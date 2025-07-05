Latest News
Khalilzad links surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan to growth of insurgency
Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has raised concerns over a reported increase in poppy cultivation in Pakistan, warning that it could be fueling insurgency, terrorism, and lawlessness, particularly in regions like Balochistan.
In a post on social media platform X, Khalilzad said, “Earlier, I noted the discovery that poppy production has increased in Pakistan. As elsewhere, it likely is linked to the growth of insurgency, terrorism, and ungoverned spaces in the country, especially in Baluchistan.”
He stressed that addressing the issue of poppy cultivation is critical to tackling broader security and governance challenges. “Otherwise, they can reinforce each other and become much bigger,” he warned.
Khalilzad, who played a key role in U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region during the Afghanistan peace process, has continued to comment on developments in South and Central Asia since leaving office.
Latest News
Deputy PM Baradar visits Baku International Sea Port in Azerbaijan
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, visited the Baku International Sea Port in Azerbaijan and called on Azerbaijani officials to facilitate the export of Afghan goods through this route, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement on Saturday.
The statement added that the visit was conducted in the presence of officials from the Baku International Sea Port and the railway line.
During the visit, Azerbaijani officials announced that they are ready to export Afghanistan’s industrial goods, agricultural products, and minerals to Turkey and Europe via this port, which is located along the Lapis Lazuli Corridor.
Azerbaijani officials also conveyed their willingness to facilitate the transport of Afghan commercial goods to Russia through Iran by rail.
According to the statement, both sides agreed to establish joint technical committees to assess the available facilities and transport routes, with the aim of enhancing bilateral trade and transit through the port and facilitating Afghanistan’s exports.
Currently, the Baku International Sea Port has an annual capacity of 15 million tons of cargo, which is expected to increase to 25 million tons in the future.
Latest News
Ghazni’s Sultan Dam maintenance project inaugurated
The Ministry of Water and Energy announced on Saturday the launch of a maintenance and preservation project for the Sultan Dam in Ghazni province, with a budget exceeding 109 million Afghanis.
According to the ministry, the project was inaugurated in the presence of Abdul Latif Mansoor, Acting Minister of Water and Energy, the Governor of Ghazni, and other officials.
Mansoor described the Sultan Dam as vital for water management and agricultural development.
The statement added that once implemented, the project will increase the height of the Sultan Dam from 35 meters to 37.5 meters and expand its storage capacity from 9 million to 13 million cubic meters of water. This enhancement will enable the irrigation of approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land in the province.
Latest News
Kabul ‘doing its best to cope’ with terrorism and drug trafficking, says Russian envoy
Moscow’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, on Friday praised Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) saying it was “doing its best to cope” with terrorism and drug trafficking.
The remarks came a day after Russia officially recognized the IEA, becoming the first major global power to formalize diplomatic relations with the IEA government. Kabulov, speaking to RT on Friday, said the move was driven by the need for full-scale political engagement and legally grounded cooperation between Moscow and Kabul.
He noted that economic cooperation with Afghanistan had already begun, but to make it “legally complete” Moscow needed to recognize the government. “Now it’s time for our political interaction in full-fledged terms and conditions,” he stated.
Kabulov, who previously served as Russia’s ambassador to Kabul, said the IEA has undergone a transformation since first taking power in the 1990s.
“This time, Taliban (IEA) came into power as a national [movement],” which is focused all its efforts on domestic interests, he said.
In April, Russia’s Supreme Court removed the IEA from its list of terrorist organizations, clearing the way for formal diplomatic engagement. Kabulov also pointed to growing economic dialogue, noting the IEA’s participation in Russian forums and discussions around investment and resource development.
Deputy PM Baradar visits Baku International Sea Port in Azerbaijan
Khalilzad links surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan to growth of insurgency
Ghazni’s Sultan Dam maintenance project inaugurated
Trump says Ukraine will need Patriot missiles for its defense, chides Putin
Kabul ‘doing its best to cope’ with terrorism and drug trafficking, says Russian envoy
World’s first intercontinental robotic prostate surgery connects Rome to Beijing
Japan’s ispace fails again: Resilience lander crashes on moon
200-bed specialized cancer hospital to open soon in Kabul, says health ministry
Trump deploys National Guard as Los Angeles protests against immigration agents continue
Trump, Musk feud explodes with threats of cutting contracts, backing impeachment
Tahawol: Ongoing Afghan deportations from Iran discussed
Saar: Calls to expand Afghanistan–Azerbaijan relations discussed
Tahawol: Afghan ambassador to Moscow officially assumes post
Saar: Int’l organizations’ call for aid to Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s transit opportunities and economic challenges discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
-
Latest News5 days ago
Former Iranian diplomat dispels rumors of Afghan migrants collaborating with enemy
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Zaitoon 4-1 Arya Forj, Zahir Asad 2-2 Jawanan Maihan
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing allegedly depicting prophets
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump signs order lifting sanctions on Syria, White House says
-
Latest News3 days ago
Artifacts of Afghanistan’s national museum are the soul of a nation, says UN official
-
Latest News4 days ago
Aid agencies sound alarm as Afghan returnee numbers from Iran spike