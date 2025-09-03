UAE rescue team deployed to aid Afghanistan earthquake survivors

A team has left the UAE to help with rescue operations in Afghanistan after the earthquake that has killed more than 1,400 people.

The team will conduct field assessments in co-ordination with local authorities in the east of the country to enhance the effectiveness of search and rescue operations, state news agency Wam reported.

It comes after President of the United Arab Emirates directed teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, the National Guard and the Joint Operations Command to assist the response to the earthquake.

“[They will help] broaden the scope of response, provide logistical and relief support to affected areas, and work to save as many lives as possible by rescuing survivors from under the rubble,” Wam said.

The presence of the search and rescue team will coincide with efforts by Emirates Red Crescent to provide medical aid, supplies and shelter to those affected.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake, followed by at least five aftershocks, hit remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan on Sunday night.

The earthquake’s epicentre was about 27km north-east of the city of Jalalabad, according to the US Geological Survey, which said it struck 8km below the Earth’s surface. Shallow quakes can inflict greater damage.