Kabul urges relocation of UN refugee centers from Pakistan to Afghanistan
Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, has called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to move key refugee processing centers from Pakistan to Afghanistan’s Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces to streamline the repatriation process.
The appeal came during a meeting in Kabul with Arafat Jamal, UNHCR’s representative in Afghanistan, where Abdul Kabir criticised the forced deportation of Afghans from both Iran and Pakistan and raised concerns over long delays at the UN registration office in Azakhel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said the bottlenecks there have created serious hardships for returning refugees.
The minister also highlighted the difficulties faced by Afghan students in Pakistan, including prolonged visa issuance procedures, and stressed the need for a dignified and systematic return of all refugees.
Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mutalib Haqqani said the meeting underscored the importance of facilitating student visas and providing essential services to returnees.
Jamal assured that the issues raised would be relayed to UNHCR leadership. A follow-up meeting is scheduled in Kabul next month, with representatives from several countries and international organisations expected to discuss the refugee situation in depth.
Afghan army chief says no deals with any country over Bagram
Fasihuddin Fitrat, Afghanistan’s Chief of Army Staff, has stated that the Islamic Emirate will not engage in any form of negotiation regarding Bagram Airfield – with any country, including the United States.
In an interview with a local media outlet, Fitrat emphasized that the presence of even a single foreign soldier anywhere on Afghan soil is unacceptable to the Islamic Emirate.
Fitrat said: “Now that we are conducting military parades at Bagram—a base they had high hopes for—and our division is stationed there, and it is fully under our control, some have become envious and are spreading rumors that the Islamic Emirate is ready to negotiate over this base. We assure the Muslim nation of Afghanistan that we will not enter into any deal with the U.S. or any other country on this matter.”
He also stressed that there are no destructive or threatening groups operating within Afghanistan against any other country, and that Afghan territory does not pose a threat to any nation. He added that such negative narratives are often promoted by those opposed to the Islamic Emirate.
“There should be no concerns arising from Afghanistan. Claims about the presence of destructive groups here are part of a smear campaign by those who aim to weaken the Islamic Emirate and create concerns among our people and neighboring countries,” he said.
On the structure of the army, Fitrat stated that the current number of personnel stands at between 150,000 and 200,000 and could be increased if needed. He also mentioned that new uniforms would soon be distributed to the army.
Fitrat further added that efforts are ongoing to return Afghan military aircraft that were transferred to neighboring countries following the political changes.
He stressed that the Islamic Emirate will never relinquish this national asset belonging to the people of Afghanistan. According to him, while the United States has put forward certain demands in this regard, the Islamic Emirate does not accept them.
International community should view Afghanistan’s progress positively: deputy FM
Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on the international community to adopt a constructive and positive approach toward recent developments in Afghanistan.
In a meeting with Takayoshi Kuramaya, Japan’s outgoing ambassador to Kabul, Naeem praised the diplomat’s role in strengthening bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the areas of economy, security, and culture, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.
He also briefed the ambassador on the country’s current stability, efforts to curb the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics, anti-corruption measures, and the implementation of key infrastructure projects.
For his part, Ambassador Kuramaya acknowledged the progress made in improving security, combating drug trafficking, and advancing infrastructure development in Afghanistan. He reaffirmed Japan’s continued support for the Afghan people.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation.
US watchdog accuses Islamic Emirate of diverting international aid
Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate is using force and other measures to divert international aid, block minority communities from receiving assistance, and may be colluding with U.N. officials to demand kickbacks, according to a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).
The findings, based on input from nearly 90 current and former U.S. officials, U.N. personnel, and other sources — including Afghans inside the country — allege that the Islamic Emirate exerts control over aid distribution to direct resources toward its preferred recipients rather than donor-designated communities.
SIGAR reported that one Afghan aid worker who exposed the diversion of food aid to a military training camp was later killed, though responsibility for the killing could not be confirmed.
An Islamic Emirate spokesperson, Hamdullah Fitrat, denied the allegations, stating that international aid is distributed independently and that government agencies cooperate to ensure transparency and prevent misuse. The U.N. has not yet commented on the report, and Reuters said it could not independently verify the claims.
The watchdog meanwhile also cited allegations from interviewees that U.N. officials sought bribes from companies and humanitarian groups in exchange for contracts, and that some Islamic Emirate officials may have colluded with U.N. personnel to split illicit proceeds.
According to SIGAR, international donors provided $10.72 billion in aid — including $3.83 billion from the United States — between August 2021, when the Islamic Emirate took power, and April 2025, when the Trump administration ended most U.S. assistance.
The report accuses the Islamic Emirate of using both regulatory authority and coercion to influence which humanitarian groups can operate, directing U.S.-funded aid disproportionately to majority Pashtun areas while marginalising minority communities, and extorting humanitarian workers.
The Islamic Emirate has not yet issued an official response to the report.
