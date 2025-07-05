Khalilzad links surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan to growth of insurgency

Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has raised concerns over a reported increase in poppy cultivation in Pakistan, warning that it could be fueling insurgency, terrorism, and lawlessness, particularly in regions like Balochistan.

In a post on social media platform X, Khalilzad said, “Earlier, I noted the discovery that poppy production has increased in Pakistan. As elsewhere, it likely is linked to the growth of insurgency, terrorism, and ungoverned spaces in the country, especially in Baluchistan.”

He stressed that addressing the issue of poppy cultivation is critical to tackling broader security and governance challenges. “Otherwise, they can reinforce each other and become much bigger,” he warned.

Khalilzad, who played a key role in U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region during the Afghanistan peace process, has continued to comment on developments in South and Central Asia since leaving office.