaza City and surrounding areas are officially suffering from famine, and it will likely spread, escalating pressure on Israel to allow more aid into the Palestinian territory, read the report.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed that report as an “outright lie”, and said Israel had a policy of preventing not causing starvation.
The Gaza war was triggered on October 7, 2023, when Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took some 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
Regional
Dutch foreign minister quits caretaker government over Gaza
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, part of a caretaker government, quit his cabinet post on Friday ahead of schedule over the government’s position on Israel’s war in Gaza, he told reporters.
He said the government did not support additional measures against Israel over Gaza and plans for the occupied West Bank, Reuters reported.
“I have felt pushback in the cabinet for additional measures,” he said, adding he would formally tender his resignation.
The Dutch government collapsed on June 3, and the caretaker minority government is expected to stay in place until a coalition government is formed after October elections, which may take months.
Israel has launched a military offensive aimed at seizing control of Gaza City, relocating civilians to the south, dismantling Hamas and creating pressure for hostage releases.
Earlier on Friday a global hunger monitor determined people in Gaza City and its surroundings were officially suffering from famine. Israel has dismissed the findings as false and biased.
Israel this week gave final approval to plans to construct a settlement that would bisect the occupied West Bank and fragment territory Palestinians seek for an independent state.
