Khalilzad: Shortage of female doctors in Afghanistan putting women’s lives at risk
Zalmay Khalilzad, former US envoy for Afghan peace, has strongly criticized the Islamic Emirate’s restrictions on women’s education, warning that the continued shortage of female medical professionals is endangering the lives of Afghan women and girls — particularly in times of crisis.
In a post on X, Khalilzad pointed to the recent earthquake in Kunar as a tragic example of the consequences of excluding women from higher education and the workforce.
“Here we clearly see the effects of the shortage of female doctors, needed to take care of the girls and women among the victims.” he wrote. “The Taliban (IEA) claim that women are safe and protected under their rule. Clearly not, if life-saving help cannot be given to them.”
Khalilzad urged the IEA leadership to rethink its ban on female higher education, calling it a policy that deprives the country of essential professionals.
“Afghanistan needs and must have educated and skilled women including medical doctors. Otherwise, even more innocent girls and women will remain at risk,” he added.
The remarks come amid growing concern over the humanitarian impact of IEA policies that bar girls from attending high schools and universities. Health experts and aid workers have repeatedly warned that the absence of trained female healthcare providers makes it difficult — and often impossible — for women to access essential medical services, especially in rural areas where gender norms limit interaction with male doctors.
Afghan Deputy PM Baradar inaugurates professional extraction at Balkhab coal mine
Afghan officials on Tuesday launched professional coal extraction operations at the Balkhab coal mine in Sar-e-Pul province, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to harness its natural resources for economic development.
The project was inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, during an official visit to the northern province. The initiative includes both the professional extraction of coal and the construction of key roads linking several mining sites across Balkhab district.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Baradar emphasized the importance of adding value to Afghanistan’s natural resources through domestic processing and production rather than exporting raw materials.
According to Baradar, the Balkhab coal basin is one of Afghanistan’s richest mineral zones. The extraction project is being led by the National Development Corporation (NDC), which has already constructed over 200 kilometers of standard gravel roads to connect various mining sites in the district.
Baradar also assured local residents that coal needed for personal and household use will be made available at affordable prices. He added that the government plans to expand social services in Balkhab, including the construction of roads, hospitals, and other vital infrastructure.
Around 100 mining shafts have been drilled to date, employing over 2,000 workers directly. The mine is expected to produce approximately 500,000 metric tons of coal annually.
Authorities say the project will contribute significantly to Afghanistan’s energy production and industrial development. It is also expected to reduce reliance on imports, generate employment, and boost the national economy.
UAE rescue team deployed to aid Afghanistan earthquake survivors
President of the United Arab Emirates directed teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, the National Guard and the Joint Operations Command to assist the response to the earthquake.
A team has left the UAE to help with rescue operations in Afghanistan after the earthquake that has killed more than 1,400 people.
The team will conduct field assessments in co-ordination with local authorities in the east of the country to enhance the effectiveness of search and rescue operations, state news agency Wam reported.
It comes after President of the United Arab Emirates directed teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, the National Guard and the Joint Operations Command to assist the response to the earthquake.
“[They will help] broaden the scope of response, provide logistical and relief support to affected areas, and work to save as many lives as possible by rescuing survivors from under the rubble,” Wam said.
The presence of the search and rescue team will coincide with efforts by Emirates Red Crescent to provide medical aid, supplies and shelter to those affected.
The 6.0-magnitude earthquake, followed by at least five aftershocks, hit remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan on Sunday night.
The earthquake’s epicentre was about 27km north-east of the city of Jalalabad, according to the US Geological Survey, which said it struck 8km below the Earth’s surface. Shallow quakes can inflict greater damage.
UN raises alarm over scale of Afghanistan earthquake impact
Ratwatte said homes in the affected region were largely “mud- and wooden-roof structures, so when the walls collapse the roof is what basically for the individuals kills them or suffocates them”.
The UN on Tuesday said the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that has killed more than 1,400 people could impact “hundreds of thousands”, and warned of an “exponential” rise in casualties.
“We think potentially the impacted individuals would go up to almost into the hundreds of thousands,” Indrika Ratwatte, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Kabul.
Thousands are known to have been injured in the 6.0-magnitude earthquake, which hit remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan around midnight Sunday, followed by at least five aftershocks.
“The numbers are definitely going to increase,” Ratwatte said.
“There is no question that the casualty rate is going to be rather exponential”.
The majority of Afghans live in low-rise, mud-brick homes vulnerable to collapse.
Ratwatte said homes in the affected region were largely “mud- and wooden-roof structures, so when the walls collapse the roof is what basically for the individuals kills them or suffocates them”.
Given the timing, “everybody was sleeping, so I think (the casualty figure) is going to be much higher”.
He added that the quake had set off “lots of landslides, rockfalls”, with limited access posing “a huge challenge”.
“The biggest challenge is to reach these remote areas with the road access extremely damaged,” he said, stressing the need for helicopters to reach those affected, evacuate the injured and deploy search and rescue and medical teams.
After decades of conflict, Afghanistan is one of the world’s poorest countries, facing a protracted humanitarian crisis deepened by severe drought and the influx of millions of Afghans forced back to the country by neighbours Pakistan and Iran in recent years.
UN refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch said that of the more than 478,000 Afghans who have returned from Pakistan since April, “around 337,000… passed through the Torkham crossing, close to the epicentre of the earthquake”.
“Some 24 percent of returnees from Pakistan came to Nangarhar Province, one of the hardest hit by the earthquake,” he told reporters.
“These people, already with very little resources, are now returning to a disaster zone.”
Ratwatte meanwhile warned that this year’s appeal for $2.4 billion to provide desperately needed aid to Afghans facing multiple crises was so far only 28-percent funded.
“We need a major, urgent step up by the international community to respond to this crisis,” he said.
