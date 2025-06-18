Regional
Israel strikes Iran nuclear site; Tehran responds with hypersonic missiles
Israel confirmed it targeted a nuclear centrifuge facility near Tehran on Wednesday as its air campaign against Iran entered a sixth day. In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it fired hypersonic Fattah-1 missiles toward Tel Aviv, escalating the region’s most serious military exchange in years.
The Israeli military reported that over 50 fighter jets struck multiple targets near Tehran overnight, including weapons factories and a key centrifuge production site.
Centrifuges are essential for uranium enrichment, a core component of Iran’s disputed nuclear program.
Iran responded by launching missiles and a swarm of drones, claiming damage in Israel. While Israeli air defense systems intercepted most of the threats, some damage and injuries were reported.
Israel also said one of its own drones was downed over Iranian territory.
In Washington, President Donald Trump ruled out immediate intervention but demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” He claimed the U.S. could easily target Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom he called an “easy target,” but said such an action was not imminent.
Khamenei responded defiantly, promising “no mercy” for Israel’s leadership and vowing continued retaliation.
Meanwhile, hundreds of foreign nationals have fled Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan. Inside Tehran, long queues formed at bakeries and gas stations amid fears of prolonged conflict.
The UN’s nuclear watchdog confirmed strikes on enrichment facilities at Natanz, a core site of Iran’s nuclear program. Negotiations on Iran’s nuclear deal have stalled since the conflict began, with Tehran refusing talks under fire.
Civilian casualties continue to mount. Iran reports 224 deaths, including scientists and military personnel, while Israel says at least 24 have been killed on its side.
The fighting has drawn global concern, with European leaders urging restraint and warning that further escalation risks destabilizing the entire Middle East.
Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement read by a television presenter on Wednesday that his country will not accept U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for an unconditional surrender.
In his first remarks since Friday, when he delivered a speech broadcast on state media after Israel began bombarding Iran, Khamenei said peace or war could not be imposed on the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.
“Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender,” he said.
“The Americans should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage.”
Thousands of people were fleeing Tehran on Wednesday after Israeli warplanes bombed the city overnight, and a source said Trump was considering options that include joining Israel in attacking Iranian nuclear sites, Reuters reported.
Israel’s military said 50 Israeli jets had struck around 20 targets in Tehran overnight, including sites producing raw materials, components and manufacturing systems for missiles.
A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump and his team were considering a number of options, which included joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.
Iran had conveyed to Washington that it would retaliate against the United States for any direct participation, its ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said. He said he already saw the U.S. as “complicit in what Israel is doing”.
Iran ‘prepares’ missiles to target US forces in Middle East
US military analysts say Tehran’s preparations are intended to serve both as a deterrent and a retaliatory option if the US intervenes militarily in support of Israel,
Iran is reportedly preparing its missile forces to launch strikes against American military targets across the Middle East, should the United States enter the growing conflict between Israel and Iran.
Citing US intelligence officials, The New York Times reported that based on classified assessments, corroborated by multiple defense officials, Iran has moved key missile assets into operational positions and activated allied militia networks across the region.
This is seen as part of a broader strategy to deter direct US involvement.
According to the New York Times, Iran has positioned medium- and long-range ballistic missiles, as well as cruise missile platforms, near launch-ready sites inside its territory and in parts of Iraq and Syria under the control of Iranian-aligned militias.
Some of these systems have ranges exceeding 1,000 kilometers and are capable of reaching major US installations in the region within minutes.
Iran is also reportedly coordinating with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthi forces in Yemen, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq — groups with a proven track record of launching drone and rocket attacks against US interests.
US military analysts say Tehran’s preparations are intended to serve both as a deterrent and a retaliatory option if the US intervenes militarily in support of Israel, particularly in the event of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
U.S. Bases Potentially at Risk
ArianaNews.com meanwhile looked at what US bases and installations are within range of Iranian missiles or proxy forces. The results are as follows:
Al Udeid Air Base – Qatar
Significance: Regional command hub for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations.
Assets: Hosts U.S. Air Force bombers, surveillance aircraft, and refueling tankers.
Risk: High, due to its strategic role and location just 200 miles from Iran.
Al Dhafra Air Base – United Arab Emirates
Significance: Important forward operating location for U.S. fighter jets and surveillance aircraft.
Assets: F-35s, Global Hawk drones.
Risk: High, as it’s within reach of both Iranian missiles and Houthi drones from Yemen.
Camp Arifjan & Ali Al Salem Air Base – Kuwait
Significance: Major logistical hub and troop staging ground.
Assets: Ground forces, Patriot missile defense systems.
Risk: Moderate to high; within range of medium-range missiles and vulnerable to militia activity in Iraq.
Ain al-Asad Air Base – Iraq
Significance: Largest U.S. base in Iraq; has previously been targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles (2020).
Risk: Very high, due to its proximity and exposed position in western Iraq.
Erbil Air Base – Iraqi Kurdistan
Significance: Special operations and intelligence base.
Risk: High; has faced repeated drone attacks by Iran-backed groups in recent years.
Al-Tanf Garrison – Syria
Significance: U.S. special forces base near Syria’s border with Iraq and Jordan.
Risk: High, due to encirclement by Iran-backed militias and limited support infrastructure.
Naval Assets in the Red Sea, Gulf of Oman, and Arabian Gulf
Significance: Includes U.S. 5th Fleet in Bahrain and carrier groups in regional waters.
Risk: Subject to missile or naval mine attacks; the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint.
Strategic Context
Tehran’s missile deployments are viewed as part of its “deterrence by escalation” doctrine, signaling that it is prepared to expand the war beyond Israeli territory if attacked. The Pentagon has responded by increasing force protection at regional bases and deploying additional Patriot and THAAD missile defense batteries.
A senior US official, speaking anonymously, said: “We are closely monitoring Iran’s military posture. Any move against our personnel will be met with an immediate and proportional response.”
Meanwhile, diplomatic backchannels remain active, with efforts underway through European and Gulf intermediaries to de-escalate tensions before open war breaks out across the region.
Israel-Iran air war enters sixth day, Trump calls for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’
A White House official said Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone on Tuesday.
Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other on Wednesday as the air war between the two longtime enemies entered a sixth day despite a call from U.S. President Donald Trump for Tehran’s unconditional surrender, Reuters reported.
The Israeli military said two barrages of Iranian missiles were launched toward Israel in the first two hours of Wednesday morning. Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv.
Israel told residents in a southwestern area of Tehran to evacuate so its air force could strike Iranian military installations. Iranian news websites said Israel was attacking a university linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the east of the capital.
Iranian news websites said Israel was also attacking a university linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the country’s east, and the Khojir ballistic missile facility near Tehran, which was also targeted by Israeli airstrikes last October.
The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Iran is armed with the largest number of ballistic missiles in the Middle East. Iran has said its ballistic missiles are an important deterrent and retaliatory force against the U.S., Israel and other potential regional targets.
Trump warned on social media on Tuesday that U.S. patience was wearing thin. While he said there was no intention to kill Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “for now,” his comments suggested a more aggressive stance toward Iran as he weighs whether to deepen U.S. involvement.
“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” he wrote on Truth Social. “We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now … Our patience is wearing thin.”
Three minutes later Trump posted, “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”
Trump’s sometimes contradictory and cryptic messaging about the conflict between close U.S. ally Israel and longtime foe Iran has deepened the uncertainty surrounding the crisis. His public comments have ranged from military threats to diplomatic overtures, not uncommon for a president known for an often erratic approach to foreign policy, read the report.
A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump and his team are considering a number of options, including joining Israel on strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.
A White House official said Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone on Tuesday.
Trump also met for 90 minutes with his National Security Council on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the conflict, a White House official said. Details were not immediately available.
The U.S. is deploying more fighter aircraft to the Middle East and extending the deployment of other warplanes, three U.S. officials told Reuters. The U.S. has so far only taken indirect actions in the current conflict with Iran, including helping to shoot down missiles fired toward Israel.
A source with access to U.S. intelligence reports said Iran has moved some ballistic missile launchers, but it is difficult to determine if they were targeting U.S. forces or Israel.
However, Britain’s leader Keir Starmer, speaking at the Group of Seven nations summit in Canada that Trump left early, said there was no indication the U.S. was about to enter the conflict.
Khamenei’s main military and security advisers have been killed by Israeli strikes, hollowing out his inner circle and raising the risk of strategic errors, according to five people familiar with his decision-making process.
With Iranian leaders suffering their most dangerous security breach since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the country’s cybersecurity command banned officials from using communications devices and mobile phones, Fars news agency reported.
Israel launched a “massive cyber war” against Iran’s digital infrastructure, Iranian media reported.
Ever since Iran-backed Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, and triggered the Gaza war, Khamenei’s regional influence has waned as Israel has pounded Iran’s proxies – from Hamas in Gaza to Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq. Iran’s close ally, Syria’s autocratic president Bashar al-Assad, has been ousted, Reuters reported.
Israel launched its air war, its largest ever on Iran, on Friday after saying it had concluded the Islamic Republic was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon.
Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and has pointed to its right to nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including enrichment, as a party to the international Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Israel, which is not a party to the NPT, is the only country in the Middle East believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.
Netanyahu has stressed that he will not back down until Iran’s nuclear development is disabled, while Trump says the Israeli assault could end if Iran agrees to strict curbs on enrichment.
Before Israel’s attack began, the 35-nation board of governors of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years.
The IAEA said on Tuesday an Israeli strike directly hit the underground enrichment halls at the Natanz facility.
Israel says it now has control of Iranian airspace and intends to escalate the campaign in coming days.
But Israel will struggle to deal a knock-out blow to deeply buried nuclear sites like Fordow, which is dug beneath a mountain, without the U.S. joining the attack.
Iranian officials have reported 224 deaths, mostly civilians, while Israel said 24 civilians had been killed. Residents of both countries have been evacuated or fled.
Global oil markets are on high alert following strikes on sites including the world’s biggest gas field, South Pars, shared by Iran and Qatar.
