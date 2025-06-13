Regional
Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories
Israel said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.
Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country’s main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes, Reuters reported.
Iranian state television reported that Hossein Salami, the chief of the elite Revolutionary Guards corps, had been killed and the unit’s headquarters in Tehran had been hit. Several children had been killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital, it said.
“We are at a decisive moment in Israel’s history,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded video message.
“Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement that Israel had “unleashed its wicked and bloody” hand in a crime against Iran and that it would receive “a bitter fate for itself”.
An Israeli military official said Israel was striking “dozens” of nuclear and military targets including the facility at Natanz in central Iran. The official said Iran had enough material to make 15 nuclear bombs within days.
The United States said it had no part in the operation, which raises the risk of a fresh escalation in tensions in the Middle East, a major oil producing region.
Alongside extensive air strikes, Israel’s Mossad spy agency led a series of covert sabotage operations inside Iran, Axios reported, citing a senior Israeli official. These operations were aimed at damaging Iran’s strategic missile sites and its air defence capabilities.
Iranian state media reported that at least two nuclear scientists, Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi were killed in Israeli strikes in Tehran.
Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice, and Israel’s air defence units stood at high alert for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.
“Following the pre-emptive strike by the State of Israel against Iran, a missile and UAV (drone) attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate time frame,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.
Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said tens of thousands of soldiers had been called up and “prepared across all borders”.
“We are amidst a historic campaign unlike any other. This is a critical operation to prevent an existential threat, by an enemy who is intent on destroying us,” he said.
Israeli Minister Gideon Saar was holding “marathon of calls” with counterparts around the world regarding Israel’s attack on Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
U.S. “NOT INVOLVED”
U.S. President Donald Trump would convene a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday morning, the White House said.
Iran’s armed forces spokesperson said Israel and its chief ally the United States would pay a “heavy price” for the attack, accusing Washington of providing support for the operation.
An Israeli official told Israel public broadcaster Kan that Israel had coordinated with Washington on the strikes.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio however said the United States was not involved and Tel Aviv had acted unilaterally for self-defence.
“We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement.
“Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel,” he added.
The State Department issued an advisory saying that all U.S. government employees in Israel and their family members should “shelter in place until further notice”.
The attacks triggered sharp falls in stock prices in early Asian trade on Friday, led by a selloff in U.S. futures, while oil prices jumped as investors scurried to safe havens such as gold and the Swiss franc.
NUCLEAR TALKS DEADLOCKED
U.S. and Iranian officials were scheduled to hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran’s escalating uranium enrichment program in Oman on Sunday, according to officials from both countries and their Omani mediators. But the talks have appeared to be deadlocked.
Trump said on Thursday an Israeli strike on Iran “could very well happen” but reiterated his hopes for a peaceful resolution.
A source familiar with U.S. intelligence reports said there has been no recent change in the U.S. intelligence assessment that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not authorised the restarting of the nuclear weapons program that was shuttered in 2003.
Even so, U.S. intelligence had indicated that Israel was preparing a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities.
The U.S. military was planning for the full range of contingencies in the Middle East, including the possibility that it might have to help evacuate American civilians, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Air India plane crashes after takeoff in Ahmedabad
Early reports indicate the plane was carrying 242, including two pilots and 10 crew.
A Boeing 787‑8 Dreamliner, Air India Flight AI 171 bound for London Gatwick, crashed moments after take off from Ahmedabad international airport shortly after 1:35 pm India time today, Thursday June 12.
Early reports indicate the plane was carrying 242 on board including two pilots and 10 crew.
The aircraft lost radar contact near 625 feet altitude and plunged into the Meghani Nagar residential area five minutes after takeoff.
Eyewitnesses and local media reported large explosions and thick black smoke emerging from the crash site.
Emergency services personnel at the scene have indicated that the casualty toll will probably be quite high, but numbers remain unconfirmed.
At least three national disaster relief teams along with Ahmedabad firefighting units, ambulances, and police have been dispatched to the area.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu described himself as “shocked and devastated,” stating that “all aviation and emergency response units are on highest alert”; he is coordinating personally from the site, local media reported.
Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran expressed “deepest condolences” and confirmed that emergency support centres have been set up for family members.
The aircraft, registration VT‑ANB, was carrying 169 Indian, 53 British, 7 Portuguese and 1 Canadian passengers, Reuters reported.
Ahmedabad Airport remains closed as authorities divert flights to nearby hubs .
US to pull some personnel from the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran
Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh also said on Wednesday that if Iran was subjected to strikes it would retaliate by hitting U.S. bases in the region.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday U.S. personnel were being moved out of the Middle East because “it could be a dangerous place,” adding that the United States would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.
Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that the U.S. is preparing a partial evacuation of its Iraqi embassy and will allow military dependents to leave locations around the Middle East due to heightened security risks in the region, according to U.S. and Iraqi sources.
The four U.S. and two Iraqi sources did not say what security risks had prompted the decision and reports of the potential evacuation pushed up oil prices by more than 4%.
A U.S. official said the State Department had authorized voluntary departures from Bahrain and Kuwait.
The State Department updated its worldwide travel advisory on Wednesday evening to reflect the latest U.S. posture. “On June 11, the Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel due to heightened regional tensions,” the advisory said.
The decision by the U.S. to evacuate some personnel comes at a volatile moment in the region. Trump’s efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran appear to be deadlocked and U.S. intelligence indicates that Israel has been making preparations for a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, read the report.
“They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters. “We’ve given notice to move out.”
Asked whether anything can be done to lower the temperature in the region, Trump said: “They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple, they can’t have a nuclear weapon.”
Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran if stuttering talks over its nuclear programme fail and in an interview released earlier on Wednesday said he was growing less confident that Tehran would agree to stop enriching uranium, a key American demand.
Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh also said on Wednesday that if Iran was subjected to strikes it would retaliate by hitting U.S. bases in the region.
The U.S. embassy in Kuwait said in a statement on Wednesday that it had “not changed its staffing posture and remains fully operational.”
The United States has a military presence across the major oil-producing region, with bases in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations across the Middle East, a U.S. official said. Another U.S. official said that was mostly relevant to family members located in Bahrain – where the bulk of them are based, Reuters reported.
“The State Department is set to have an ordered departure for (the) U.S. embassy in Baghdad. The intent is to do it through commercial means, but the U.S. military is standing by if help is requested,” a third U.S. official said.
Iraq’s state news agency cited a government source as saying Baghdad had not recorded any security indication that called for an evacuation.
Another U.S. official said that there was no change in operations at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East and that no evacuation order had been issued for employees or families linked to the U.S. embassy in Qatar, which was operating as usual.
Oil futures climbed $3 on reports of the Baghdad evacuation with Brent crude futures at $69.18 a barrel.
Earlier on Wednesday Britain’s maritime agency warned that increased tensions in the Middle East may lead to an escalation in military activity that could impact shipping in critical waterways. It advised vessels to use caution while travelling through the Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Straits of Hormuz, which all border Iran.
Britain’s Foreign Office said it was monitoring the situation and would keep its embassy in Iraq under constant review following the U.S. moves.
Iraq, a rare regional partner of both the United States and its arch regional foe Iran, hosts 2,500 U.S. troops although Tehran-backed armed factions are linked to its security forces, Reuters reported.
Tensions inside Iraq have heightened since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, with Iran-aligned armed groups in the country repeatedly attacking U.S. troops, though attacks have subsided since last year.
Israel and Iran also twice exchanged fire last year – the first ever such direct attacks between the region’s most entrenched enemies – with missiles and war drones hurtling across Iraqi airspace.
Top U.S. regional ally Israel has also struck Iran-linked targets across the region, including Iraqi armed groups operating both inside Iraq and in neighbouring Syria.
In recent months the United States has deployed more military assets in the Middle East, including B-2 bombers, which have since been replaced, and extending the deployment of a second aircraft carrier, which has since departed.
The next round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is due in the coming days with Iran expected to hand over a counter proposal after rejecting an offer by Washington.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters that a military threat had always been part of the United States’ negotiation tactics with Iran.
“Any military action against Iran, whether by the U.S. or Israel, will have serious consequences,” the official warned.
Iran’s U.N. mission on Wednesday posted on X: “Threats of ‘overwhelming force’ won’t change facts: Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon and U.S. militarism only fuels instability.”
The statement appeared to be a response to an earlier comment by U.S. Army General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command, that he had provided the president with “a wide range of options” to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran.
Kurilla postponed testimony he was due to deliver before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday because of tensions in the Middle East, two other U.S. officials said.
US military evaluating options to prevent nuclear-armed Iran, general says
Iran said on Monday it would soon hand a counterproposal for a nuclear deal to the United States in response to a U.S. offer that Tehran deems unacceptable
The top U.S. general overseeing American forces in the Middle East said on Tuesday there were a range of options when asked if the military was prepared to respond with overwhelming force to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, Reuters reported.
“I have provided the secretary of defense and the president with a wide range of options,” U.S. Army General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), told a congressional hearing.
Kurilla was responding to Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama, the chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, who asked if CENTCOM was prepared to respond with overwhelming force if Iran does not permanently give up its nuclear ambitions, read the report.
“I take that as a yes?” the Alabama Republican asked, after Kurilla responded.
“Yes,” Kurilla said.
Iran said on Monday it would soon hand a counterproposal for a nuclear deal to the United States in response to a U.S. offer that Tehran deems unacceptable, while U.S. President Donald Trump said talks would continue.
