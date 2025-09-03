Khalilzad: Shortage of female doctors in Afghanistan putting women’s lives at risk

Zalmay Khalilzad, former US envoy for Afghan peace, has strongly criticized the Islamic Emirate’s restrictions on women’s education, warning that the continued shortage of female medical professionals is endangering the lives of Afghan women and girls — particularly in times of crisis.

In a post on X, Khalilzad pointed to the recent earthquake in Kunar as a tragic example of the consequences of excluding women from higher education and the workforce.

“Here we clearly see the effects of the shortage of female doctors, needed to take care of the girls and women among the victims.” he wrote. “The Taliban (IEA) claim that women are safe and protected under their rule. Clearly not, if life-saving help cannot be given to them.”

Khalilzad urged the IEA leadership to rethink its ban on female higher education, calling it a policy that deprives the country of essential professionals.

“Afghanistan needs and must have educated and skilled women including medical doctors. Otherwise, even more innocent girls and women will remain at risk,” he added.

The remarks come amid growing concern over the humanitarian impact of IEA policies that bar girls from attending high schools and universities. Health experts and aid workers have repeatedly warned that the absence of trained female healthcare providers makes it difficult — and often impossible — for women to access essential medical services, especially in rural areas where gender norms limit interaction with male doctors.